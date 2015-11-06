Breaking News

What's so sexy about Bond's accent?

By Ben Tinker, CNN

Updated 4:19 PM ET, Fri November 6, 2015

"Spectre," the 24th James Bond movie, hit theaters in 2015, more than 50 years after the first film in the popular series, "Dr. No." "Spectre" stars Daniel Craig as 007, with turns from Christoph Waltz, Monica Bellucci, Lea Seydoux and Ralph Fiennes.
"Spectre," the 24th James Bond movie, hit theaters in 2015, more than 50 years after the first film in the popular series, "Dr. No." "Spectre" stars Daniel Craig as 007, with turns from Christoph Waltz, Monica Bellucci, Lea Seydoux and Ralph Fiennes. Look back at highlights of the character's career, including the Bond girls and villains:
Sean Connery plays James Bond with Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder in 1962&#39;s &quot;Dr. No,&quot; the film that launched the franchise.
Sean Connery plays James Bond with Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder in 1962's "Dr. No," the film that launched the franchise.
Connery rehearses a scene from the James Bond Film &quot;From Russia With Love&quot; with the Italian actress Daniela Bianchi playing Tatiana Romanova, while director Terence Young helps the actors.
Connery rehearses a scene from the James Bond Film "From Russia With Love" with the Italian actress Daniela Bianchi playing Tatiana Romanova, while director Terence Young helps the actors.
British composer John Barry, creator of the James Bond theme music, at his piano in December 1967.
British composer John Barry, creator of the James Bond theme music, at his piano in December 1967.
Sean Connery&#39;s Bond is up to his tricks with actress Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore during the filming of &quot;Goldfinger&quot; in 1964.
Sean Connery's Bond is up to his tricks with actress Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore during the filming of "Goldfinger" in 1964.
English actress Shirley Eaton covered in gold in the James Bond film &quot;Goldfinger,&quot; directed by Guy Hamilton and starring Sean Connery.
English actress Shirley Eaton covered in gold in the James Bond film "Goldfinger," directed by Guy Hamilton and starring Sean Connery.
A scene from the James Bond film &quot;Thunderball&quot; with Sean Connery, Claudine Auger, as Domino Derval, and Adolfo Celi playing Emilio Largo.
A scene from the James Bond film "Thunderball" with Sean Connery, Claudine Auger, as Domino Derval, and Adolfo Celi playing Emilio Largo.
Sean Connery and Luciana Paoluzzi as Fiona Volpe being photographed in bed on the set of the James Bond film, &quot;Thunderball&quot; in 1965.
Sean Connery and Luciana Paoluzzi as Fiona Volpe being photographed in bed on the set of the James Bond film, "Thunderball" in 1965.
Actress Claudine Auger poses smoking a cigarette for her role as Domino Derval in the James Bond film, &quot;Thunderball,&quot; directed by Terence Young, 1965. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Actress Claudine Auger poses smoking a cigarette for her role as Domino Derval in the James Bond film, "Thunderball," directed by Terence Young, 1965. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Connery surrouned by bathing beuties in &quot;You Only Live Twice&quot; in 1966.
Connery surrouned by bathing beuties in "You Only Live Twice" in 1966.
Donald Pleasence in character as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, holding a white cat on the set of &quot;You Only Live Twice,&quot; in November 1966.
Donald Pleasence in character as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, holding a white cat on the set of "You Only Live Twice," in November 1966.
Co-producers Harry Saltzman and Albert &quot;Cubby&quot; Broccoli, right, on the set of &quot;You Only Live Twice&quot; in October 1966.
Co-producers Harry Saltzman and Albert "Cubby" Broccoli, right, on the set of "You Only Live Twice" in October 1966.
George Lazenby with actress Diana Rigg, who played Teresa di Vicenzo, during a press conference for &quot;On Her Majesty&#39;s Secret Service&quot; in London, in October 1968.
George Lazenby with actress Diana Rigg, who played Teresa di Vicenzo, during a press conference for "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" in London, in October 1968.
George Lazenby offers co-star Helena Ronee a light during the filming of &quot;&#39;On Her Majesty&#39;s Secret Service&quot; in the Swiss Alps in October 1968.
George Lazenby offers co-star Helena Ronee a light during the filming of "'On Her Majesty's Secret Service" in the Swiss Alps in October 1968.
The cast of &quot;Live and Let Die,&quot; in 1973, from front center, clockwise, Roger Moore as Bond, Jane Seymour as Solitaire, Julius Harris as Tee Hee, Geoffrey Holder as Baron Samedi, Earl Jolly Brown as Whisper and Yaphet Kotto as Kananga.
The cast of "Live and Let Die," in 1973, from front center, clockwise, Roger Moore as Bond, Jane Seymour as Solitaire, Julius Harris as Tee Hee, Geoffrey Holder as Baron Samedi, Earl Jolly Brown as Whisper and Yaphet Kotto as Kananga.
Pierce Brosnan poses for a publicity shot for &quot;GoldenEye&quot; in 1995.
Pierce Brosnan poses for a publicity shot for "GoldenEye" in 1995.
Roger Moore hams it up during the filming of &quot;Live and Let Die,&quot; in 1973.
