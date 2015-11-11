Photo essays: Your stories in pictures

Breaking News

CNN Social Discovery Team

Updated 2:45 PM ET, Fri November 18, 2016

A boy is colored by the marks of the Hindu festival Holi in Chennai, Indian, by iReporter Ashok Saravanan.
(CNN)There are so many stories you can tell with photography. If you see the world through a lens, this is the place for you to get creative.

Here's the challenge: We are looking for feature photography and powerful photo stories. Whether you want to share photos that chronicle a personal story or capture a compelling slice-of-life scene, we're interested in your collections on a particular theme. Please upload a series of original photographs that were taken this year and tell us the stories behind the pictures.
Check out these amazing iReport photo essays for inspiration:
    South Indian Holi
    Surreal dreams recreated By Ronen Goldman
    Homeless in America: The unseen community
    Need some tips? CNN photojournalists share their tricks with you.