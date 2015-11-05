Breaking News

Baptism of ice: Winter swimming in Finland

By Maureen O'Hare, CNN

Updated 7:29 PM ET, Thu November 5, 2015

A woman in Tampere, Finland, takes part in the "avanto" ice-swimming ritual in January. Finnish photographer Markku Lahdesmaki documented the phenomenon in his hometown.
A woman in Tampere, Finland, takes part in the "avanto" ice-swimming ritual in January. Finnish photographer Markku Lahdesmaki documented the phenomenon in his hometown.
Lahdesmaki went with his camera to nearby Rauhaniemi Lake, which was "teeming with swimmers" despite below-zero temperatures.
Lahdesmaki went with his camera to nearby Rauhaniemi Lake, which was "teeming with swimmers" despite below-zero temperatures.
The "avanto" ritual, which literally translates to "hole in the ice," is combined with another Finnish pastime: the sauna.
The "avanto" ritual, which literally translates to "hole in the ice," is combined with another Finnish pastime: the sauna.
Swimmers brave the icy water either before or after a session in the dry heat of the sauna.
Swimmers brave the icy water either before or after a session in the dry heat of the sauna.
Having arrived at the lake "dressed like a North Pole explorer," Lahdesmaki said he eventually stripped off and joined the swimmers.
Having arrived at the lake "dressed like a North Pole explorer," Lahdesmaki said he eventually stripped off and joined the swimmers.
Lahdesmaki's portraits show swimmers facing the elements in nothing but a swimsuit.
Lahdesmaki's portraits show swimmers facing the elements in nothing but a swimsuit.
When you're exposing your body to sub-zero temperatures, it's probably a good idea to sling on a hat.
When you're exposing your body to sub-zero temperatures, it's probably a good idea to sling on a hat.
Winter swimming is a popular activity around the world, most commonly around New Year's Day and the Christian festival of Epiphany.
Winter swimming is a popular activity around the world, most commonly around New Year's Day and the Christian festival of Epiphany.
There are an estimated 2 million saunas in Finland for a population of 5.5 million. This one at Rauhaniemi is a traditional smoke sauna.
There are an estimated 2 million saunas in Finland for a population of 5.5 million. This one at Rauhaniemi is a traditional smoke sauna.
Ladesmaki said that after taking the plunge, he "ended up swimming six times." "I was very moved by the experience and the people I met," he said.
Ladesmaki said that after taking the plunge, he "ended up swimming six times." "I was very moved by the experience and the people I met," he said.
(CNN)Whether they're sweating in the sauna or plunging into an ice-cold lake, it seems that the Finns love extremes.

And with winter just around the corner, there's no better time to indulge in the national pastime the Finns call "avanto."
    The English translation for that? "Hole in the ice."
    Photographer Markku Lahdesmaki documented the ice-swimming phenomenon during a trip to his hometown of Tampere, in southern Finland, earlier this year.
    His portraits of hardy swimmers facing the elements in nothing but a bikini or a pair of trunks send a shiver down the spine.
    'Finland is not most places'

    "In most places, when you went to a lake in January, you wouldn't expect to find people swimming," Lahdesmaki tells CNN. "But Finland is not most places."
    He found Rauhaniemi Lake "teeming with swimmers" despite below-zero temperatures.
    The avanto ritual is combined with that other Finnish staple, the sauna.
    Temperatures in these traditional bath houses range between 60 and 100 degrees Celsius (140-212 degrees Fahrenheit).
    Swimmers at Rauhaniemi enjoy a blast of dry heat either before or after their bout of ice swimming.
    'Spiritual, breathtaking, invigorating'

    Lahdesmaki arrived at the lake dressed in his thickest winter clothing.
    "I wondered how the swimmers would react to my embedding myself in their avanto moments looking like a North Pole explorer.

    "How could I make them comfortable? And then it hit me ... I need to join them."
    The photographer underwent his baptism of ice and "ended up swimming six times."
    He said, "It was an amazing experience: spiritual, breathtaking, invigorating and, of course, cold.
    "I was very moved by the experience and the people I met."

    Rauhaniemi Beach, Rauhaniementie, Tampere Finland;

    Markku Lahdesmaki is a Finnish photographer based in Los Angeles. You can follow him on Facebook and Instagram.