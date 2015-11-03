Justin Trudeau Fast Facts

Breaking News

Justin Trudeau, 43, the leader of the Canada&#39;s Liberal Party, is the country&#39;s new prime minister. He was sworn in Wednesday, November 4. Skeptics had dismissed the son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau as trading off his father&#39;s achievements and famous family name. But pundits in Canada praised the younger Trudeau&#39;s campaign and the way he led Liberals to a sweeping victory, with a clear majority in Parliament. See photos from his life and career:
Justin Trudeau, 43, the leader of the Canada's Liberal Party, is the country's new prime minister. He was sworn in Wednesday, November 4. Skeptics had dismissed the son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau as trading off his father's achievements and famous family name. But pundits in Canada praised the younger Trudeau's campaign and the way he led Liberals to a sweeping victory, with a clear majority in Parliament. See photos from his life and career:
The future politician sits in the lap of his mother, Margaret Trudeau, in a car in 1972. He was born in Ottawa on December 25, 1971.
The future politician sits in the lap of his mother, Margaret Trudeau, in a car in 1972. He was born in Ottawa on December 25, 1971.
Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau takes an outing in Winnipeg, Manitoba, while on vacation in 1977 with his sons, from left, Sacha, Justin and Michel. The elder Trudeau was Canada&#39;s Prime Minister from 1968 to 1979 and again from 1980 to 1984.
Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau takes an outing in Winnipeg, Manitoba, while on vacation in 1977 with his sons, from left, Sacha, Justin and Michel. The elder Trudeau was Canada's Prime Minister from 1968 to 1979 and again from 1980 to 1984.
From left, Sacha, Justin and their mother, Margaret, look over Pierre Trudeau&#39;s casket in the Hall of Honor on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The former Prime Minister died September 28, 2000, at age 80.
From left, Sacha, Justin and their mother, Margaret, look over Pierre Trudeau's casket in the Hall of Honor on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The former Prime Minister died September 28, 2000, at age 80.
Justin Trudeau is interviewed in his campaign office in Montreal in October 2008, shortly before being elected to represent the Liberals in Parliament from the Montreal electoral district of Papineau.
Justin Trudeau is interviewed in his campaign office in Montreal in October 2008, shortly before being elected to represent the Liberals in Parliament from the Montreal electoral district of Papineau.
Trudeau addresses youths at Free the Children&#39;s National Me to We Day event in Toronto in October 2008. The annual event aims to empower young people to make a difference in their communities.
Trudeau addresses youths at Free the Children's National Me to We Day event in Toronto in October 2008. The annual event aims to empower young people to make a difference in their communities.
Trudeau greets supporters at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in April 2013. A short time later, he was elected leader of Canada&#39;s Liberal Party.
Trudeau greets supporters at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in April 2013. A short time later, he was elected leader of Canada's Liberal Party.
Trudeau works the crowd at the 2015 Toronto Pride parade on June 28.
Trudeau works the crowd at the 2015 Toronto Pride parade on June 28.
Trudeau visits the Paul Brown Boxfit gym in Toronto on August 6.
Trudeau visits the Paul Brown Boxfit gym in Toronto on August 6.
After casting his ballot in Montreal on Monday, October 19, Trudeau leaves with his wife, Sophie, and their children, from left, Hadrien, Ella-Grace and Xavier.
After casting his ballot in Montreal on Monday, October 19, Trudeau leaves with his wife, Sophie, and their children, from left, Hadrien, Ella-Grace and Xavier.
Trudeau commands the stage in Montreal on Tuesday, October 20, after the Liberal Party wins the general elections. As the crowd chanted his name, Trudeau said the Liberals won because they listened. &quot;We beat fear with hope, we beat cynicism with hard work. We beat negative, divisive politics with a positive vision that brings Canadians together,&quot; he said.
Trudeau commands the stage in Montreal on Tuesday, October 20, after the Liberal Party wins the general elections. As the crowd chanted his name, Trudeau said the Liberals won because they listened. "We beat fear with hope, we beat cynicism with hard work. We beat negative, divisive politics with a positive vision that brings Canadians together," he said.
Trudeau is sworn into office at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 4.
Trudeau is sworn into office at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 4.
Trudeau greets Syrian refugees Kevork Jamkossian and daughter Madeleine during their arrival at Toronto&#39;s Pearson International Airport on Friday, December 11. The new Prime Minister pledged to take in and resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees in Canada.
Trudeau greets Syrian refugees Kevork Jamkossian and daughter Madeleine during their arrival at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Friday, December 11. The new Prime Minister pledged to take in and resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees in Canada.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Personal:
Birth date: December 25, 1971
Birth place: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Birth name: Justin Pierre James Trudeau
    Father: Pierre Elliot Trudeau, former prime minister of Canada (1968-1979 and 1980-1984)
    Mother: Margaret (Sinclair) Trudeau
    Marriage: Sophie Grégoire (May 28, 2005-present)
    Children: Hadrien, 2014; Ella-Grace Margaret, 2009; Xavier James, 2007
    Education: McGill University, B.A., 1994; University of British Columbia, B.Ed., 1998
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Other Facts:
    Trudeau is the first child of a Canadian prime minister to become prime minister himself.
    Has worked as a snowboarding instructor, nightclub bouncer and camp counselor.
    Regularly boxes.
    While campaigning for prime minister, Trudeau endorsed the legalization of marijuana.
    Timeline:
    April 1972 -     During a state visit with Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, US President Richard Nixon makes a prediction: "Tonight, we'll dispense with the formalities," Nixon says. "I'd like to toast the future prime minister of Canada: to Justin Pierre Trudeau."
    1998 - Trudeau's brother, Michel Trudeau, is killed in an avalanche while skiing.
    1999-2002 - Teaches high school math and French in British Columbia.
    2000 - Trudeau's father dies of prostate cancer.
    2002-2006 - Chair of Katimavik, a national volunteer service program for young Canadians.
    October 14, 2008 - Elected a member of Parliament representing the Papineau district of Montreal.
    May 2, 2011 - Is re-elected.
    November 17, 2011 - Strips down to his undershirt, while audience members bid on a lunch date with him, at a charity event for the Canadian Liver Foundation. In 2013, the footage is used by the Conservative Party in attack ads.
    March 31, 2012 - Participates in a charity boxing match against Patrick Brazeau, a senator from Canada's Conservative Party. Trudeau is declared the winner.
    April 14, 2013 - Is elected leader of the Liberal Party with nearly 78% of the vote.
    November 11, 2014 - Releases his memoir, "Common Ground."
    October 19, 2015 - The Liberal Party wins 184 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons.
    November 4, 2015 - Is sworn in as Canada's 23rd Prime Minister.
    March 10, 2016 - US President Barack Obama welcomes Trudeau and his wife as the guests of honor for the first official Canadian White House visit in 19 years.
    November 24, 2017 - Trudeau, on behalf of the Canadian government, formerly apologies to indigenous people in the provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador for the boarding school system, which removed children from their families, culture, and religion.
    November 28, 2017 - Trudeau, on behalf of the Canadian government, formerly apologies to members of the country's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit community (LGBTQ2) for systemic discrimination.