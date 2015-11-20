Breaking News

Dominican Republic beaches -- these 10 have got you covered

Updated 9:39 PM ET, Tue April 4, 2017

&quot;Wow!&quot; &quot;Breathtaking!&quot; &quot;Best in the Carib!&quot; These are typical comments from visitors at this four-kilometer-long beach that remains free of major development. Because it&#39;s not simple to access -- ferry trip from Las Galeras or 45 minutes or so on a bumpy road -- it often retains a secluded feel.
In addition to gorgeous beaches, Samana Bay is famed for its hundreds of humpback whales. Visitors can view them in a concentrated area of the bay during their mating rituals and in winter calving season.
On the eastern end of the country, Punta Cana is one of the Dominican Republic&#39;s most popular tourist destinations. Juanillo Beach is a little more secluded and little bit harder to find than some of the area&#39;s more well known spots. That keeps it relatively quiet.
Diving, snorkeling, para-sailing -- if you can do it on, in or above the water, you can do it with one of Punta Cana&#39;s many tour operators. The fishing&#39;s hot too, apparently.
One of the DR&#39;s most popular attractions (and a day trip from Punta Cana), Saona Island is renowned for turquoise waters, pristine beaches, groves of coconut palms and one of its earliest visitors: Christopher Columbus, who supposedly named it after a friend from Savona, Italy.
Home to a number of beaches, parks, markets and a cable car system, Puerto Plata is a popular resort destination. It&#39;s also home to one of the best adventure trips in the Caribbean, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/12/travel/dr-waterfalls-of-damajagua/index.html&quot;&gt;27 Waterfalls of Damajagua&lt;/a&gt;.
Though the coral-formed Catalina Island is small -- less than 10 square kilometers -- it supports a diverse array of marine, bird and plant life. Coral formations close to shore mean great snorkeling and diving.
In the southwest corner of the country, removed from major tourist zones, Barahona sees few tourists. But the landscape is stunning, with three national parks in the area and a wild, beautiful coastline. This one&#39;s for the off-the-trodden-trail types.
A fishing village with colorful houses, increasingly popular Bayahibe offers a number of activities -- kayaking, snorkeling, fishing, paddle-boarding -- but some say it has the best scuba diving in the country.
Because it&#39;s usually just a 45-minute drive from Santo Domingo, Playa Caribe and nearby Juan Dolio are popular day trips for residents of the capital. Playa Caribe is a small beach with usually calm waters. There are no bars or restaurants, only an area for umbrella and chair rentals.
(CNN)The Dominican Republic has enough hiking, biking, diving, eating, dancing and shopping opportunities to keep any visitor busy for months. We've diligently reported on a many of those opportunities here.

But, let's face it, what everyone wants out of the DR at some point is quality time on the country's mind-blowing catalog of world-class beaches. We're not saying the 10 beaches above represent the absolute best in DR beaches -- though collectively they make a pretty good argument.
Just that they showcase a little bit of the paradise that rims the country from top to bottom. (See map below.) Can't get enough DR? Neither can we.
Click here for more stories, tips and photos on the Dominican Republic.
