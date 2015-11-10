Who are the most annoying airplane passengers?

Story highlights Expedia's latest Airplane Etiquette Study was released Tuesday

More than 60% of Americans are annoyed by seat-kickers

Inattentive parents rank a close second among annoying fliers

(CNN) For the second year running, seat-kickers have earned the dubious distinction of being America's most annoying airplane passengers.

The tap, tap, tapping with intermittent knees and feet to the back irks 61% of Americans surveyed for Expedia's third annual Airplane Etiquette Study.

Inattentive parents rank a close second, with 59% of respondents registering their aggravation with moms and dads who let their kids run wild.

Dereliction of parenting duty annoys travelers in other settings, too: Inattentive parents ranked as the most annoying hotel guests in another recent Expedia survey.

