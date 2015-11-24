Canada: We'll resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees

Syria's civil war in pictures
Pro-government protesters hold pictures of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his late father, Hafez al-Assad, during a rally in Damascus, Syria, on March 18, 2011. Bashar al-Assad has ruled Syria since 2000, when his father passed away following 30 years in charge. An anti-regime uprising that started in March 2011 has spiraled into civil war. The United Nations estimates more than 220,000 people have been killed.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Syria's civil war in pictures
An injured man lying in the back of a vehicle is rushed to a hospital in Daraa, south of Damascus, on March 23, 2011. Violence flared in Daraa after a group of teens and children were arrested for writing political graffiti. Dozens of people were killed when security forces cracked down on demonstrations.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Anti-government protesters demonstrate in Daraa on March 23, 2011. In response to continuing protests, the Syrian government announced several plans to appease citizens.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Syrian children walk over bricks stored for road repairs during a spontaneous protest June 15, 2011, at a refugee camp near the Syrian border in Yayladagi, Turkey.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Jamal al-Wadi of Daraa speaks in Istanbul on September 15, 2011, after an alignment of Syrian opposition leaders announced the creation of a Syrian National Council -- their bid to present a united front against al-Assad's regime and establish a democratic system.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Syria's civil war in pictures
Syria's civil war in pictures
Syrian refugees walk across a field in Syria before crossing into Turkey on March 14, 2012.
Syria's civil war in pictures
An injured man gets treated in a Damascus neighborhood on April 3, 2012.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Syria's civil war in pictures
Rebel fighters with the Free Syrian Army capture a police officer in Aleppo, Syria, who they believed to be pro-regime militiaman on July 31, 2012. Dozens of officers were reportedly killed as rebels seized police stations in the city.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across the street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo on August 17, 2012.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Family members mourn the deaths of their relatives in front of a field hospital in Aleppo on August 21, 2012.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A Syrian man carrying grocery bags dodges sniper fire in Aleppo as he runs through an alley near a checkpoint manned by the Free Syrian Army on September 14, 2012.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Free Syrian Army fighters are reflected in a mirror they use to see a Syrian Army post only 50 meters away in Aleppo on September 16, 2012.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Syria's civil war in pictures
A Syrian rebel walks inside a burnt section of the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo hours before the Syrian army retook control of the complex on October 14, 2012.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Relatives of Syrian detainees who were arrested for participating in anti-government protests wait in front of a police building in Damascus on October 24, 2012. The Syrian government said it released 290 prisoners.
Syria's civil war in pictures
An Israeli tank crew sits on the Golan Heights overlooking the Syrian village of Breqa on November 6, 2012. Israel fired warning shots toward Syria after a mortar shell hit an Israeli military post. It was the first time Israel fired on Syria across the Golan Heights since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Rebels celebrate next to the remains of a Syrian government fighter jet that was shot down at Daret Ezza, on the border of the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, on November 28, 2012.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Smoke rises in the Hanano and Bustan al-Basha districts in Aleppo as fighting continues through the night on December 1, 2012.
Syria's civil war in pictures
The bodies of three children are laid out for identification by family members at a makeshift hospital in Aleppo on December 2, 2012. The children were allegedly killed in a mortar shell attack that landed close to a bakery in the city.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A father reacts after the deaths of two of his children in Aleppo on January 3, 2013.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A rebel fighter prepares the wires of a car-mounted camera used to spy on Syrian government forces while his comrade smokes a cigarette in Aleppo's Bab al-Nasr district on January 7, 2013.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Syrians look for survivors amid the rubble of a building targeted by a missile in the al-Mashhad neighborhood of Aleppo on January 7, 2013.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Rebels launch a missile near the Abu Baker brigade in Al-Bab, Syria, on January 16, 2013.
Syria's civil war in pictures
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp near the Jordanian city of Mafraq on July 18, 2013.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Syria's civil war in pictures
The U.N. Security Council passes a resolution September 27, 2013, requiring Syria to eliminate its arsenal of chemical weapons. Al-Assad said he would abide by the resolution.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood on October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet from a pro-government sniper.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Syrian children wait as doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 26, 2013.
Syria's civil war in pictures
An injured man is helped following an airstrike in Aleppo's Maadi neighborhood on December 17, 2013.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, on January 31, 2014.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A man holds a baby who was rescued from rubble after an airstrike in Aleppo on February 14, 2014.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A U.S. ship staff member wears personal protective equipment at a naval airbase in Rota, Spain, on April 10, 2014. A former container vessel was fitted out with at least $10 million of gear to let it take on about 560 metric tons of Syria's most dangerous chemical agents and sail them out to sea, officials said.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade during heavy clashes in Aleppo on April 27, 2014.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A giant poster of al-Assad is seen in Damascus on May 31, 2014, ahead of the country's presidential elections. He received 88.7% of the vote in the country's first election after the civil war broke out.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Rebel fighters execute two men on July 25, 2014, in Binnish, Syria. The men were reportedly charged by an Islamic religious court with detonating several car bombs.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Syria's civil war in pictures
Syria's civil war in pictures
Medics tend to a man's injuries at a field hospital in Douma after airstrikes on September 20, 2014.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A long-exposure photograph shows a rocket being launched in Aleppo on October 5, 2014.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A man gives medical assistance as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital in Douma on February 2, 2015.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Rebel fighters dig caves in the mountains for bomb shelters in the northern countryside of Hama on March 9, 2015.
Syria's civil war in pictures
Nusra Front fighters inspect a helicopter belonging to pro-government forces after it crashed in the rebel-held Idlib countryside on March 22, 2015.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A Syrian boy receives treatment at a local hospital following an alleged chlorine gas attack in the Idlib suburb of Jabal al-Zawia on April 27, 2015.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A Syrian child fleeing the war gets lifted over fences to enter Turkish territory illegally near a border crossing at Akcakale, Turkey, on June 14, 2015.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A refugee carries mattresses as he re-enters Syria from Turkey on June 22, 2015, after Kurdish People's Protection Units regained control of the area around Tal Abyad, Syria, from ISIS.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A man's body lies in the back of van as people search for the injured after airstrikes allegedly by the Syrian government on a market in a rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town on August 31, 2015.
Syria's civil war in pictures
A sandstorm blows over damaged buildings in the rebel-held area of Douma, east of Damascus, on September 7, 2015.