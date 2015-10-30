Celebs do Halloween right

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes Jessica Rabbit, is that you? Heidi Klum dressed as the iconic "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" character for her 16th annual Halloween party in New York. Here are some other celebrities' costumes from Halloween 2015. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart dress as stylish skeletons for Heidi Klum's Halloween party. Hide Caption 2 of 14

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes Model Gigi Hadid dressed as Sandy from "Grease" at Heidi Klum's Halloween party. Hide Caption 3 of 14

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Wonder Woman in a red and gold jumpsuit while her three children were done up as mini-superheroes in this family selfie posted to Instagram on Saturday, October 24. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes Nick Jonas showed up at the Maxim Halloween Party on Saturday, October 24, dressed as his criminal alter ego, the Hamburglar. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes "Glee" actors Ashley Fink, Chris Colfer and Will Sherrod got frisky at Matthew Morrison's 6th Annual Halloween Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles on October 25. Hide Caption 6 of 14

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes "Dancing With the Stars' " Mark Ballas and girlfriend BC Jean brought some grungy glamor to the Maxim party as Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love. Hide Caption 7 of 14

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes "Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland dressed as a snow-white kitty for Matthew Morrison's Halloween Masquerade Ball. Hide Caption 8 of 14

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes Chrissy Teigen rode the bus to flavortown and killed it as TV chef Guy Fieri on ABC's "FABLife." Hide Caption 9 of 14

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes Devilish duo John Stamos and Josh Peck attend Carlton's Halloween Nightmare! on October 24 in Beverly Hills. Hide Caption 10 of 14

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes Christina Milian gave her best big cat impression at Carlton's Halloween Nightmare! party. Hide Caption 11 of 14

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes Australian model Miranda Kerr, dressed as Marilyn Monroe, shared this selfie on Sunday, October 25. Hide Caption 12 of 14

Photos: Halloween in Hollywood: Best celeb costumes Model Emily Ratajkowski shared this selfie on Friday, October 23. "Debbie Harry Halloween?" she asked in an ode to the Blondie frontwoman. Hide Caption 13 of 14