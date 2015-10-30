Celebs do Halloween right

Breaking News

By CNN Staff, CNN

Updated 1:00 PM ET, Tue September 26, 2017

Jessica Rabbit, is that you? Heidi Klum dressed as the iconic &quot;Who Framed Roger Rabbit?&quot; character for her 16th annual Halloween party in New York. Here are some other celebrities&#39; costumes from Halloween 2015.
Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart dress as stylish skeletons for Heidi Klum&#39;s Halloween party.
Model Gigi Hadid dressed as Sandy from &quot;Grease&quot; at Heidi Klum&#39;s Halloween party.
Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Wonder Woman in a red and gold jumpsuit while her three children were done up as mini-superheroes in this family selfie posted to Instagram on Saturday, October 24.
Nick Jonas showed up at the Maxim Halloween Party on Saturday, October 24, dressed as his criminal alter ego, the Hamburglar.
&quot;Glee&quot; actors Ashley Fink, Chris Colfer and Will Sherrod got frisky at Matthew Morrison&#39;s 6th Annual Halloween Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles on October 25.
&quot;Dancing With the Stars&#39; &quot; Mark Ballas and girlfriend BC Jean brought some grungy glamor to the Maxim party as Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.
&quot;Modern Family&quot; actress Sarah Hyland dressed as a snow-white kitty for Matthew Morrison&#39;s Halloween Masquerade Ball.
Chrissy Teigen rode the bus to flavortown and killed it as TV chef Guy Fieri on ABC&#39;s &quot;FABLife.&quot;
Devilish duo John Stamos and Josh Peck attend Carlton&#39;s Halloween Nightmare! on October 24 in Beverly Hills.
Christina Milian gave her best big cat impression at Carlton&#39;s Halloween Nightmare! party.
Australian model Miranda Kerr, dressed as Marilyn Monroe, shared this selfie on Sunday, October 25.
Model Emily Ratajkowski shared this selfie on Friday, October 23. &quot;Debbie Harry Halloween?&quot; she asked in an ode to the Blondie frontwoman.
Actor Colton Haynes and actress Emily Bett Rickards reveal their Halloween costumes in a selfie shared on Instagram on Sunday, October 25. Haynes was Ursula from &quot;The Little Mermaid,&quot; and Rickards was Sailor Moon.
(CNN)Celebrities are showy by nature, and lots of them like to make Halloween their very own stage for make-believe.

Supermodel Heidi Klum is famous for her elaborate Halloween parties, during which she showcases increasingly inspired costumes: One year she was a very realistic ape, another year Lady Godiva (complete with a real horse) and don't forget her controversial Hindu goddess costume.
Other models are giving Klum a run for her money this year by turning up the heat on Halloween: Chrissy Teigen rocked a hilarious Guy Fieri getup on TV's "FabLife." Miranda Kerr made for a stunning Marilyn Monroe. Emily Ratajkowski channeled the fiery spirit of Blondie's Debbie Harry.
    It's not only models who are showing up and showing off this Halloween: "Glee" and Broadway star Matthew Morrison hosts an annual masquerade ball, where his former co-stars and other Hollywood types dressed to kill.
    Check out the gallery above for those and more 2015 celebrity Halloween costumes.
