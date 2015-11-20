(CNN) The Dominican Republic has enough hiking, biking, diving, eating, dancing and shopping opportunities to keep any visitor busy for months. We've diligently reported on a many of those opportunities here.

But, let's face it, what everyone wants out of the DR at some point is quality time on the country's mind-blowing catalog of world-class beaches. We're not saying the 10 beaches above represent the absolute best in DR beaches -- though collectively they make a pretty good argument.

Just that they showcase a little bit of the paradise that rims the country from top to bottom. (See map below.) Can't get enough DR? Neither can we.