Roger Moore hams it up during the filming of "Live and Let Die," in 1973.
Roger Moore relaxes on location for the filming of &quot;Live and Let Die,&quot; in 1973.
Roger Moore relaxes on location for the filming of "Live and Let Die," in 1973.
Roger Moore drinks a martini, James Bond&#39;s signature drink.
Roger Moore drinks a martini, James Bond's signature drink.
British pop singer Lulu poses with the gun from &quot;The Man With The Golden Gun&quot; after being signed to sing the film&#39;s title song.
British pop singer Lulu poses with the gun from "The Man With The Golden Gun" after being signed to sing the film's title song.
A replica gun from the 1974 James Bond movie, &quot;The Man with the Golden Gun,&quot; autographed by Roger Moore.
A replica gun from the 1974 James Bond movie, "The Man with the Golden Gun," autographed by Roger Moore.
A Walther PPK handgun is held in front of a poster of the film &quot;For Your Eyes Only.&quot;
A Walther PPK handgun is held in front of a poster of the film "For Your Eyes Only."
Roger Moore poses with the Bond Girls from the film &quot;View to a Kill&quot; in 1984.
Roger Moore poses with the Bond Girls from the film "View to a Kill" in 1984.
Roger Moore on set during the filming of &quot;A View to a Kill&quot; in Paris, France in August 1984.
Roger Moore on set during the filming of "A View to a Kill" in Paris, France in August 1984.
Timothy Dalton and Maryam d&#39;Abo as Kara Milovy pose for a publicity still for the 1987 film &quot;The Living Daylights.&quot;
Timothy Dalton and Maryam d'Abo as Kara Milovy pose for a publicity still for the 1987 film "The Living Daylights."
Director Timothy Dalton arrives at the Deauville airport in France to promote &quot;The Living Daylights&quot; in September 1987.
Director Timothy Dalton arrives at the Deauville airport in France to promote "The Living Daylights" in September 1987.
Pierce Brosnan and Desmond Llewelyn, as Q, on the set of &quot;The World Is Not Enough.&quot;
Pierce Brosnan and Desmond Llewelyn, as Q, on the set of "The World Is Not Enough."
Pierce Brosnan with Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, playng Wai Lin, pose on a motorcylce for &quot;Tomorrow Never Dies&quot; in 1997.
Pierce Brosnan with Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, playng Wai Lin, pose on a motorcylce for "Tomorrow Never Dies" in 1997.
Pierce Brosnan poses on an Aston Martin before starting filming on &quot;Die Another Day&quot; in January 2002.
Pierce Brosnan poses on an Aston Martin before starting filming on "Die Another Day" in January 2002.
Daniel Craig poses in 2005 after being unveiled as the next actor to play the legendary British secret agent James Bond for &quot;Casino Royale&quot; in October 2005.
Daniel Craig poses in 2005 after being unveiled as the next actor to play the legendary British secret agent James Bond for "Casino Royale" in October 2005.
Daniel Craig greets a naval officer as he is unveiled as the new James Bond in October 2005.
Daniel Craig greets a naval officer as he is unveiled as the new James Bond in October 2005.
Daniel Craig and Olga Kurylenko attend the Japanese premier of &quot;Quantum of Solace&quot; in November 2008 in Tokyo, Japan.
Daniel Craig and Olga Kurylenko attend the Japanese premier of "Quantum of Solace" in November 2008 in Tokyo, Japan.
&quot;Skyfall,&quot; the 23rd James Bond movie, opened in theaters in 2012. Craig continued to lead the film as Bond, joined by Naomie Harris, Judi Dench and Javier Bardem.
"Skyfall," the 23rd James Bond movie, opened in theaters in 2012. Craig continued to lead the film as Bond, joined by Naomie Harris, Judi Dench and Javier Bardem.
British actor David Oyelowo reportedly &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theguardian.com/film/2015/aug/13/david-oyelowo-first-black-actor-james-bond-trigger-mortis-audiobook&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told The Guardian&lt;/a&gt; that he&#39;s been picked &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/13/entertainment/david-oyelowo-james-bond-feat/index.html&quot;&gt;to portray Bond and other characters&lt;/a&gt; in the audiobook version of the novel &quot;Trigger Mortis.&quot;
British actor David Oyelowo reportedly told The Guardian that he's been picked to portray Bond and other characters in the audiobook version of the novel "Trigger Mortis."
Story highlights

  • The new James Bond film, "Spectre," is out this weekend
  • The Bond accent is instantly recognizable around the world

(CNN)"The name's Bond. James Bond."

Whether it's Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig delivering that classic line, moviegoers glean more than just the spy's name.
Daniel Craig as James Bond in &quot;Spectre&quot;
Daniel Craig as James Bond in "Spectre"
Accents can affect how intelligent or attractive a speaker is perceived to be, said Sarah Shepherd, the dialect coach for "Spectre," the 24th film in the Bond franchise, which is out this weekend.
    In the case of Bond, the smooth edge of his voice says 007 is smart. He's sexy. He's worldly.
    "When you know someone has traveled, it says a lot about that person," said Shepherd, who also worked on "The Imitation Game" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron."
    "It means they're independent, they have means and a job that's interesting."
    For Bond: check, check and check.
