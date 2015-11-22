Story highlights Bomb-sniffing dogs have been used to check the plane and luggage

Two Air France flights from the U.S. were diverted by bomb threats last week

(CNN) A Turkish Airlines flight bound for Istanbul from New York was diverted to Canada because of a bomb threat, authorities said.

The passenger aircraft with 256 people on board landed safely early Sunday morning at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, in Nova Scotia, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Authorities said they were investigating the "origin of the threat," which was received at 10:50 p.m. local time (9:50 p.m. ET), and were looking to identify who was behind it. They didn't say exactly how the threat was made.

The Turkish Airlines aircraft is scheduled to continue on to #Istanbul later this morning. The investigation into the threat is ongoing. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) November 22, 2015

Bomb-sniffing dogs were used to comb through the plane and passengers' luggage in Halifax. No explosive device was found, police said.

Passengers were taken in buses to the terminal building during the security check, the airport tweeted. They were expected to then get back on the plane and continue their journey, according to the airline.

