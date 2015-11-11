6 things you should know about Diwali

Story highlights Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, began Wednesday

(CNN) The Hindu holiday of Diwali is India's biggest and brightest national holiday. But Indians around the world come together to celebrate the festival of lights.

The five-day celebration of good over evil is as important to Hindus as Christmas is to Christians, and it marks the start of a new financial year for Indian businesses worldwide. But how much do you know about this global holiday, which began Wednesday? Here are some facts and stats to help you improve your Diwali literacy.

1. Diwali or Deepavali means rows of lights or lamps

Diwali is known as the festival of lights because of the oil lamps and electric lights that people use to decorate homes, businesses and public spaces. As a celebration of the victory of good over evil and light over darkness, light is an important physical and spiritual symbol of the holiday.

2. The name for a Hindu place of worship is "mandir"

