Baptism of ice: Winter swimming in Finland

Story highlights Photographer Markku Lahdesmaki documented ice swimming in Finland

The "avanto" ritual is paired with a blast of dry heat in the sauna

(CNN) Whether they're sweating in the sauna or plunging into an ice-cold lake, it seems that the Finns love extremes.

And with winter just around the corner, there's no better time to indulge in the national pastime the Finns call "avanto."

The English translation for that? "Hole in the ice."

Photographer Markku Lahdesmaki documented the ice-swimming phenomenon during a trip to his hometown of Tampere, in southern Finland, earlier this year.

His portraits of hardy swimmers facing the elements in nothing but a bikini or a pair of trunks send a shiver down the spine.

