Breaking News

We are creating a nation of addicts

By Bob Beckel

Updated 1:21 PM ET, Wed November 4, 2015

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ibuprofen falls into the class of drugs known as NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). Sold under brand names including Motrin or Advil, it&#39;s used to treat minor aches and pains and reduce fever. It may be prescribed in stronger doses. It comes in tablet form as well as in chewable tablets, liquid suspensions and concentrated liquid drops. People who take NSAIDs may have a higher heart attack or stroke risk than those who do not, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a682159.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;National Institutes of Health&lt;/a&gt;. The medication can also cause ulcers, bleeding or holes in the stomach and intestine for some people. The risk may be higher if you take NSAIDs for a long time, are older or in poor health, and have three or more alcoholic drinks per day.
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
Ibuprofen Ibuprofen falls into the class of drugs known as NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). Sold under brand names including Motrin or Advil, it's used to treat minor aches and pains and reduce fever. It may be prescribed in stronger doses. It comes in tablet form as well as in chewable tablets, liquid suspensions and concentrated liquid drops. People who take NSAIDs may have a higher heart attack or stroke risk than those who do not, according to the National Institutes of Health. The medication can also cause ulcers, bleeding or holes in the stomach and intestine for some people. The risk may be higher if you take NSAIDs for a long time, are older or in poor health, and have three or more alcoholic drinks per day.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
This compound can ease minor muscle, back, tooth and joint pain and reduce fever. Sold under brand names such as Tylenol, Liquiprin and Panadol, it &lt;a href=&quot;http://cid.oxfordjournals.org/content/31/Supplement_5/S202.full&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;works by regulating&lt;/a&gt; the part of your brain that controls your body&#39;s temperature and inhibits the synthesis of prostaglandin in the central nervous system. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/15/health/study-acetaminophen-dulls-joy/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A study &lt;/a&gt;has found that it could reduce pleasure as well. &lt;a href=&quot;http://jco.ascopubs.org/content/early/2011/05/06/JCO.2011.34.6346.abstract&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Too much of the drug&lt;/a&gt; can cause rashes, liver failure and even death.
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
AcetaminophenThis compound can ease minor muscle, back, tooth and joint pain and reduce fever. Sold under brand names such as Tylenol, Liquiprin and Panadol, it works by regulating the part of your brain that controls your body's temperature and inhibits the synthesis of prostaglandin in the central nervous system. A study has found that it could reduce pleasure as well. Too much of the drug can cause rashes, liver failure and even death.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Aspirin is one of the cheapest and &lt;a href=&quot;http://circ.ahajournals.org/content/123/7/768.extract&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;oldest manufactured painkillers&lt;/a&gt; on the market. German-born scientist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.invent.org/hall_of_fame/184.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Felix Hoffman&lt;/a&gt; is credited with creating and popularizing what was then known as acetylsalicylic acid in 1899 to help ease his dad&#39;s arthritis pain. Today, it is used to ease minor aches and headaches. It works by reducing the substance in the body that causes inflammation and fever. Doctors also tell some adults to &lt;a href=&quot;http://heart.bmj.com/content/85/3/265&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;take an aspirin daily&lt;/a&gt; to help prevent a heart attack or stroke. People with bleeding conditions like ulcers or cardiovascular troubles like asthma are often advised to take another painkiller, as it may make those conditions worse. Some Americans are also &lt;a href=&quot;http://circ.ahajournals.org/content/110/1/e1.full&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;allergic to aspirin&lt;/a&gt;. Americans consume more than 15 billion aspirin tablets a year. Here&#39;s a guide to some of the most commonly used pain relief medications:
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
Aspirin Aspirin is one of the cheapest and oldest manufactured painkillers on the market. German-born scientist Felix Hoffman is credited with creating and popularizing what was then known as acetylsalicylic acid in 1899 to help ease his dad's arthritis pain. Today, it is used to ease minor aches and headaches. It works by reducing the substance in the body that causes inflammation and fever. Doctors also tell some adults to take an aspirin daily to help prevent a heart attack or stroke. People with bleeding conditions like ulcers or cardiovascular troubles like asthma are often advised to take another painkiller, as it may make those conditions worse. Some Americans are also allergic to aspirin. Americans consume more than 15 billion aspirin tablets a year. Here's a guide to some of the most commonly used pain relief medications:
