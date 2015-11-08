Breaking News

'Indigenous Olympics' in Brazil: Competition meets awareness

Shasta Darlington, CNN

Updated 9:03 PM ET, Sun November 8, 2015

An man carries a painted log during the opening ceremony of the &quot;Indigenous Games.&quot; Nearly 2,000 delegates representing first peoples from across the globe came to Palmas, the capital of Tocantins state, in central Brazil.
An man carries a painted log during the opening ceremony of the "Indigenous Games." Nearly 2,000 delegates representing first peoples from across the globe came to Palmas, the capital of Tocantins state, in central Brazil.
Parisi people from Brazil perform at the opening ceremony of the World Indigenous Games on October 23.
Parisi people from Brazil perform at the opening ceremony of the World Indigenous Games on October 23.
Indigenous men compete in the Palmas stadium, part of nine days of traditional sports, dance, trade and culture.
Indigenous men compete in the Palmas stadium, part of nine days of traditional sports, dance, trade and culture.
A Maori man of New Zealand, wearing straw hat, smiles at a group of Brazilian indigenous people as they wait to take part in the archery competition.
A Maori man of New Zealand, wearing straw hat, smiles at a group of Brazilian indigenous people as they wait to take part in the archery competition.
Indigenous women take part in a beauty contest.
Indigenous women take part in a beauty contest.
An indigenous woman poses during the beauty contest on the first day of the Games.
An indigenous woman poses during the beauty contest on the first day of the Games.
Indigenous women watch the action. The games featuring traditional contests from all over the world come less than a year before Rio de Janeiro hosts the 2016 Olympics.
Indigenous women watch the action. The games featuring traditional contests from all over the world come less than a year before Rio de Janeiro hosts the 2016 Olympics.
Some sports are similar to their Olympic counterparts. Mongolian indigenous women take part in an archery demonstration during the first day of competition on October 24.
Some sports are similar to their Olympic counterparts. Mongolian indigenous women take part in an archery demonstration during the first day of competition on October 24.
Some of the contests are unique. A Brazilian Xavante man carries a log in a race during the first day of competition on October 24.
Some of the contests are unique. A Brazilian Xavante man carries a log in a race during the first day of competition on October 24.
Unlike the Olympics, most indigenous competitions do not have a referee. A javelin thrower competes on October 25.
Unlike the Olympics, most indigenous competitions do not have a referee. A javelin thrower competes on October 25.
Brazilian indigenous children play on the sidelines.
Brazilian indigenous children play on the sidelines.
Away from the competition, two Brazilian indigenous men stand in the Rio Tocantins.
Away from the competition, two Brazilian indigenous men stand in the Rio Tocantins.
A Bororo man from Brazil attends the games. Canada has been announced as host of the second Indigenous Games in 2017.
A Bororo man from Brazil attends the games. Canada has been announced as host of the second Indigenous Games in 2017.
An indigenous man from the Paresi tribe in Brazil tries to head the ball during the Jikunahati competition, a form of soccer played with one&#39;s head.
An indigenous man from the Paresi tribe in Brazil tries to head the ball during the Jikunahati competition, a form of soccer played with one's head.
An indigenous archer takes aim.
An indigenous archer takes aim.
Indigenous men from Brazil&#39;s Xerente tribe watch the competition. The heat meant many events were staged during the evening.
Indigenous men from Brazil's Xerente tribe watch the competition. The heat meant many events were staged during the evening.
People from various ethnic groups run at the start of the men&#39;s swimming event.
People from various ethnic groups run at the start of the men's swimming event.
Bororo men take part in the tug-of-war on October 31, the final day of competition.
Bororo men take part in the tug-of-war on October 31, the final day of competition.
The medal for the canoe event.
The medal for the canoe event.
An Native American man from the U.S. takes part in the closing ceremony. Many hope the Palmas event has sparked a new tradition.
An Native American man from the U.S. takes part in the closing ceremony. Many hope the Palmas event has sparked a new tradition.
Story highlights

  • First World Indigenous Games staged in Brazil
  • Competitors from New Zealand to Canada met in Palmas

Palmas, Brazil (CNN)From the Amazon to the shores of New Zealand, 2,000 competitors converged on the frontier city of Palmas for the first World Indigenous Games.

Over the course of nine days they competed in an array of traditional sports such as archery, log-carrying and tug-of-war. But they also took plenty of time to talk politics and indigenous rights.
"We're distant from other cultures of the world, but this gives us a chance to mingle with the rest of the indigenous peoples from all over the place," said Maori athlete Marino Thompson.
    The opening ceremony started with athletes shooting arcs of fire with their bows and arrows to light the symbolic torch at an event widely dubbed the "Indigenous Olympics" -- just nine months before the 2016 Olympic Games kick off in Rio de Janeiro.
    Tribes from two dozen countries paraded around the purpose-built stadium, displaying feathered headdresses, velvet robes and, despite the sweltering heat, Arctic furs.
    World&#39;s first &#39;Indigenous Olympics&#39; kicks off in Brazil
    'This is about traditions'

    The games themselves were plagued by disorganization and late starts, but participants each got an opportunity to showcase their sporting prowess and traditions.
    Brazil excelled in the log relay, passing 100-kilo (220-pound) logs from shoulder to shoulder as they raced around the stadium.
    Mongolia was strong in archery and New Zealand in spear-throwing.
    Heavily built Maori warriors were also the tug-of-war favorites, although they lost a major competition to the Brazilian Bacairis tribe.
    But in Palmas, a city straddling the Amazon River basin and Brazil's new agricultural frontier, it really wasn't just about winning.
    "This is about traditions," said Carlos Terena, executive director of the Games. "Most of the competitions don't have referees. There is no such thing as doping here."
    For some it was a chance to showcase unique sports, such as Mixteca ball from southern Mexico.
    There was plenty of traditional dancing and even a beauty contest. Most of the events took place after the sweltering sun had set.
    It was also a stage for protests. But in the spirit of the games, compromise was usually sought.

    President booed and heckled

    When some Brazilian tribes marched on the stadium because they had been excluded from the opening ceremony, they were eventually given seats.
    The dozens of indigenous artisans who set up impromptu stands to sell their handicrafts outside the event were eventually allowed into the official hall.
    Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff turned out for the opening ceremony but was booed and heckled by activists who say the country's tribes face continuous threats from illegal logging, ranching and National Congress influenced by the powerful agribusiness lobby.
    "It's great to honor Indigenous Games," said Magaga Pataxo, a leader of the Pataxo tribe. "But you can't ignore the problems, especially when it comes to land. We are going to make sure they aren't ignored."
    But for most of those participating, competition was the reason they were there and the biggest cheer came when athletes learned a second Games -- in Canada in 2017.