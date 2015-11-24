Breaking News

Canada: We'll resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees

By Paula Newton, CNN

Updated 7:54 PM ET, Tue November 24, 2015

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

refugee legal limbo africa lah pkg ac_00025219.jpg
refugee legal limbo africa lah pkg ac_00025219

    JUST WATCHED

    Refugee father racing to reach wife, daughter

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Top priority will be given to those who are a lower security risk
  • Justin Trudeau says his government will do all security checks on the ground in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey

Ottawa (CNN)Justin Trudeau's newly elected government has confirmed it will resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees in Canada within three months, giving top priority to those who are a lower security risk.

The plan as outlined prioritizes families and vulnerable individuals, including those from the LGBT community.
Single unaccompanied men will be excluded from the government resettlement program for now. However, government officials say those individuals can still apply to come to Canada through private sponsorship programs or could possibly be resettled through a government-sponsored program later in 2016.
    Justin Trudeau
    Justin Trudeau
    "Through the rest of 2016, we will bring in more refugees," said Canada's Immigration and Refugee Minister John McCallum at a news briefing in Ottawa on Tuesday.
    "I've been saying time and time again, that yes, we want to bring them fast, but we also want to do it right," he said adding, "I've heard Canadians across this country saying, 'yes you have to do it right, and if it takes a little bit longer to do it right, then take the extra time.' "
    Read More
    Syrian refugees not welcome in 31 U.S. states
    Prime Minister Trudeau had promised during the election campaign to resettle 25,000 refugees by the end of year. Trudeau says he extended the deadline because of operational and security challenges.
    White House asked to help Syrian refugees
    exp Syrian Refugee Crisis_00002001

