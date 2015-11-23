Story highlights Moderation is key to not overeating on Thanksgiving

(CNN) When you sit down to a traditional Thanksgiving meal, the cards will be stacked against your diet. Those favorite dishes are just so high in calories -- hello, stuffing and sweet potato casserole! -- and there are just so many of them, it can seem impossible not to splurge.

But with the right planning and a serving of willpower, you can have a healthy (or healthier) Thanksgiving.

How to dish up a healthier meal

"My advice is to do everything in moderation. Normally, people scoop up mounds of stuff on their plate, and that's where it gets to be a problem. But if you can handle small portion sizes, then that's fine," said Sara Haas, a spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

And just because you are going to indulge during that one meal of the day doesn't mean that you have to blow the others. "Balance it with good meals at breakfast and lunch and do some exercise ... think about how much better you'll feel by the time you get to Thanksgiving dinner," Haas said.