    James Bond villains
    The movies have brought us some great villains, but few have surpassed the evildoers of the James Bond films -- including Louis Jourdan, whose turn as an Afghan prince in 1983&#39;s &quot;Octopussy&quot; remains one of his most famous roles. Click through the gallery for some others who faced off against 007.
    Photos: James Bond villains
    The movies have brought us some great villains, but few have surpassed the evildoers of the James Bond films -- including Louis Jourdan, whose turn as an Afghan prince in 1983's "Octopussy" remains one of his most famous roles. Click through the gallery for some others who faced off against 007.
    The first Bond bad guy was Joseph Wiseman, who played the title character in 1962&#39;s &quot;Dr. No.&quot; He defined decades of Bond villains, with his secret lair, his faith in sabotage and his megalomania. Wiseman, who appeared in several TV shows and Broadway plays, died in 2009.
    The first Bond bad guy was Joseph Wiseman, who played the title character in 1962's "Dr. No." He defined decades of Bond villains, with his secret lair, his faith in sabotage and his megalomania. Wiseman, who appeared in several TV shows and Broadway plays, died in 2009.
    Lotte Lenya played Rosa Klebb, a Russian SPECTRE agent, in 1963&#39;s &quot;From Russia with Love.&quot; She was assisted by Donald Grant (Robert Shaw), a thug who meets with Bond on a train. Before playing Klebb, Lenya was a famed stage actress -- she was married to composer Kurt Weill for many years -- and earned a shout-out in Bobby Darin&#39;s version of &quot;Mack the Knife.&quot; Shaw had greater fame post-Bond in such in such films as &quot;The Sting&quot; and &quot;Jaws.&quot; Shaw died in 1978; Lenya in 1981.
    Lotte Lenya played Rosa Klebb, a Russian SPECTRE agent, in 1963's "From Russia with Love." She was assisted by Donald Grant (Robert Shaw), a thug who meets with Bond on a train. Before playing Klebb, Lenya was a famed stage actress -- she was married to composer Kurt Weill for many years -- and earned a shout-out in Bobby Darin's version of "Mack the Knife." Shaw had greater fame post-Bond in such in such films as "The Sting" and "Jaws." Shaw died in 1978; Lenya in 1981.
    German actor Gert Frobe had some of the best lines in 1964&#39;s &quot;Goldfinger,&quot; in which he played the title character. His nefarious plot: to irradiate the gold in Fort Knox, thus making his own supply more valuable. That wasn&#39;t Frobe&#39;s voice you hear, though -- because of his thick accent he was dubbed by Michael Collins. Frobe died in 1988.
    German actor Gert Frobe had some of the best lines in 1964's "Goldfinger," in which he played the title character. His nefarious plot: to irradiate the gold in Fort Knox, thus making his own supply more valuable. That wasn't Frobe's voice you hear, though -- because of his thick accent he was dubbed by Michael Collins. Frobe died in 1988.
    Adolfo Celi played Emilio Largo, who steals some nuclear missiles in 1965&#39;s &quot;Thunderball.&quot; Celi also starred in the war film &quot;Von Ryan&#39;s Express.&quot; He died in 1986.
    Adolfo Celi played Emilio Largo, who steals some nuclear missiles in 1965's "Thunderball." Celi also starred in the war film "Von Ryan's Express." He died in 1986.
    Several men have played archvillain Ernst Stavro Blofeld over the years, but the most iconic version is probably that of Donald Pleasance in 1967&#39;s &quot;You Only Live Twice.&quot; Pleasance appeared in a number of other well-known films, including &quot;The Great Escape&quot; and &quot;Halloween.&quot; He died in 1995.
    Several men have played archvillain Ernst Stavro Blofeld over the years, but the most iconic version is probably that of Donald Pleasance in 1967's "You Only Live Twice." Pleasance appeared in a number of other well-known films, including "The Great Escape" and "Halloween." He died in 1995.
    Telly Savalas, hot off the success of &quot;The Dirty Dozen,&quot; played Blofeld in 1969&#39;s &quot;On Her Majesty&#39;s Secret Service.&quot; Savalas later became more famous for his performance as TV detective Theo Kojak in &quot;Kojak.&quot; He died in 1994.
    Telly Savalas, hot off the success of "The Dirty Dozen," played Blofeld in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." Savalas later became more famous for his performance as TV detective Theo Kojak in "Kojak." He died in 1994.
    Charles Gray took on the role of Blofeld in 1971&#39;s &quot;Diamonds Are Forever.&quot; His other films included &quot;The Rocky Horror Picture Show&quot; (as the Criminologist), &quot;The Seven-Per-Cent Solution&quot; -- and &quot;You Only Live Twice,&quot; in which he played a Bond friend. Gray died in 2000.
    Charles Gray took on the role of Blofeld in 1971's "Diamonds Are Forever." His other films included "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (as the Criminologist), "The Seven-Per-Cent Solution" -- and "You Only Live Twice," in which he played a Bond friend. Gray died in 2000.
    Yaphet Kotto played Dr. Kananga, the Caribbean crime lord, in 1973&#39;s &quot;Live and Let Die,&quot; the first of the Roger Moore films. Kotto, a popular character actor, was later in &quot;Midnight Run&quot; and &quot;Homicide: Life on the Street,&quot; where he played a Baltimore cop.