      JUST WATCHED

      White House asked to help Syrian refugees

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    White House asked to help Syrian refugees 05:59
    In an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Trudeau admitted that the Paris terror attacks had an influence on public perceptions and that his government decided it would be best to do all security checks on the ground in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey before allowing refugees to board planes to Canada.
    "It would allow Canadians to be more reassured. Like I said, we want these families arriving to be welcomed, not feared," he said during an interview Tuesday with the CBC.
    Read more: After the Paris attacks, what next?
    The Canadian government has launched an information campaign nationwide using the hashtag, #WelcomeRefugees. It is encouraging Canadians to donate, volunteer or even sponsor refugees.
    Two recent polls conducted in Canada after the Paris terror attacks indicate that a small majority of Canadians oppose the plan to resettle refugees mainly because of security concerns.
    Opinion: Is shunning refugees the answer to terror?
    Despite that, every province in Canada has agreed to take in refugees and charity organizations have been inundated with offers from private citizens eager to welcome and help resettle refugees.
    Syria&#39;s civil war in pictures
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Pro-government protesters hold pictures of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his late father, Hafez al-Assad, during a rally in Damascus, Syria, on March 18, 2011. Bashar al-Assad has ruled Syria since 2000, when his father passed away following 30 years in charge. An anti-regime uprising that started in March 2011 has spiraled into civil war. The United Nations estimates more than 220,000 people have been killed.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Pro-government protesters hold pictures of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his late father, Hafez al-Assad, during a rally in Damascus, Syria, on March 18, 2011. Bashar al-Assad has ruled Syria since 2000, when his father passed away following 30 years in charge. An anti-regime uprising that started in March 2011 has spiraled into civil war. The United Nations estimates more than 220,000 people have been killed.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 51
    graphic warning - multiple images
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Hide Caption
    2 of 51
    An injured man lying in the back of a vehicle is rushed to a hospital in Daraa, south of Damascus, on March 23, 2011. Violence flared in Daraa after a group of teens and children were arrested for writing political graffiti. Dozens of people were killed when security forces cracked down on demonstrations.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    An injured man lying in the back of a vehicle is rushed to a hospital in Daraa, south of Damascus, on March 23, 2011. Violence flared in Daraa after a group of teens and children were arrested for writing political graffiti. Dozens of people were killed when security forces cracked down on demonstrations.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 51
    Anti-government protesters demonstrate in Daraa on March 23, 2011. In response to continuing protests, the Syrian government announced several plans to appease citizens.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Anti-government protesters demonstrate in Daraa on March 23, 2011. In response to continuing protests, the Syrian government announced several plans to appease citizens.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 51
    Syrian children walk over bricks stored for road repairs during a spontaneous protest June 15, 2011, at a refugee camp near the Syrian border in Yayladagi, Turkey.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Syrian children walk over bricks stored for road repairs during a spontaneous protest June 15, 2011, at a refugee camp near the Syrian border in Yayladagi, Turkey.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 51
    Jamal al-Wadi of Daraa speaks in Istanbul on September 15, 2011, after an alignment of Syrian opposition leaders announced the creation of a Syrian National Council -- their bid to present a united front against al-Assad&#39;s regime and establish a democratic system.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Jamal al-Wadi of Daraa speaks in Istanbul on September 15, 2011, after an alignment of Syrian opposition leaders announced the creation of a Syrian National Council -- their bid to present a united front against al-Assad's regime and establish a democratic system.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 51
    Suicide bombs hit two security service bases in Damascus on December 23, 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/12/23/world/meast/syria-bombings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killing at least 44 people&lt;/a&gt; and wounding 166.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Suicide bombs hit two security service bases in Damascus on December 23, 2011, killing at least 44 people and wounding 166.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 51
    Supporters of al-Assad celebrate during a referendum vote in Damascus on February 26, 2012. Opposition activists reported &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/02/26/world/meast/syria-unrest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;at least 55 deaths&lt;/a&gt; across the country as Syrians headed to the polls. Analysts and protesters widely described the constitutional referendum as a farce. &quot;Essentially, what (al-Assad&#39;s) done here is put a piece of paper that he controls to a vote that he controls so that he can try and maintain control,&quot; a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Supporters of al-Assad celebrate during a referendum vote in Damascus on February 26, 2012. Opposition activists reported at least 55 deaths across the country as Syrians headed to the polls. Analysts and protesters widely described the constitutional referendum as a farce. "Essentially, what (al-Assad's) done here is put a piece of paper that he controls to a vote that he controls so that he can try and maintain control," a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 51
    Syrian refugees walk across a field in Syria before crossing into Turkey on March 14, 2012.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Syrian refugees walk across a field in Syria before crossing into Turkey on March 14, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 51
    An injured man gets treated in a Damascus neighborhood on April 3, 2012.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    An injured man gets treated in a Damascus neighborhood on April 3, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 51
