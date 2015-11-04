Breaking News

Poo curry: Dish at Japanese restaurant tries to mimic feces

By Maggie Hiufu Wong, CNN

Updated 8:15 PM ET, Tue March 14, 2017

    Is this the world's most disgusting curry?

(CNN)"It literally tastes like a piece of ----," a diner says, covering her mouth and trying not to regurgitate the small spoonful of curry she just ate.

For restaurant owner Ken Shimizu, this is actually a compliment. His Curry Shop Shimizu in Tokyo specializes in a dish that deliberately mimics the texture and flavor of feces.
Don't click away in disgust just yet -- it gets weirder. Shimizu is also one of Japan's best-known porn stars. A star of hundreds of adult movies, he's known in Japan as Shimiken, or the "king of porn."
His latest venture, according to restaurant manager and the curry's creator Hiroki Okada, is an attempt to satisfy an unlikely lifelong desire to find out what excrement tastes like.
    "For Shimiken, it's a question to settle before we die," says Okada.
    "We had had no choice but to answer the question with our imagination -- until now."

    Forget the market research

    Ken Shimizu (pictured) has opened what could be the world's grossest restaurant. Curry Shop Shimizu specializes in dishes that mimic the texture and flavor of feces. In addition to running an eatery house, Shimizu, or more commonly known as Shimiken, is also one of Japan's best known porn stars.
    Inside Japan's poo curry cafe
    The restaurant manager Hiroki Okada says that Curry Shop Shimizu is intended to appeal to people's sense of humor, rather than their palates. "Instead of eating curry, the purpose of coming to the restaurant is to have fun. The curry is just a trigger."
    'Joke restaurant'
    Strongly flavored ingredients are used to make the curry -- onion, carrot, minced chicken, bitter gourd, cocoa powder, bitter Japanese green gentian tea, curry powder and kusaya -- "A sun-dried salted horse mackerel that gives off the smell of dog dung," according to Okada.
    Urinal container
    To create a coherent theme, the shop is also equipped with tea cups that resemble a urinal cup. Toilet rolls serve as table napkins.
    Full experience
    In a survey before the shop's opening, 85% of respondents claimed that they would never set foot in such a place. But Okada said more than 300 customers visited the cafe during its first month.
    VIP seat
    Of course, they didn't just jump right in and open a poo curry restaurant, first of all they did some market research, surveying 400 young adults.
    And, when it found that 85% wouldn't dream of setting foot in such a place, they promptly ignored it.
    "We hope to defeat the market research data," says Okado.
    The owners describe their venue, which opened in August 2015, as a "joke restaurant."
    They say it's not so much about sating appetites as giving diners a good time -- or as good a time as is possible over bowls of stinking brown gloop.
    "Instead of eating curry, the purpose of coming to the restaurant is to have fun," says Okada. "The curry is just a trigger."
    Achieving that "authentic" poo flavor involves an arsenal of ingredients. There's onion, carrot, minced chicken, bitter gourd, cocoa powder, bitter Japanese green gentian tea and curry powder.
    "We also add kusaya, a sun-dried salted horse mackerel that gives off the smell of dog dung," says Okada.
    The curry is served in a container shaped like a traditional Japanese toilet bowl.

    Better than the real thing?

    And here's where it gets even weirder -- and more disgusting.
    The restaurant knows its curry tastes like poo because, brace yourselves people, Ken Shimizu has allegedly eaten poo (or so he claims).
    More than once.
    "Shimiken has eaten feces many times -- 250 people's -- so he can examine whether the curry tastes the same as the real thing," Okada adds.
    CNN has been unable -- and, frankly, unwilling -- to confirm the curry's authenticity, but reviews have been mixed.
    Shimizu's fellow adult movie star Uehara Ai gave up after her third mouthful, declaring the meal the toughest task she'd encountered this year.
    Surprisingly, some, like the Tokyo-based bloggers of Wowsabi, claim they have slurped down a whole bowl.
    Of the 300 customers who graced the restaurant in its first month, more than 90% manage to finish their curry, according to the owners.
    Some, apparently, develop such a taste for it that they go on to eat their ... let's stop right there.

    Back for more

    Despite the awful taste, the cost of the curry is very high and profit margins are small. But Okada claims he's able to bank on some loyal customers.
    "Many guests visit the restaurant every day and there are more and more returned customers," he says.
    "Most visit to satisfy their curiosity -- they want to know what feces taste like. Some use it as a penalty game. Many customers return because they enjoy seeing other guests' reaction."
    The owner hopes his restaurant will develop a global reputation that will bring in foreign diners.
    If that doesn't pan out, he's always got his day job to fall back on.
    Okada adds: "Shimiken still works as a porno actor. He wants to go on being one all his life."