#MyGreatestAdventure: Travelers share tales of life-changing trips

By Thomas Page, for CNN

Updated 2:21 PM ET, Sun April 23, 2017

Santa Maria volcano, GuatemalaMatthew Karsten, otherwise known as The Expert Vagabond, has been traveling the world since 2010. He left his job and girlfriend and hit the road, but the adventure only really began in Guatemala.

"Hungry for a wild adventure, I recruited fellow travelers to join me in climbing a very active volcano called Santiaguito. We reached the summit just in time for it to erupt with smoke and ash. From then on, I was completely hooked. Travel addict for life."
Tamarin, Mauritius South African Gareth Pon is Africa's best-known Instagrammer, and his camera skills have taken him all over the world. But it's his mother's homeland Mauritius that he holds closest to his heart:

"When I came back to Mauritius in 2013, it was the start of what changed my perspective of photography: it was my first overseas trip exploring and capturing new places and my first time I had my work recognized as a photographer."
Iceland"A trip to Iceland was a major part of my greatest adventure," said Ryan Armstrong, who is currently based in Canada.

"I loaded up my rental car with new friends, drove through whiteout conditions, and managed to capture this photo between the changing weather. Views like this inspire me to get out and see more of this beautiful world we live in."
Railay Beach, ThailandDave and Deb make up The Planet D, a globetrotting power couple who've been on the road for six years to date. Their adventure began on the shores of the Andaman Sea, "reigniting" their marriage and prompting them to reassess their careers.

"Now we travel full time and have revisited Thailand again and again. With more than 100 countries visited and countless adventures under our belt, we have never forgotten the first trip that changed our lives."
Govi-Altai, MongoliaWhile "wandering" the world for five years, New Zealand-based American Elizabeth Carlson had a life-changing moment riding horses across the Mongolian steppes.
"It's the most physically challenging trip I've ever done, and was also one that tested my mental capacities. A month offline. A month without a shower. A month of eating sheep. Nothing puts life into perspective like this."
Sikunir, IndonesiaIndonesian photographers Kevin Anda and Renaldi Ahmad didn't have to look far for world-changing inspiration. Indonesia's 17,508 islands are a photographer's paradise. Anda experienced this moment at Dieng Plateau, near Wonosobo, Central Java:

"I took this picture when I traveled together with several friends that I met from Instagram. We decided to go there during fasting month to challenge ourselves. It was a lovely experience indeed and the place itself was magical."
TurkeyDescribing themselves as "two Generation Y young adults," Mike and Amy from Australia experienced their epiphany in Turkey, a country that inspired them to give up their jobs and go traveling:

"We came to realize just how incredible it is to visit a place with so much history -- and that there were so many more countries like Turkey, with its people, stories and sights dating back thousands of years.

"We realized just how big the world was and how much there was to see -- and if we didn't start soon, we'd never get to see it all."
Perito Moreno Glacier, ArgentinaThere's nothing like beautiful vistas and cool, crisp air to inspire a moment of clarity. And that's exactly what Christine Jones experienced at the Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina:

"This photo (along with many others I took that day!) is very special to me as not only does it symbolize all the amazing memories I made in South America, but it's also shaping my future too by continually inspiring me to chase my dreams to become a glaciologist."
This story was originally published on November 2015.

(CNN)"Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn't do than by the ones you did."

When it comes to travel, this well-worn aphorism rings true.
Taking the first steps of an adventure can be daunting, but hitting the road can have a powerful effect: opening minds, presenting fresh perspectives and altering the course of one's life irreversibly.
    And these seismic changes can take place within a single trip, a single place -- even a single moment.
    We asked you to share a life-altering travel experience using #MyGreatestAdventure and your response was remarkable.
    Affirming, touching and dripping in wanderlust, your stories were truly inspirational.
    Scroll through the gallery above and take a look below for some of the best we received.