    People gather on May 26, 2012, at a mass burial for victims reportedly killed by Syrian forces in Syria&#39;s Houla region. U.N. officials confirmed that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/05/27/world/meast/syria-unrest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;more than 100 Syrian civilians were killed&lt;/a&gt;, including nearly 50 children. Syria&#39;s government denied its troops were behind the bloodbath.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    People gather on May 26, 2012, at a mass burial for victims reportedly killed by Syrian forces in Syria's Houla region. U.N. officials confirmed that more than 100 Syrian civilians were killed, including nearly 50 children. Syria's government denied its troops were behind the bloodbath.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 51
    Rebel fighters with the Free Syrian Army capture a police officer in Aleppo, Syria, who they believed to be pro-regime militiaman on July 31, 2012. Dozens of officers were reportedly killed as rebels seized police stations in the city.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Rebel fighters with the Free Syrian Army capture a police officer in Aleppo, Syria, who they believed to be pro-regime militiaman on July 31, 2012. Dozens of officers were reportedly killed as rebels seized police stations in the city.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 51
    A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across the street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo on August 17, 2012.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across the street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo on August 17, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 51
    Family members mourn the deaths of their relatives in front of a field hospital in Aleppo on August 21, 2012.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Family members mourn the deaths of their relatives in front of a field hospital in Aleppo on August 21, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 51
    A Syrian man carrying grocery bags dodges sniper fire in Aleppo as he runs through an alley near a checkpoint manned by the Free Syrian Army on September 14, 2012.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A Syrian man carrying grocery bags dodges sniper fire in Aleppo as he runs through an alley near a checkpoint manned by the Free Syrian Army on September 14, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 51
    Free Syrian Army fighters are reflected in a mirror they use to see a Syrian Army post only 50 meters away in Aleppo on September 16, 2012.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Free Syrian Army fighters are reflected in a mirror they use to see a Syrian Army post only 50 meters away in Aleppo on September 16, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 51
    Smoke rises over the streets after a mortar bomb from Syria landed in the Turkish border village of Akcakale on October 3, 2012. Five people were killed. In response, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/10/03/world/europe/turkey-syria-tension/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Turkey fired on Syrian targets&lt;/a&gt; and its parliament authorized a resolution giving the government permission to deploy soldiers to foreign countries.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Smoke rises over the streets after a mortar bomb from Syria landed in the Turkish border village of Akcakale on October 3, 2012. Five people were killed. In response, Turkey fired on Syrian targets and its parliament authorized a resolution giving the government permission to deploy soldiers to foreign countries.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 51
    A Syrian rebel walks inside a burnt section of the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo hours before the Syrian army retook control of the complex on October 14, 2012.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A Syrian rebel walks inside a burnt section of the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo hours before the Syrian army retook control of the complex on October 14, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 51
    Relatives of Syrian detainees who were arrested for participating in anti-government protests wait in front of a police building in Damascus on October 24, 2012. The Syrian government said it released 290 prisoners.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Relatives of Syrian detainees who were arrested for participating in anti-government protests wait in front of a police building in Damascus on October 24, 2012. The Syrian government said it released 290 prisoners.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 51
    An Israeli tank crew sits on the Golan Heights overlooking the Syrian village of Breqa on November 6, 2012. Israel fired warning shots toward Syria after a mortar shell hit an Israeli military post. It was the first time Israel fired on Syria across the Golan Heights since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    An Israeli tank crew sits on the Golan Heights overlooking the Syrian village of Breqa on November 6, 2012. Israel fired warning shots toward Syria after a mortar shell hit an Israeli military post. It was the first time Israel fired on Syria across the Golan Heights since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 51
    Rebels celebrate next to the remains of a Syrian government fighter jet that was shot down at Daret Ezza, on the border of the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, on November 28, 2012.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Rebels celebrate next to the remains of a Syrian government fighter jet that was shot down at Daret Ezza, on the border of the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, on November 28, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 51
    Smoke rises in the Hanano and Bustan al-Basha districts in Aleppo as fighting continues through the night on December 1, 2012.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Smoke rises in the Hanano and Bustan al-Basha districts in Aleppo as fighting continues through the night on December 1, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 51
    The bodies of three children are laid out for identification by family members at a makeshift hospital in Aleppo on December 2, 2012. The children were allegedly killed in a mortar shell attack that landed close to a bakery in the city.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    The bodies of three children are laid out for identification by family members at a makeshift hospital in Aleppo on December 2, 2012. The children were allegedly killed in a mortar shell attack that landed close to a bakery in the city.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 51
    A father reacts after the deaths of two of his children in Aleppo on January 3, 2013.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A father reacts after the deaths of two of his children in Aleppo on January 3, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 51
    A rebel fighter prepares the wires of a car-mounted camera used to spy on Syrian government forces while his comrade smokes a cigarette in Aleppo&#39;s Bab al-Nasr district on January 7, 2013.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A rebel fighter prepares the wires of a car-mounted camera used to spy on Syrian government forces while his comrade smokes a cigarette in Aleppo's Bab al-Nasr district on January 7, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 51
