(CNN) "It literally tastes like a piece of ----," a diner says, covering her mouth and trying not to regurgitate the small spoonful of curry she just ate.

For restaurant owner Ken Shimizu, this is actually a compliment. His Curry Shop Shimizu in Tokyo specializes in a dish that deliberately mimics the texture and flavor of feces.

Don't click away in disgust just yet -- it gets weirder. Shimizu is also one of Japan's best-known porn stars. A star of hundreds of adult movies, he's known in Japan as Shimiken, or the "king of porn."

His latest venture, according to restaurant manager and the curry's creator Hiroki Okada, is an attempt to satisfy an unlikely lifelong desire to find out what excrement tastes like.

"For Shimiken, it's a question to settle before we die," says Okada.

