Story highlights
- Bomb-sniffing dogs have been used to check the plane and luggage
- Two Air France flights from the U.S. were diverted by bomb threats last week
(CNN)A Turkish Airlines flight bound for Istanbul from New York was diverted to Canada because of a bomb threat, authorities said.
The passenger aircraft with 256 people on board landed safely early Sunday morning at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, in Nova Scotia, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Authorities said they were investigating the "origin of the threat," which was received at 10:50 p.m. local time (9:50 p.m. ET), and were looking to identify who was behind it. They didn't say exactly how the threat was made.
Bomb-sniffing dogs were used to comb through the plane and passengers' luggage in Halifax. No explosive device was found, police said.
Passengers were taken in buses to the terminal building during the security check, the airport tweeted. They were expected to then get back on the plane and continue their journey, according to the airline.
Air France flights affected days ago
The bomb threat is the third to affect a flight from the United States to Europe in the past week. Two Air France flights headed from U.S. cities to Paris were diverted on Tuesday and later given the all clear.
Air France Flight 55 landed safely at the same airport in Halifax after departing Washington's Dulles International Airport. And Air France Flight 65, en route from Los Angeles to Paris, was diverted to Salt Lake City.
Airlines have been on edge following the recent bombing of a Russian passenger jet that killed all 224 people on board over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula last month.
The Islamic militant group ISIS has claimed responsibility for downing the plane.