    Syrians look for survivors amid the rubble of a building targeted by a missile in the al-Mashhad neighborhood of Aleppo on January 7, 2013.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Syrians look for survivors amid the rubble of a building targeted by a missile in the al-Mashhad neighborhood of Aleppo on January 7, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 51
    Rebels launch a missile near the Abu Baker brigade in Al-Bab, Syria, on January 16, 2013.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Rebels launch a missile near the Abu Baker brigade in Al-Bab, Syria, on January 16, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 51
    An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp near the Jordanian city of Mafraq on July 18, 2013.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp near the Jordanian city of Mafraq on July 18, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 51
    A handout image released by the Syrian opposition&#39;s Shaam News Network shows people inspecting bodies of children and adults who rebels claim were killed in a toxic gas attack by pro-government forces on August 21, 2013. A week later, U.S Secretary of State John Kerry said U.S. intelligence information found that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/30/world/europe/syria-civil-war/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;1,429 people were killed&lt;/a&gt; in the chemical weapons attack, including more than 400 children. Al-Assad&#39;s government claimed that jihadists fighting with the rebels carried out the chemical weapons attacks to turn global sentiments against it.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A handout image released by the Syrian opposition's Shaam News Network shows people inspecting bodies of children and adults who rebels claim were killed in a toxic gas attack by pro-government forces on August 21, 2013. A week later, U.S Secretary of State John Kerry said U.S. intelligence information found that 1,429 people were killed in the chemical weapons attack, including more than 400 children. Al-Assad's government claimed that jihadists fighting with the rebels carried out the chemical weapons attacks to turn global sentiments against it.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 51
    The U.N. Security Council passes a resolution September 27, 2013, requiring Syria to eliminate its arsenal of chemical weapons. Al-Assad said he would abide by the resolution.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    The U.N. Security Council passes a resolution September 27, 2013, requiring Syria to eliminate its arsenal of chemical weapons. Al-Assad said he would abide by the resolution.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 51
    Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo&#39;s Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood on October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet from a pro-government sniper.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood on October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet from a pro-government sniper.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 51
    Syrian children wait as doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 26, 2013.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Syrian children wait as doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 26, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 51
    An injured man is helped following an airstrike in Aleppo&#39;s Maadi neighborhood on December 17, 2013.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    An injured man is helped following an airstrike in Aleppo's Maadi neighborhood on December 17, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 51
    Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, on January 31, 2014.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, on January 31, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 51
    A man holds a baby who was rescued from rubble after an airstrike in Aleppo on February 14, 2014.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A man holds a baby who was rescued from rubble after an airstrike in Aleppo on February 14, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 51
    A U.S. ship staff member wears personal protective equipment at a naval airbase in Rota, Spain, on April 10, 2014. A former container vessel was fitted out with at least $10 million of gear to let it take on about 560 metric tons of Syria&#39;s most dangerous chemical agents and sail them out to sea, officials said.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A U.S. ship staff member wears personal protective equipment at a naval airbase in Rota, Spain, on April 10, 2014. A former container vessel was fitted out with at least $10 million of gear to let it take on about 560 metric tons of Syria's most dangerous chemical agents and sail them out to sea, officials said.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 51
    A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade during heavy clashes in Aleppo on April 27, 2014.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade during heavy clashes in Aleppo on April 27, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 51
    A giant poster of al-Assad is seen in Damascus on May 31, 2014, ahead of the country&#39;s presidential elections. He received 88.7% of the vote in the country&#39;s first election after the civil war broke out.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A giant poster of al-Assad is seen in Damascus on May 31, 2014, ahead of the country's presidential elections. He received 88.7% of the vote in the country's first election after the civil war broke out.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 51
    Rebel fighters execute two men on July 25, 2014, in Binnish, Syria. The men were reportedly charged by an Islamic religious court with detonating several car bombs.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Rebel fighters execute two men on July 25, 2014, in Binnish, Syria. The men were reportedly charged by an Islamic religious court with detonating several car bombs.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 51
    Photographs of victims of the Assad regime are displayed as a Syrian army defector known as &quot;Caesar,&quot; center, appears in disguise to speak before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington. The July 31, 2014, briefing was called &quot;Assad&#39;s Killing Machine Exposed: Implications for U.S. Policy.&quot; Caesar, apparently a witness to the regime&#39;s brutality, has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/20/world/syria-torture-photos-amanpour/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;smuggled more than 50,000 photographs&lt;/a&gt; depicting the torture and execution of more than 10,000 dissidents. CNN cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the photos, documents and testimony referenced in the report.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Photographs of victims of the Assad regime are displayed as a Syrian army defector known as "Caesar," center, appears in disguise to speak before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington. The July 31, 2014, briefing was called "Assad's Killing Machine Exposed: Implications for U.S. Policy." Caesar, apparently a witness to the regime's brutality, has smuggled more than 50,000 photographs depicting the torture and execution of more than 10,000 dissidents. CNN cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the photos, documents and testimony referenced in the report.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 51