    Yaphet Kotto played Dr. Kananga, the Caribbean crime lord, in 1973's "Live and Let Die," the first of the Roger Moore films. Kotto, a popular character actor, was later in "Midnight Run" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," where he played a Baltimore cop.
    Horror movie king Christopher Lee took on the role of &quot;The Man With the Golden Gun,&quot; Scaramanga, in the 1974 Bond film. Lee&#39;s other roles include &quot;The Wicker Man&quot; and, of course, the &quot;Lord of the Rings&quot; and &quot;Hobbit&quot; films, in which he plays Saruman.
    Horror movie king Christopher Lee took on the role of "The Man With the Golden Gun," Scaramanga, in the 1974 Bond film. Lee's other roles include "The Wicker Man" and, of course, the "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" films, in which he plays Saruman.
    Curt Jurgens played Karl Stromberg in 1977&#39;s &quot;The Spy Who Loved Me.&quot; Stromberg wants to destroy the world -- and start anew underwater. Jurgens also appeared in &quot;The Longest Day&quot; and &quot;Lord Jim.&quot; He died in 1982.
    Curt Jurgens played Karl Stromberg in 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me." Stromberg wants to destroy the world -- and start anew underwater. Jurgens also appeared in "The Longest Day" and "Lord Jim." He died in 1982.
    French actor Michael Lonsdale took on the mantle of Bond villain by playing Hugo Drax, yet another in a string of megalomaniacal industrialists, in 1979&#39;s &quot;Moonraker.&quot; Lonsdale, who&#39;s now 83, later appeared in &quot;The Remains of the Day&quot; and &quot;Munich.&quot;
    French actor Michael Lonsdale took on the mantle of Bond villain by playing Hugo Drax, yet another in a string of megalomaniacal industrialists, in 1979's "Moonraker." Lonsdale, who's now 83, later appeared in "The Remains of the Day" and "Munich."
    Richard Kiel was never a Bond mastermind, but as Jaws in &quot;The Spy Who Loved Me&quot; and &quot;Moonraker,&quot; he was dependable (and toothy) comic relief. Kiel died in 2014.
    Richard Kiel was never a Bond mastermind, but as Jaws in "The Spy Who Loved Me" and "Moonraker," he was dependable (and toothy) comic relief. Kiel died in 2014.
    Julian Glover played villain Aristotle Kristatos in 1981&#39;s &quot;For Your Eyes Only.&quot; The same year he appeared as Walter Donovan in &quot;Raiders of the Lost Ark.&quot; Glover is still active; he plays Grand Maester Pycelle in &quot;Game of Thrones.&quot;
    Julian Glover played villain Aristotle Kristatos in 1981's "For Your Eyes Only." The same year he appeared as Walter Donovan in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Glover is still active; he plays Grand Maester Pycelle in "Game of Thrones."
    Following Jourdan in &quot;Octopussy,&quot; Christopher Walken took a turn as Bond villain, starring as Max Zorin in 1985&#39;s &quot;A View to a Kill.&quot; Walken may be the best-known actor among Bond villains; the Oscar winner for &quot;The Deer Hunter&quot; has been in &quot;Pulp Fiction,&quot; &quot;Catch Me If You Can,&quot; &quot;Hairspray&quot; and many other movies.
    Following Jourdan in "Octopussy," Christopher Walken took a turn as Bond villain, starring as Max Zorin in 1985's "A View to a Kill." Walken may be the best-known actor among Bond villains; the Oscar winner for "The Deer Hunter" has been in "Pulp Fiction," "Catch Me If You Can," "Hairspray" and many other movies.
    Joe Don Baker (center) and Jeroen Krabbe (right) were the main malefactors in 1987&#39;s &quot;The Living Daylights,&quot; which featured Timothy Dalton as Bond. Andreas Wisniewski (left) aided their plot, which involved opium and assassinations. Baker was also in &quot;Walking Tall&quot; and &quot;Fletch&quot;; Krabbe&#39;s roles include Charles Nichols in &quot;The Fugitive.&quot;
    Joe Don Baker (center) and Jeroen Krabbe (right) were the main malefactors in 1987's "The Living Daylights," which featured Timothy Dalton as Bond. Andreas Wisniewski (left) aided their plot, which involved opium and assassinations. Baker was also in "Walking Tall" and "Fletch"; Krabbe's roles include Charles Nichols in "The Fugitive."
    Robert Davi played Franz Sanchez in 1989&#39;s &quot;Licence to Kill.&quot; Davi&#39;s other films include &quot;The Goonies&quot; and &quot;Showgirls.&quot;
    Robert Davi played Franz Sanchez in 1989's "Licence to Kill." Davi's other films include "The Goonies" and "Showgirls."
    Sean Bean&#39;s Alec Trevelyan wanted to set off an electromagnetic pulse over London in 1995&#39;s &quot;GoldenEye.&quot; Bond (by now Pierce Brosnan) wouldn&#39;t have it. Bean, like Christopher Lee, was in the &quot;Lord of the Rings&quot; trilogy.