Hide Caption
3 of 8
There&#39;s been a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nap.edu/openbook.php?record_id=9586&amp;page=79&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;growing acceptance&lt;/a&gt; of marijuana as a legitimate &lt;a href=&quot;http://iom.edu/Reports/2003/Marijuana-and-Medicine-Assessing-the-Science-Base.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pain reliever&lt;/a&gt;. The &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ama-assn.org/ssl3/ecomm/PolicyFinderForm.pl?site=www.ama-assn.org&amp;uri=/resources/html/PolicyFinder/policyfiles/HnE/H-95.952.HTM&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;American Medical Association&lt;/a&gt; supports making marijuana a Schedule I controlled substance in order to promote research into its therapeutic abilities. Doctors in some states may prescribe it to ease chronic pain that comes from arthritis, migraines, Crohn&#39;s disease or other &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.neurology.org/content/68/7/515.abstract&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ongoing pain issues&lt;/a&gt; where other medicines have failed. It works by blocking the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3358713/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pain sensations&lt;/a&gt; felt by peripheral nerves. The cannabinoids in marijuana bind to endocannabinoid receptors throughout the body and can reduce pain (but also give the feeling of being high). Some research shows that it can also slow cancer development and increase appetite. Forty states and the District of Columbia allow some legal uses of marijuana, mostly for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/08/health/gupta-changed-mind-marijuana/&quot;&gt;medicinal purposes&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
MarijuanaThere's been a growing acceptance of marijuana as a legitimate pain reliever. The American Medical Association supports making marijuana a Schedule I controlled substance in order to promote research into its therapeutic abilities. Doctors in some states may prescribe it to ease chronic pain that comes from arthritis, migraines, Crohn's disease or other ongoing pain issues where other medicines have failed. It works by blocking the pain sensations felt by peripheral nerves. The cannabinoids in marijuana bind to endocannabinoid receptors throughout the body and can reduce pain (but also give the feeling of being high). Some research shows that it can also slow cancer development and increase appetite. Forty states and the District of Columbia allow some legal uses of marijuana, mostly for medicinal purposes.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Hydrocodone is available only in combination with other ingredients, with different products prescribed for different uses. Some products are used to relieve moderate to severe pain, while others combat a cough, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a601006.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;National Institutes of Health&lt;/a&gt;. An opiate (narcotic) analgesic, hydrocodone relieves pain by changing the way the brain and nervous system respond to it. It may be habit-forming, and abuse of drugs, including hydrocodone, has become a concern in recent years. In 2014, hydrocodone was&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/22/health/hydrocodone-dea-rules/&quot;&gt; moved from Schedule III to Schedule II&lt;/a&gt;. Now, in order to use these drugs, patients will have to get a written prescription from a doctor -- instead of one submitted orally by phone. And refills are prohibited; patients would have to check in with their doctors to get another prescription.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
HydrocodoneHydrocodone is available only in combination with other ingredients, with different products prescribed for different uses. Some products are used to relieve moderate to severe pain, while others combat a cough, according to the National Institutes of Health. An opiate (narcotic) analgesic, hydrocodone relieves pain by changing the way the brain and nervous system respond to it. It may be habit-forming, and abuse of drugs, including hydrocodone, has become a concern in recent years. In 2014, hydrocodone was moved from Schedule III to Schedule II. Now, in order to use these drugs, patients will have to get a written prescription from a doctor -- instead of one submitted orally by phone. And refills are prohibited; patients would have to check in with their doctors to get another prescription.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Fentanyl is a prescription-only pain medication often given to cancer patients. They must be at least 18 years old to take it, or at least 16 for lozenges branded as Actiq, and they should also be taking regular doses of another narcotic pain medication. Patients must also be accustomed to the effects of narcotics. Fentanyl itself is a narcotic and changes the way the brain and nervous system respond to pain, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a605043.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;National Institutes of Health&lt;/a&gt;. This drug comes in the form of a lozenge, a tablet under the tongue, a film and a buccal (between the gum and cheek) tablet, as well as in injectable form. It is designed for sudden episodes of pain and should not be used more than four times a day. Overdose can cause drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, breathing problems or smaller pupils. The FDA has said there is growing concern about illicit fentanyl use, particularly in conjunction with heroin.