    Volunteers remove a dead body from under debris after shelling in Aleppo on August 29, 2014. According to the Syrian Civil Defense, barrel bombs are now the greatest killer of civilians in many parts of Syria. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/21/health/white-helmets-profile/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The White Helmets&lt;/a&gt; are a humanitarian organization that tries to save lives and offer relief.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Volunteers remove a dead body from under debris after shelling in Aleppo on August 29, 2014. According to the Syrian Civil Defense, barrel bombs are now the greatest killer of civilians in many parts of Syria. The White Helmets are a humanitarian organization that tries to save lives and offer relief.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 51
    Medics tend to a man&#39;s injuries at a field hospital in Douma after airstrikes on September 20, 2014.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Medics tend to a man's injuries at a field hospital in Douma after airstrikes on September 20, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 51
    A long-exposure photograph shows a rocket being launched in Aleppo on October 5, 2014.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A long-exposure photograph shows a rocket being launched in Aleppo on October 5, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 51
    A man gives medical assistance as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital in Douma on February 2, 2015.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A man gives medical assistance as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital in Douma on February 2, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 51
    Rebel fighters dig caves in the mountains for bomb shelters in the northern countryside of Hama on March 9, 2015.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Rebel fighters dig caves in the mountains for bomb shelters in the northern countryside of Hama on March 9, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 51
    Nusra Front fighters inspect a helicopter belonging to pro-government forces after it crashed in the rebel-held Idlib countryside on March 22, 2015.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    Nusra Front fighters inspect a helicopter belonging to pro-government forces after it crashed in the rebel-held Idlib countryside on March 22, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 51
    A Syrian boy receives treatment at a local hospital following an alleged chlorine gas attack in the Idlib suburb of Jabal al-Zawia on April 27, 2015.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A Syrian boy receives treatment at a local hospital following an alleged chlorine gas attack in the Idlib suburb of Jabal al-Zawia on April 27, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 51
    A Syrian child fleeing the war gets lifted over fences to enter Turkish territory illegally near a border crossing at Akcakale, Turkey, on June 14, 2015.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A Syrian child fleeing the war gets lifted over fences to enter Turkish territory illegally near a border crossing at Akcakale, Turkey, on June 14, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 51
    A refugee carries mattresses as he re-enters Syria from Turkey on June 22, 2015, after Kurdish People&#39;s Protection Units regained control of the area around Tal Abyad, Syria, from ISIS.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A refugee carries mattresses as he re-enters Syria from Turkey on June 22, 2015, after Kurdish People's Protection Units regained control of the area around Tal Abyad, Syria, from ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 51
    A man&#39;s body lies in the back of van as people search for the injured after airstrikes allegedly by the Syrian government on a market in a rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town on August 31, 2015.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A man's body lies in the back of van as people search for the injured after airstrikes allegedly by the Syrian government on a market in a rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town on August 31, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 51
    A sandstorm blows over damaged buildings in the rebel-held area of Douma, east of Damascus, on September 7, 2015.
    Photos: Syria's civil war in pictures
    A sandstorm blows over damaged buildings in the rebel-held area of Douma, east of Damascus, on September 7, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 51
    01 syria timelinegraphic warning - multiple images02 syria timeline03 syria timeline RESTRICTED04 syria timeline RESTRICTED05 syria timeline RESTRICTED06 syria timeline RESTRICTED07 syria timeline RESTRICTED08 syria timeline09 syria timeline RESTRICTED10 syria timeline RESTRICTED11 syria timeline12 syria timeline RESTRICTED13 syria timeline RESTRICTED14 syria timeline15 syria timeline16 syria timeline RESTRICTED17 syria timeline18 syria timeline RESTRICTED19 syria timeline RESTRICTED20 syria timeline21 syria timeline22 syria timeline23 syria timeline25 syria timeline24 syria timeline26 syria timeline27 syria timeline28 syria timeline29 syria timeline30 syria timeline RESTRICTED31 syria timeline RESTRICTED32 syria timeline33 syria timeline RESTRICTED34 syria timeline RESTRICTED35 syria timeline RESTRICTED36 syria timeline RESTRICTED37 syria timeline RESTRICTED38 syria timeline39 syria timeline RESTRICTED40 syria timeline RESTRICTED41 syria timeline RESTRICTED42 syria timeline43 syria timeline RESTRICTED44 syria timeline RESTRICTED45 syria timeline RESTRICTED46 syria timeline RESTRICTED02 week in photos 061926 week in photos 0626syria strike 0831syria douma damage 0907
    Canadian government ministers tasked with screening the refugees called this "a big humanitarian project" that represents the "best values and character of the country."
    "That's why safety and security have always been at the very top of our priority list. From day one, we have repeatedly said that we will not compromise the quality of the security work that must get done," said Ralph Goodale, Canada's public safety minister.
    Goodale said the security evaluations to be conducted on the ground in the Middle East will be robust, integrated and multilayered.
    When they arrive in Canada, refugees will temporarily be housed in former military barracks, vacant hospitals or hotels and also with families who have volunteered to sponsor refugees. The first plane load of refugees is expected to touch down in early December.
    Canada says it is already working closely with the UNHCR to identify and screen the most vulnerable refugees, the bulk of whom will come from Jordan and Lebanon. Canada has also pledged to take refugees of all faiths.