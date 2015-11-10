Who are the most annoying airplane passengers?

Breaking News

Passengers who use their feet as weapons topped Expedia's list of onboard etiquette violators in its 2015 Airplane Etiquette Study. Just over 60% of those surveyed find rear seat-kickers very annoying.
1. Feet of fury
Parents who seem to forget they are flying with children dependent on them for snacks and entertainment are a nuisance to 59% of those surveyed.
2. Dereliction of duty
Stinky passengers are objectionable to 50% of fliers.
3. Unwashed masses
Passengers who talk, play games or listen to their favorite songs or shows at top volume aggravate half of those surveyed.
4. Audio assaults
If you can't remember your flight, you might be a boozer. Boozers are unpleasant to 45% of surveyed fliers.
5. Aggravating indulgence
You may be excited to meet new people on your flight, but 43% of fliers find in-flight chatterboxes annoying.
6. Big-time small talk
Carry-on baggage offenders delay everyone by trying to pass off their 40-pound duffel bags as "personal items." Nearly 40% of fliers object.
7. Gross overpacking
The queue jumper rushes to deplane, thinking those few extra minutes are more important for him than anyone else. And that's why 35% are irritated.
8. Springing into action
The seat-back guy, aka the seat recliner, doesn't care about the impact of his recline on the people behind him. More than 30% of fliers are annoyed.
9. Relaxation at any price
The inconsiderate overhead bin user stows his bag in the first available spot. That kind of behavior annoys 32% of fliers.
10. First come, first served
(CNN)For the second year running, seat-kickers have earned the dubious distinction of being America's most annoying airplane passengers.

The tap, tap, tapping with intermittent knees and feet to the back irks 61% of Americans surveyed for Expedia's third annual Airplane Etiquette Study.
Inattentive parents rank a close second, with 59% of respondents registering their aggravation with moms and dads who let their kids run wild.
    Dereliction of parenting duty annoys travelers in other settings, too: Inattentive parents ranked as the most annoying hotel guests in another recent Expedia survey.
    The Airplane Etiquette Study, released Tuesday, was conducted for Expedia by GfK, an independent global market research company. The study asked 1,019 randomly selected U.S. adults to rank the most annoying airplane behaviors.
    Aromatic passengers and audio-insensitive passengers ranked third and fourth, both cited by half of study respondents. Boozers rounded out the top 5, aggravating 45% of respondents with their excessive in-flight drinking.
    This year's study rankings are very similar to the 2014 results, with a few shifts.
    The queue-jumper, who rushes to deplane, moved up from No. 10 in 2014 to No. 8 this year. The overhead bin user who grabs the first available space moved up one spot from No. 11 last year to break into 2015's top 10.
    Armrest hogs, who ranked No. 8 on last year's list, dropped off the study map entirely.
    Have travelers in 2015 learned to tuck their elbows in, or have we just become immune to jockeying for space? Hard to say.
    "With Airplane Etiquette, the survey firm does not ask Americans to supply a rationale, so we'd be speculating as to why armrest hogs have dropped down the list," Sarah Gavin, Expedia's head of communication, wrote in an email.
    "But for us, given the number of possible behaviors onboard a flight that could be maddening, it's more of a surprise that armrest hogging was top 10 at all."

    The full list

    Here's the ranked list of etiquette violators, with percentage cited by study respondents:
    1. Rear seat-kicker (61%)
    2. Inattentive parents (59%)
    3. Aromatic passenger (50%)
    4. Audio-insensitive (talking/music) (50%)
    5. Boozer (45%)
    6. Chatty Cathy (43%)
    7. Carry-on baggage offenders (38%)
    8. Queue-jumper (rushes to deplane) (35%)
    9. Seat-back guy (aka seat recliner) (32%)
    10. Overhead bin inconsiderate (stows bag in first available spot, rather than nearest to his/her seat) (32%)
    11. Pungent foodies (30%)
    12. Back-of-seat grabber (27%)
    13. Amorous (inappropriate affection levels) (26%)
    14. Undresser (removes shoes, socks or more) (26%)
    15. Mad bladder (window seat passenger who makes repeat bathroom visits) (24%)
    16. Single and ready to mingle (13%)
    17. Seat switcher (13%)