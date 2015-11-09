The Interlace: A closer look at the World Building of the Year

Story highlights Singapore's "The Interlace" has been named World Building of the Year

It was awarded at the World Architecture Festival 2015

Singapore (CNN) This year's World Building of the Year, the Interlace, by architecture firms Office of Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) and Buro Ole Scheeren, could change the basic proposition of how we make cities.

The honor was given at the World Architecture Festival (WAF) in Singapore, and decided upon by a jury of industry experts, which included Professor Sir Peter Cook, the renowned British architect and founder of 1960s avant-garde architectural group, Archigram.

"The Interlace makes a major urban statement. It gives you a horizontal city with the interleaving of space and vegetation," he said.

"It's a game-changer...something you'll remember and go, that was when somebody first did that thing, of these blocks in the sky, with gardens on them."

