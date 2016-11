Seaford Golf Club, UK

We begin our list in the United Kingdom. While the isles boast some of the most prestigious golf courses in the world -- St. Andrews, Turnberry and Carnoustie, to name just three -- there are often more modest locations that provide just as thrilling an experience. Oliver Graham ( @olivergraham24 ) sent us this photo of him teeing off into the setting sun. Fitting, after all, as this area of England is the sunniest in the country.