Story highlights Two members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's family appear in court

A DEA source says they were arrested in Haiti as they prepared to finalize drug deal

One of the men was raised by Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores; the other one is her nephew

(CNN) Two members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's family have been indicted in the United States on drug trafficking conspiracy charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

Efrain Antonio Campo Flores, 29, and Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas, 30, were arrested Tuesday night in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince as they were preparing to finalize a deal that would have allowed them to transport 800 kilograms of drugs to the United States, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration source who participated in the arrest.

One of the men was raised by Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores; the other is her nephew.

An indictment unsealed Thursday accuses the men of conspiring to import, manufacture and distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine into the United States. In October, the indictment says, Campo and Flores de Freitas "participated in meetings in Venezuela, regarding a shipment of cocaine that was to be sent to the United States, via Honduras."

The men did not enter pleas when they appeared in federal court in Manhattan in a brief hearing Thursday evening. A judge ordered them held without bail. If they are convicted, the charge carries the maximum penalty of life in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York said.

