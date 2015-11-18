Honduras detains 5 Syrians over fake passports

Story highlights Five Syrian men traveled through several countries, are detained in Honduras

(CNN) Honduran police Wednesday said they detained five Syrian men who traveled with fake passports to the Central American country's capital.

"These citizens will be taken away and will be investigated. We already have confirmation that they had passports that were stolen in Greece," said Aníbal Baca, a spokesman for Honduras' Police Investigation Unit.

"We suppose that they were going to illegally travel by land all the way to the United States," Baca told reporters. He did not provide details on why police believe the group was planning to go to the United States but said that investigators would do more digging in the coming hours to confirm the group's travel plans.

Greek authorities and Interpol were involved in Honduras detaining the men, Baca said. Before the men had arrived, they had traveled to Lebanon, Turkey, Brazil, Argentina and Costa Rica, he said.

Baca didn't specify why authorities had been tracking the men. They will be presented to prosecutors to be investigated on charges of falsification of documents, he said.

