Global cuisine: Around the world in 18 dishes

Curries simmering in huge vats, each pan the shade of a season. Crepes browning on griddles, flipped and smeared with molten chocolate. Tempting cries at the Jemaa el-Fnaa as spiced chicken is slapped onto searing grill plates. Eating is surely one of the greatest pleasures of travel.

In West Africa, garri is a popular foodstuff made out of dried and mashed cassava, which can be fried and pounded into a fine flour. UK-based Nigerian food blogger Chioma Ikejiofor bakes garri in oil , honey and vanilla extract before mixing it with raisins and nuts for a healthy "garrinola" to start her children's day.

Meanwhile Frankfurt-based Instagrammer Michaela Thai is delightfully adapting the Middle Eastern favorite shakshuka with leftover chicken -- adding tinned tomatoes, paprika, chili and egg to the shredded meat and roast veg.