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
Fentanyl Fentanyl is a prescription-only pain medication often given to cancer patients. They must be at least 18 years old to take it, or at least 16 for lozenges branded as Actiq, and they should also be taking regular doses of another narcotic pain medication. Patients must also be accustomed to the effects of narcotics. Fentanyl itself is a narcotic and changes the way the brain and nervous system respond to pain, according to the National Institutes of Health. This drug comes in the form of a lozenge, a tablet under the tongue, a film and a buccal (between the gum and cheek) tablet, as well as in injectable form. It is designed for sudden episodes of pain and should not be used more than four times a day. Overdose can cause drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, breathing problems or smaller pupils. The FDA has said there is growing concern about illicit fentanyl use, particularly in conjunction with heroin.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Patients take morphine for moderate to severe pain. It is an opiate (narcotic) analgesic and changes the way the brain and nervous system react to pain. Forms of morphine include &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a682133.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tablet&lt;/a&gt; and solution, which are taken every four hours, as needed. Controlled- or extended-release tablets and controlled- or sustained-release capsules are for patients who need around-the-clock pain relief. Morphine can also be found as a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a601161.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;morphine sulfate injection&lt;/a&gt;, as added to an IV fluid that drips through a needle or catheter, or injected into a large muscle. Morphine overdose can cause serious consequences such as breathing problems, loss of consciousness, sleepiness, slow heartbeat, blurred vision, nausea and fainting, according to the National Institutes of Health. Morphine may also be habit-forming.
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
MorphinePatients take morphine for moderate to severe pain. It is an opiate (narcotic) analgesic and changes the way the brain and nervous system react to pain. Forms of morphine include tablet and solution, which are taken every four hours, as needed. Controlled- or extended-release tablets and controlled- or sustained-release capsules are for patients who need around-the-clock pain relief. Morphine can also be found as a morphine sulfate injection, as added to an IV fluid that drips through a needle or catheter, or injected into a large muscle. Morphine overdose can cause serious consequences such as breathing problems, loss of consciousness, sleepiness, slow heartbeat, blurred vision, nausea and fainting, according to the National Institutes of Health. Morphine may also be habit-forming.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Propofol, also known as Diprivan, became infamous when pop star Michael Jackson died after overdosing on the drug while using it as a sleep aid. The drug is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/07/02/diprivan.propofol.jackson/index.html&quot;&gt;typically administered&lt;/a&gt; intravenously by medical professionals for anesthetic purposes, such as when a patient is undergoing surgery. It&#39;s not approved to treat sleep disorders, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The drug itself does not provide pain relief but renders a patient unconscious. A patient wakes up almost immediately after an infusion is stopped, experts say. Propofol lowers blood pressure and suppresses breathing, so patients&#39; heart function and breathing need constant monitoring, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/propofol-the-drug-that-killed-michael-jackson-201111073772&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Harvard Health Blog&lt;/a&gt;. Abuse of propofol in medical circles, however, has been &lt;a href=&quot;http://thechart.blogs.cnn.com/2009/07/06/should-diprivan-propofol-be-a-controlled-substance/&quot;&gt;a concern&lt;/a&gt; in recent years.
Photos: Photos: A guide to (legal) pain relief
PropofolPropofol, also known as Diprivan, became infamous when pop star Michael Jackson died after overdosing on the drug while using it as a sleep aid. The drug is typically administered intravenously by medical professionals for anesthetic purposes, such as when a patient is undergoing surgery. It's not approved to treat sleep disorders, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The drug itself does not provide pain relief but renders a patient unconscious. A patient wakes up almost immediately after an infusion is stopped, experts say. Propofol lowers blood pressure and suppresses breathing, so patients' heart function and breathing need constant monitoring, according to the Harvard Health Blog. Abuse of propofol in medical circles, however, has been a concern in recent years.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
pain relievers 02Acetaminophen 0116pain relievers 01pain relievers 04hydrocodone RESTRICTEDpain reliever 06pain relievers 05pain relievers 07