    1. A trip that celebrates lost loved ones

    Otherwise known as Arnette, Round the World Girl shared what was perhaps the most poignant story submitted, explaining how a trip to Indonesia had a profound affect on her.
    "While I was traveling in Bali, a local friend Made asked me if I wanted to attend his grandfather's cremation ceremony," she says.
    "For the Balinese, a 'ngaben' is the most important ceremony in one's life and means cremation of the dead. It is when the soul is released from the body to go to heaven and be reincarnated.
    "The idea of watching this in person was something I was not sure I was ready to watch, if at all.
    "One of the things that prompted my round-the-world trip was the death of my husband and best friend Eric, and then mother.
    "After Eric's death six years ago, I became interested in how people grieve and how other cultures perceive death.
    "We followed a procession to the cemetery and sat around for several hours. During a lull we ate some lunch, children were running around playing games, and men and women sat in groups and chatted away.
    "It was like no other funeral I had ever witnessed.
    "A priest performed some ceremonies, offerings were made, and then the bodies were then placed in a funeral pyre and burned.
    "I looked around and did not see one sad face in the crowd. The Balinese believe in reincarnation and that newborn children are vessels of the spirit of their deceased ancestors."
    She adds: "The whole event was spiritual and beautiful. It was such a contrast to funerals I had attended at home. I kept thinking of my loved ones but not with sorrow.
    "Attending the 'ngaben' was almost like a release from my own shroud of sadness and loss.
    "I would have never imagined that while on my travels I would watch a cremation in person.
    "And as my last day and experience in Bali, a place I hold so dear to my heart, this was definitely a life changing moment on my travels."
    2. A trip that captures the beauty of the world

    Chris Burkard is a world-renowned nature photographer and artist, whose urbane clients belie his love for the rugged outdoors.
    He can usually be found either with a camera or a surfboard to hand, exploring the harshest environments nature has to offer.
    "I have spent these last few years of my life obsessing on these glacial rivers. It's a personal project that has taken me high into the air to look down on these sediment flows that come from the glacier.
    "I have attempted many times to shoot this river during the right time of year, when the colors are in full affect.
    "After a lot of failed attempts it finally came together. I will never forget this experience.
    "The photos were more than just a simple picture but raw emotion in a landscape.
    Documenting these places had such a huge impact on me as an artist and in a lot of ways it changed who I was as a person.
    "From that point on I knew I had to be more than just a simple observer of nature.. .but I had to be willing to defend it also."

    3. A trip that reconnects family across generations

    A photo posted by @beworldtraveled on

    For @Beworldtraveled, family became the inspiration for an epic adventure.
    "In 1938, my grandmother and great grandmother took a 128-day trip around the world. I never knew my grandmother took this trip until she passed away and I found an old worn photo album in a box," she said.
    "This is my favorite photo in the album of my grandmother on a camel in Egypt, as she visited the pyramids at Giza for the first time. Following in my grandmother's footsteps, I visited the pyramids 70 years after my grandmother was there."

    4. A trip that restarts a life

    "Our greatest adventure was when we made the decision to quit our jobs, sell everything and set off for an open-ended trip around the world," says San Franciscans Chris and Danika (aka @nodestinations), who made the leap into the unknown in March last year.
    "We gave up our 'old way' of doing things and opened our eyes to just how amazing and diverse our world is.
    "After being on the road for almost two years now, travel is now part of our DNA, and it all started in Rome, Italy; our very first destination.
    "In Rome we learned to adjust our outlook on life from being 'always busy,' to 'always in-the-moment.' From savoring the simplicity of perfectly ripe tomatoes to discovering the joys of daily 'aperitivo' and connecting with distant relatives we had never known.
    "We've had many exciting adventures during the past two years while traveling to over 75 destinations around the world, but Rome will always be our greatest adventure."

    5. A trip that creates amazing images

    Not to be outdone, many of you also took to Twitter to share snaps of the trips that meant the most to you.
    @SashaEats negotiated Alaska's wild landscapes like a pro:
    Larissa Clark took to the seas:
    Elleanor Tricia managed to make sandboarding look easy:
    And Roxanna Corona and friend conquered the peaks of Yosemite:
    See more of your stories in our media wall.
