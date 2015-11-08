Story highlights First World Indigenous Games staged in Brazil

Competitors from New Zealand to Canada met in Palmas

Palmas, Brazil (CNN) From the Amazon to the shores of New Zealand, 2,000 competitors converged on the frontier city of Palmas for the first World Indigenous Games.

Over the course of nine days they competed in an array of traditional sports such as archery, log-carrying and tug-of-war. But they also took plenty of time to talk politics and indigenous rights.

"We're distant from other cultures of the world, but this gives us a chance to mingle with the rest of the indigenous peoples from all over the place," said Maori athlete Marino Thompson.

The opening ceremony started with athletes shooting arcs of fire with their bows and arrows to light the symbolic torch at an event widely dubbed the "Indigenous Olympics" -- just nine months before the 2016 Olympic Games kick off in Rio de Janeiro.

Tribes from two dozen countries paraded around the purpose-built stadium, displaying feathered headdresses, velvet robes and, despite the sweltering heat, Arctic furs.

JUST WATCHED World's first 'Indigenous Olympics' kicks off in Brazil Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH World's first 'Indigenous Olympics' kicks off in Brazil 02:33

Read More