    Sean Bean's Alec Trevelyan wanted to set off an electromagnetic pulse over London in 1995's "GoldenEye." Bond (by now Pierce Brosnan) wouldn't have it. Bean, like Christopher Lee, was in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.
    Jonathan Pryce was Elliot Carver, a media mogul with terror on his mind, in 1997&#39;s &quot;Tomorrow Never Dies.&quot; The British actor&#39;s other films include &quot;Brazil,&quot; &quot;Evita&quot; and &quot;Glengarry Glen Ross.&quot; He&#39;s won two Tonys as well.
    Jonathan Pryce was Elliot Carver, a media mogul with terror on his mind, in 1997's "Tomorrow Never Dies." The British actor's other films include "Brazil," "Evita" and "Glengarry Glen Ross." He's won two Tonys as well.
    Robert Carlyle starred as Renard in 1999&#39;s &quot;The World Is Not Enough.&quot; His idea? Blow up Istanbul. Will these villains never learn? Carlyle&#39;s other films include &quot;Trainspotting,&quot; &quot;The Full Monty&quot; and &quot;28 Weeks Later.&quot; He also plays Mr. Gold in &quot;Once Upon a Time.&quot;
    Robert Carlyle starred as Renard in 1999's "The World Is Not Enough." His idea? Blow up Istanbul. Will these villains never learn? Carlyle's other films include "Trainspotting," "The Full Monty" and "28 Weeks Later." He also plays Mr. Gold in "Once Upon a Time."
    Toby Stephens played Gustav Graves in 2002&#39;s &quot;Die Another Day.&quot; The actor has worked frequently in British TV, though his recent &quot;Black Sails&quot; airs on Starz.
    Toby Stephens played Gustav Graves in 2002's "Die Another Day." The actor has worked frequently in British TV, though his recent "Black Sails" airs on Starz.
    Mads Mikkelsen, he of the eyes that shed tears of blood, played Le Chiffre opposite Daniel Craig&#39;s Bond in 2006&#39;s &quot;Casino Royale.&quot; Mikkelsen now plays Hannibal Lecter on the TV show &quot;Hannibal.&quot;
    Mads Mikkelsen, he of the eyes that shed tears of blood, played Le Chiffre opposite Daniel Craig's Bond in 2006's "Casino Royale." Mikkelsen now plays Hannibal Lecter on the TV show "Hannibal."
    Mathieu Amalric was Dominic Greene in 2008&#39;s &quot;Quantum of Solace.&quot; Amalric, a French actor, has also appeared in &quot;Munich&quot; and &quot;The Grand Budapest Hotel.&quot;
    Mathieu Amalric was Dominic Greene in 2008's "Quantum of Solace." Amalric, a French actor, has also appeared in "Munich" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
    Oscar winner Javier Bardem is the most recent Bond villain, having played Raoul Silva in 2012&#39;s &quot;Skyfall.&quot; He won his Academy Award for &quot;No Country for Old Men&quot; and has also appeared in &quot;Vicky Cristina Barcelona&quot; and &quot;Eat Pray Love.&quot;
    Oscar winner Javier Bardem is the most recent Bond villain, having played Raoul Silva in 2012's "Skyfall." He won his Academy Award for "No Country for Old Men" and has also appeared in "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" and "Eat Pray Love."
    Daniel Craig speaks in Received Pronunciation, or RP, known as the "Queen's English." It's just one of many distinct British dialects, but it's the best known around the world and often linked to the south England elite.
    "We're one of the few countries in the world that has an acrolect -- an accent of the elite," Shepherd said.
    Around the Industrial Revolution, as people became more socially mobile, they strove to emulate the accent heard around London.
    Shepherd said when you listen to Craig, he presents as well-spoken and well-educated. He's soft on his consonants.
    His voice is familiar to an older audience, but "Daniel Craig is a kind of modern RP speaker, which is why he's received so well," Shepherd said. "He's relatable. People under 50 say, 'I like his sound. It's not too posh, not too distant from us.'"
    Lea Seydoux
    Lea Seydoux
    Most of Shepherd's work on the film, though, was with French actress Lea Seydoux, who plays the latest "Bond girl." Her accent has to be an effortless match for Bond's, while still sounding foreign.
    "We're working on an RP model, but try to keep her sounding French," Shepherd said. "If you have an American accent and a British accent, those will serve you very well as an actor."
    But what about the rest of us?

    Not what you say, but how you say it

    Beyond just where someone is from, Shepherd said, you can tell a lot about a person by their accent.
    "What I think is really interesting about accents, mainly, is they kind of assign us immediately to a tribe, but they are this ever-changing social history as we're walking about -- what we've been through as well as what we want to get to," said Shepherd.
    "I personally change my accent all the time. Sometimes I do it just to mess with waiters by ordering every course in a different accent."
    James Bond theme song singers
    The James Bond movies have a tradition of tapping the &quot;it&quot; guy or gal (or band) for their famous opening title number. The latest is British crooner Sam Smith, who sings &quot;Writing&#39;s On The Wall&quot; from the upcoming Bond film &quot;Spectre.&quot; Look through the gallery to see who else -- from Shirley Bassey to Adele -- has recorded the franchise&#39;s theme songs over the years.
