DeStorm Power's message to politicians: Tune in

Art often reflects the political pulse of society and the issues that people care about.



(CNN) For politicos profusely consuming the latest polls and presidential candidates spending countless hours on the trail, it is easy to forget that at this stage in the game, many Americans don't even know who's running for president. More than half of Americans didn't even know the first GOP presidential debate had occurred, according to one poll.

"If everybody can sit down and ask the average 16, 17 or 18 year-old who's running for president, they'll say Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. They wont be able to tell you the others," the social media innovator and hip-hop YouTube star DeStorm Power told CNN.

And this is the bucket of cold water that Power wants to pour on the 2016 presidential candidates.

"[Clinton and Trump] are the people that are reaching out to them through Instagram, Vine, YouTube and Twitter. It's almost like a high school popularity contest," Power said.

The Baltimore rapper, comedian and Vine innovator , who rose to fame on YouTube , learned the power of social media firsthand. His videos have aired on outlets like MTV, BET, VH1 and have led Power to secure countless business deals, endorsements and hosting gigs on shows like BET's "Punk'd." Power has also performed with hip-hop artists like Snoop Dogg and Talib Kweli.