Story highlights

  • Bob Beckel says he became addicted to OxyContin and Percocet
  • Addiction to prescription drugs is climbing to epidemic levels, Beckel says

Bob Beckel is a CNN political commentator. His memoir, "I Should Be Dead," will be published Tuesday. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)In my youth, it took me many years of heavy drinking to become a career alcoholic. This year, it took less than eight weeks of medical treatment to become addicted to OxyContin and Percocet.

It started in the spring when long-standing pain in my back, dating to my high school football days, led me to go in for a complex -- and, as it turned out, somewhat risky --surgical procedure. The operation, called a lumbar fusion, took nearly 10 hours; the attending team of doctors were amazing; it was successful. For the first time in a long time, my back was pain-free.
There were, however, complications. Many of those who undergo this surgery suffer a temporary motor neuropathy -- diminished use of one or both legs due to nerve damage -- a setback from which they generally recover quickly. A much smaller percentage take a hit in one or both legs for a longer period of time, sometimes indefinitely.
    Bob Beckel
    Bob Beckel
    As it turned out, I fell into that latter category. Recovering even partial use of my left leg would require a strict routine of extensive physical therapy and rehabilitation for at least a year, the doctors told me, maybe more, combined with severe limitations on travel and mobility. And while the long-standing back pain was gone, now there was the excruciating pain of post-op recovery.
    As bad as the back pain had been, the agony following surgery was worse. My doctors prescribed OxyContin and Percocet, which were amazingly effective. Unfortunately, they also proved horribly addictive -- which I knew posed a risk in some ways greater than the surgery.
    Read More
    I am an addict, and have been my whole life. At the time of my surgery, I was 14 years clean and sober -- but addiction isn't something that goes away just because it's dormant. (There's a reason recovering alcoholics live by the dictum "one day at a time.") While the surgery had been a success, now my sobriety and, in a very real sense, my life were on the line. I elected to check in to the Hazelden Betty Ford Center Pain Management Program to help me get off the meds and to treat my pain.
    At Betty Ford I discovered that, ironically, I was one of the fortunate few. My long history of addiction notwithstanding, the pills did not get their hooks into me all that deeply. Back in the halcyon (read: perpetually stoned) days of the '60s and '70s, I'd been exposed to drugs that functioned much the same as OxyContin and Percocet, but my drugs of choice were alcohol and later cocaine. Now, in 2015, I had little difficulty prying myself completely off the meds as my post-op recovery progressed. I never felt that irresistible gravitational pull that had nearly killed me many times over at the height of my destructive affair with alcohol and cocaine.
    I was lucky. Many others I saw at Betty Ford were not. It was appalling to witness. One after another, I encountered a steady procession of fine, otherwise healthy people coming through the center who, unlike me, had never in their lives been addicts or alcoholics, good people who had done nothing but follow their doctors' orders and taken the meds they were prescribed to take—and as a result had now plunged off the cliff into addiction.
    There are millions like them. The problem of prescription-induced addiction, I've come to learn, is at epidemic levels in the United States. In June a Time magazine cover story called it "the worst addiction crisis America has ever seen." Two months later, to my utter amazement, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of OxyContin for children 11 and older.
    Ostensibly, the doctors prescribing these drugs are well-intentioned; they don't mean to create addicts. They simply don't have the education to know better. During their four years of medical school, doctors receive no more than an average of eight hours' training in addiction, according to a survey in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. The bitter irony here is that not only are these meds fiercely addictive, they also aren't an especially effective solution to the problem they're used to treat. Dr. Peter Przekop, director of pain management at the Betty Ford Center and one of the nation's leading authorities on pain management, says, "There is overwhelming evidence that opioids are not effective for the treatment of chronic non-cancer pain. Indeed, they have created a wealth of unwanted problems and suffering."
    According to Przekop, research over the last two decades says chronic pain is a disease of the brain, and that adequate treatment that addresses the brain and mind, as opposed to simply attempting to dull the pain signal, can be accomplished with non-pharmacologic methods. "The time is long overdue," he says, "to create novel research-based treatment options." We need to do everything we can to support research into more effective approaches to chronic pain.
    Meanwhile, we as a nation need to do a much better job of regulating these substances -- and our medical schools need to get serious about teaching our physicians the true, often life-shattering impact that opioids are having in people's lives. Millions of American are addicted to these opioids. More than 16,000 died from overdose in 2013 -- that's 44 a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's a national tragedy -- one we can and must change.
    Join us on Facebook.com/CNNOpinion.
    Read CNNOpinion's new Flipboard magazine.