    Photos: James Bond theme song singers
    The James Bond movies have a tradition of tapping the "it" guy or gal (or band) for their famous opening title number. The latest is British crooner Sam Smith, who sings "Writing's On The Wall" from the upcoming Bond film "Spectre." Look through the gallery to see who else -- from Shirley Bassey to Adele -- has recorded the franchise's theme songs over the years.
    English singer Matt Monro is best known for his hearty rendition of the theme tune for 1963&#39;s &quot;From Russia with Love.&quot; (The first James Bond movie, &quot;Dr. No,&quot; had an instrumental title song.)
    English singer Matt Monro is best known for his hearty rendition of the theme tune for 1963's "From Russia with Love." (The first James Bond movie, "Dr. No," had an instrumental title song.)
    Shirley Bassey, perhaps the most iconic Bond theme-song singer, sang the title theme to 1964&#39;s Goldfinger.&quot; Bassey brought her strong, distinctive voice back to the series in title tunes for 1971&#39;s &quot;Diamonds Are Forever&quot; and 1979&#39;s &quot;Moonraker.&quot;
    Shirley Bassey, perhaps the most iconic Bond theme-song singer, sang the title theme to 1964's Goldfinger." Bassey brought her strong, distinctive voice back to the series in title tunes for 1971's "Diamonds Are Forever" and 1979's "Moonraker."
    Welsh singer Tom Jones, best known for hits like &quot;What&#39;s New Pussycat&quot; and &quot;She&#39;s a Lady,&quot; sang the title tune for 1965&#39;s &quot;Thunderball.&quot;
    Welsh singer Tom Jones, best known for hits like "What's New Pussycat" and "She's a Lady," sang the title tune for 1965's "Thunderball."
    These boots were made for walking, but she was made for singing: Nancy Sinatra performed the theme to &quot;You Only Live Twice&quot; in 1967.
    These boots were made for walking, but she was made for singing: Nancy Sinatra performed the theme to "You Only Live Twice" in 1967.
    Jazz great Louis Armstrong sang &quot;We Have All the Time in the World,&quot; the secondary musical theme from the 1969 Bond film &quot;On Her Majesty&#39;s Secret Service.&quot; The song became a hit in the UK 25 years later when it was featured in a Guinness beer commercial.
    Jazz great Louis Armstrong sang "We Have All the Time in the World," the secondary musical theme from the 1969 Bond film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." The song became a hit in the UK 25 years later when it was featured in a Guinness beer commercial.
    Paul and then-wife Linda McCartney and their pop group Wings performed the title number from 1973&#39;s &quot;Live and Let Die,&quot; the first of the Bond movies to star Roger Moore as Agent 007. The song is still a staple of Paul McCartney&#39;s live concerts.
    Paul and then-wife Linda McCartney and their pop group Wings performed the title number from 1973's "Live and Let Die," the first of the Bond movies to star Roger Moore as Agent 007. The song is still a staple of Paul McCartney's live concerts.
    Scottish pop singer Lulu sang the title song for 1974&#39;s &quot;The Man with the Golden Gun.&quot;
    Scottish pop singer Lulu sang the title song for 1974's "The Man with the Golden Gun."
    Carly Simon scored a major radio hit with &quot;Nobody Does it Better,&quot; the theme from the 1977 Bond film, &quot;The Spy Who Loved Me.&quot;
    Carly Simon scored a major radio hit with "Nobody Does it Better," the theme from the 1977 Bond film, "The Spy Who Loved Me."
    After the band Blondie recorded another version that was rejected, Scottish pop star Sheena Easton was tapped to sing &quot;For Your Eyes Only&quot; for the 1981 Bond movie of the same name. The song reached No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard charts.
    After the band Blondie recorded another version that was rejected, Scottish pop star Sheena Easton was tapped to sing "For Your Eyes Only" for the 1981 Bond movie of the same name. The song reached No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard charts.
    Rita Coolidge sang &quot;All Time High,&quot; the theme from 1983&#39;s &quot;Octopussy.&quot;
    Rita Coolidge sang "All Time High," the theme from 1983's "Octopussy."
    American singer Lani Hall, wife of bandleader Herb Alpert, sang the title song to 1983&#39;s &quot;Never Say Never Again,&quot; which brought Sean Connery back for his final Bond role. The film was made by a different production company from the other James Bond movies, so some fans don&#39;t consider it part of the official series.
    American singer Lani Hall, wife of bandleader Herb Alpert, sang the title song to 1983's "Never Say Never Again," which brought Sean Connery back for his final Bond role. The film was made by a different production company from the other James Bond movies, so some fans don't consider it part of the official series.
    Singer Simon Le Bon and British pop group Duran Duran did the title song for 1985&#39;s &quot;A View to a Kill.&quot;
    Singer Simon Le Bon and British pop group Duran Duran did the title song for 1985's "A View to a Kill."
    Norwegian pop band A-Ha recorded the title song for 1987&#39;s &quot;The Living Daylights,&quot; the first of two films starring Timothy Dalton as Bond. It was the last theme written by longtime Bond composer John Barry.
    Norwegian pop band A-Ha recorded the title song for 1987's "The Living Daylights," the first of two films starring Timothy Dalton as Bond. It was the last theme written by longtime Bond composer John Barry.
    Soul legend Gladys Knight sang the theme to &quot;License to Kill&quot; in 1989.
    Soul legend Gladys Knight sang the theme to "License to Kill" in 1989.
    After a six-year hiatus, the Bond series rebooted with 1995&#39;s &quot;GoldenEye&quot; and Pierce Brosnan in the lead role. Tina Turner sang the theme song, which was written by U2&#39;s Bono and the Edge.
    After a six-year hiatus, the Bond series rebooted with 1995's "GoldenEye" and Pierce Brosnan in the lead role. Tina Turner sang the theme song, which was written by U2's Bono and the Edge.
    Sheryl Crow performed the title song to 1997&#39;s &quot;Tomorrow Never Dies.&quot;
    Sheryl Crow performed the title song to 1997's "Tomorrow Never Dies."
    Garbage, led by Shirley Manson, did the title track to 1999&#39;s &quot;The World is Not Enough.&quot;
    Garbage, led by Shirley Manson, did the title track to 1999's "The World is Not Enough."
    Pop icon Madonna finally did her first and only Bond theme song in 2002 for &quot;Die Another Day.&quot;
    Pop icon Madonna finally did her first and only Bond theme song in 2002 for "Die Another Day."
    One of the few men to sing a Bond theme, rocker Chris Cornell performed &quot;You Know My Name&quot; from 2006&#39;s &quot;Casino Royale.&quot; It was the first film to feature Daniel Craig as Bond.
    One of the few men to sing a Bond theme, rocker Chris Cornell performed "You Know My Name" from 2006's "Casino Royale." It was the first film to feature Daniel Craig as Bond.
    Pop star Alicia Keys and blues rocker Jack White teamed up to sing &quot;Another Way to Die,&quot; the theme from 2008&#39;s &quot;Quantum of Solace.&quot; White also wrote the song.
    Pop star Alicia Keys and blues rocker Jack White teamed up to sing "Another Way to Die," the theme from 2008's "Quantum of Solace." White also wrote the song.
    British pop star Adele sang the title theme from &quot;Skyfall&quot; in 2012. Three years later, the world is still awaiting the singer&#39;s long-delayed new album.
    British pop star Adele sang the title theme from "Skyfall" in 2012. Three years later, the world is still awaiting the singer's long-delayed new album.
    As part of a recent marketing campaign, British Airways conducted a survey about accents that included interviews with of 1,000 Brits and 1,000 Americans.
    Americans interviewed about U.K. accents said the Glaswegian accent -- think Craig Ferguson or James McAvoy -- was the sexiest. The most intelligent accent was Geordie -- think Sting.
    Sean Connery as James Bond
    Sean Connery as James Bond
    Americans said Sean Connery, who played 007 six times, has the best British accent of all time. His manner of speaking drifts away from the elite RP manner of speaking, Shepherd said.
    "What Sean Connery has is just the voice he uses in all of his movies," said Shepherd. "It doesn't really change."
    Morgan Freeman
    Morgan Freeman
    The best U.S. accent of all time, according to Brits? Morgan Freeman's soft Tennessee tones.
    "Come on! It's Morgan Freeman," said Shepherd. "He's divine. I'd listen to him read my shopping list."
    The sexiest accent overall, poll participants said, belonged to Italians. In multiple scientific studies on accents, Irish and French always rank among the sexiest, Shepherd said.
    "Irish basically has a really beautiful musicality," said Shepherd. "They start at the top and go all the way down to the bottom. The other thing they do that adds to the beauty of it is they're soft on the consonants, like Ds and Ts. If (the Irish language) were a person, it'd be very sensitive and spiritual."
    Still, no accent is forever. They evolve naturally, even within a person's lifetime. Sometimes, people seek out training to change them.
    "I get a lot of calls from people who want accent softening, who say, 'I want to sound like the queen,'" Shepherd said.
    She tries to convince them otherwise, to go with something warmer.
    License to thrill: The coolest Bond cars of all time
    Cool cars have, of course, always been a big part of the super spy's image.
    Photos: 007's legendary rides
    Cool cars have, of course, always been a big part of the super spy's image. Here's our pick of the best cars featured in the franchise.
    Ian Fleming was a vintage Bentley owner and made it 007&#39;s car of choice in the original Bond books. His c.1936 beauty in &lt;em&gt;From Russia With Love&lt;/em&gt; was equipped with a radio telephone.
    Bentley Mark IV -- "From Russia With Love," 1963Ian Fleming was a vintage Bentley owner and made it 007's car of choice in the original Bond books. His c.1936 beauty in From Russia With Love was equipped with a radio telephone.
    This Bond car was fitted with machine guns, an ejector seat and a host of other Q Branch gadgets. It made a triumphant return in Skyfall and sold for $4.6 million in 2010.
    Aston Martin DB5 -- "Goldfinger," 1964This Bond car was fitted with machine guns, an ejector seat and a host of other Q Branch gadgets. It made a triumphant return in Skyfall and sold for $4.6 million in 2010.
    One of the coolest Bond cars ever, the rare Japanese exotic was specially modified to accommodate the lanky Sean Connery -- the roof was removed.
    Toyota 2000GT -- "You Only Live Twice," 1967One of the coolest Bond cars ever, the rare Japanese exotic was specially modified to accommodate the lanky Sean Connery -- the roof was removed.
    Of all Bond&#39;s Astons, this is our favorite -- simply stunning. George Lazenby drove it in his single, and vastly underrated, appearance as 007.
    Aston Martin DBS -- "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," 1969Of all Bond's Astons, this is our favorite -- simply stunning. George Lazenby drove it in his single, and vastly underrated, appearance as 007.
    The only American car in Bond&#39;s stable, it actually belongs to Bond girl Tiffany Case in &lt;em&gt;Diamonds Are Forever&lt;/em&gt;.
    Ford Mustang Mach 1 -- "Diamonds Are Forever," 1971The only American car in Bond's stable, it actually belongs to Bond girl Tiffany Case in Diamonds Are Forever.
    With the amphibious Lotus Esprit in &lt;em&gt;The Spy Who Loved Me&lt;/em&gt;, Bond production designers created the only car to truly rival the DB5 for icon status. Elon Musk paid $860,000 for one of them in 2013.
    Lotus Esprit -- "The Spy Who Loved Me," 1977With the amphibious Lotus Esprit in The Spy Who Loved Me, Bond production designers created the only car to truly rival the DB5 for icon status. Elon Musk paid $860,000 for one of them in 2013.
    Not the sexiest car in Bond&#39;s stable by any means, the &quot;tin snail&quot; is also the slowest. However, it made for one of the more memorable chase scenes in the series.
    Citroen 2CV -- "For Your Eyes Only," 1981Not the sexiest car in Bond's stable by any means, the "tin snail" is also the slowest. However, it made for one of the more memorable chase scenes in the series.
    Eschewing the Citroen, Bond breaks out another awesome Lotus on the ski slopes of Cortina. Unfortunately he finds a dead body inside.
    Lotus Esprit Turbo -- "For Your Eyes Only," 1981Eschewing the Citroen, Bond breaks out another awesome Lotus on the ski slopes of Cortina. Unfortunately he finds a dead body inside.
    The only Italian car on the list, Bond steals it from a woman in a phone booth for a high speed chase in Germany. A very affordable classic these days for anyone looking for a little 007 action.
    Alfa Romeo GTV6 -- "Octopussy," 1983The only Italian car on the list, Bond steals it from a woman in a phone booth for a high speed chase in Germany. A very affordable classic these days for anyone looking for a little 007 action.
    Bond&#39;s return to Aston Martin in 1987 saw Timothy Dalton take the wheel of a gadget-laden V8 Volante. Another underrated favorite of ours.&lt;br /&gt;
    Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante -- "The Living Daylights," 1987Bond's return to Aston Martin in 1987 saw Timothy Dalton take the wheel of a gadget-laden V8 Volante. Another underrated favorite of ours.
    Bond&#39;s brief flirtation with BMW began in the late 90&#39;s and didn&#39;t last terribly long. Pierce Brosnan uses a cell phone to drive the high-tech 750iL -- off a roof, alas.&lt;br /&gt;
    BMW 750iL -- "Tomorrow Never Dies," 1997Bond's brief flirtation with BMW began in the late 90's and didn't last terribly long. Pierce Brosnan uses a cell phone to drive the high-tech 750iL -- off a roof, alas.
    Brosnan-as-Bond is forever linked to BMW, giving him a sort of yuppie-ish air. That and his Italian suits from Brioni. &lt;br /&gt;
    BMW Z8 -- "The World Is Not Enough," 1999Brosnan-as-Bond is forever linked to BMW, giving him a sort of yuppie-ish air. That and his Italian suits from Brioni.
    &lt;em&gt;Die Another Day &lt;/em&gt;saw in the modern Aston Martin era, and the Vanquish did not disappoint, with bulletproof bodywork, heat-seeking missiles and more. &lt;br /&gt;
    Aston Martin Vanquish -- "Die Another Day," 2002Die Another Day saw in the modern Aston Martin era, and the Vanquish did not disappoint, with bulletproof bodywork, heat-seeking missiles and more.
    Driven by Miss Moneypenny, with Bond riding shotgun, so to speak, the Defender qualifies for the list thanks to its cult-like status. Too bad Land Rover is discontinuing it. &lt;br /&gt;
    Land Rover Defender - "Skyfall," 2012Driven by Miss Moneypenny, with Bond riding shotgun, so to speak, the Defender qualifies for the list thanks to its cult-like status. Too bad Land Rover is discontinuing it.
    The DB10 represents the future of Aston Martin&#39;s road cars, and we&#39;re only too glad to have 007 test it out for us. On screen, it more than holds its own against Bond&#39;s other rides. Well done, James. &lt;br /&gt;
    Aston Martin DB10 - "Spectre, 2015"The DB10 represents the future of Aston Martin's road cars, and we're only too glad to have 007 test it out for us. On screen, it more than holds its own against Bond's other rides. Well done, James.
    "I hope my generation will rebel against that a bit," she said. "Unless you're over 60, that sounds weird. Generally speaking, you don't want to sound like the posh guy who doesn't care about the poor. It's not as attractive as it once was.
    "But outside the U.K.," she admits, "it becomes really gorgeous."