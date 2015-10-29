CNN Insider Guides are thoroughly checked for accuracy. Given the fluid nature of the travel industry, however, some listings may fall out of date before guides can be updated. The best practice is to confirm current information on official websites before making plans to visit any business or attraction.

(CNN) Long known as a city that's always becoming, never being, Berlin is ever in a state of flux.

Filled with historic relics that mark its role as imperial capital, seedy Weimar stomp, Nazi hive, Soviet stronghold and liberal bastion of the West, Berlin's latest transformation has been from post-Wall bohemian free-for-all to culture capital with global cred and a booming tech industry.

Whether you're here for the museums or techno saturnalia, Berlin is as fascinating as it is protean.

For anyone who knows where to look -- us, for example -- it's also full of surprises: contemporary art in a converted Nazi bunker, Michelin-starred restaurants, the massive Little Istanbul area and a vast system of navigable waterways that allows visitors to take it all in by boat.

Wondering what to do in Berlin? Start here.

Hotels

Luxury

Hotel de Rome

Just off Berlin's grand royal boulevard of Unter den Linden, the imposing Hotel de Rome is popular with visiting diplomats and politicians.

Like seemingly everything in the German capital, it has an unexpected back story: as the central bank of the German Democratic Republic, it likely played host to even more backroom deals than it does today.

In the mid-2000s, the elegant neo-Classical building was converted by British hotelier Sir Rocco Forte, a one-time playboy who decked out the former bank in imperial reds and blues, installing flat screens and black marble and filling the old vault with a swimming pool and spa.

Hotel de Rome, Behrenstrasse 37, 10117 Berlin Germany;

Schlosshotel im Grunewald

The Schlosshotel is a 33-room suburban escape from the bustle of Berlin.

For those looking to enjoy Berlin from a less urban home base, the Schlosshotel im Grunewald, in the upscale and leafy Charlottenburg neighborhood, offers bucolic surroundings and luxury.

Located in a 19th-century palace that once belonged to an acolyte of Kaiser Wilhelm II, it has been a favorite of the visiting elite for more than a century (guests have included Robert Kennedy, Konrad Adenauer and, during the World Soccer Championships, the German national soccer team).

Schlosshotel's rooms are outfitted with gorgeous antiques (Karl Lagerfeld was involved in a 1990s redesign) and its common areas and elegant balconies testify to the hotel's glorious past.

Although not as centrally located as other Berlin hotels, it's a 15-20 minute walk from the S-Bahn and U-Bahn system.

Schlosshotel Im Grunewald, Brahmsstrasse 10 Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, 14193 Berlin Germany; +49 30 89584-0

Mid-range

Casa Camper

The second outpost of a boutique hotel mini-chain started by Spain's Camper shoe company, this 51-room hotel is located in the heart of Berlin's Mitte shopping and sightseeing district, a short walk from Museum Island and the Mulackstrasse boutiques.

Like the shoe brand behind it, the hotel is stylish but understated, offering stunning views over the rooftops of central Berlin and the steeples of Prenzlauer Berg.

The rooms, designed by Fernando Amat and Jordi Tio -- the designers behind Vincon, Barcelona's beloved design store -- are awash in both Camper's rich trademark red and bright Berlin sunlight.

Amenities include a 24-hour snack and drink bar, spacious glass showers and Camper slippers.

Casa Camper Berlin, Weinmeisterstrasse 1, 10178 Berlin Germany; +49 30 2000 3410

Soho House Berlin

Creative commons.

In 2010, the Soho House Berlin, a 40-room hotel and private club aimed at the city's upwardly mobile "creative" class, became the newest tenant on Torstrasse, a street in central Berlin once peppered with squats and illegal art spaces.

Housed in an imposing late-Bauhaus structure that opened as a department store in 1928 and was seized by the Nazis and, later, the postwar Communist regime, Soho House underwent a €40 million renovation and now includes a movie theater, spa, state of the art gym and heated rooftop pool.

Rooms include heated floors, fresh-baked cookies and, in true bohemian-bourgeois fashion, an old time gramophone and selection of vinyl LPs.

Soho House Berlin, Torstrasse 1, 10119 Berlin Germany; +49 30 405 0440

Budget

Pension Berlin

Touted as "the city's smallest hotel," this quirky, two-room Pension Berlin opened in August 2011 in Kreuzberg's tree-lined and swiftly gentrifying Graefekiez neighborhood.

Part gallery, part art studio, Pension Berlin hosts rotating exhibitions by local artists in the reception area and even houses an art shop and a cinema.

A gilded motif accentuates the cozy, single-occupancy Gold room, while the larger Fassbinder Alexanderplatz room features a wall collage of stills from the director's seminal miniseries, a double bed and an electric fireplace.

Pension Berlin, Steinstrasse 10, 06406 Bernburg, Saxony-Anhalt Germany;

Dining

Tim Raue

Tim Raue characterizes its food as "a combination of Japanese product perfection, Thai aromas and Chinese cooking philosophy."

The recipient of two Michelin stars and a 19 out of 20 on the Gault Milieu, Tim Raue is one of Germany's best restaurants.

Raue, a native of Berlin's formerly gritty Kreuzberg neighborhood, serves high-end Chinese, Japanese and Thai-inspired dishes with subtle German touches.

The restaurant's six-course, pre-selected menu offers a careful selection of exotic, often fruit-tinged delicacies, with recent dishes including beef with watermelon and coriander and Canton-style shrimp with wasabi.

Tim Raue's wine list is also one of Berlin's largest.

You'll need to reserve your table at least two weeks in advance.

Tim Raue, Rudi-Dutschke-Str. 26, 10969 Berlin Germany; +49 30 2593 7930

Reinstoff

This is German food? Now it is.

One of only two Berlin restaurants other than Tim Raue with two Michelin stars, the stylish Mitte eatery has become one of the top addresses in the city for "neue deutsche kuche" (new German cuisine) since opening in 2009.

A proponent of molecular cooking, chef Daniel Achilles splits his concoctions into two different menus: "quite near" and "far away."

The first features revamped regional dishes made with local ingredients.

The second is for more experimental fare.

Reservations essential.

Restaurant Reinstoff, Schlegelstrasse 26 Edison Höfe Berlin, 10115 Berlin Germany; +49 30 3088 1214

Lokal

Concocting delicious farm-to-table regional dishes, Lokal is the followup to Kantine, a popular restaurant that popped up for a year in the office space of British architect David Chipperfield.

Each morning, owners Marin Thimm and her American boyfriend, chef Gary Hoopengardner, announce the changing menu on their blog.

By night, diners pack in under lamps made of glass fish traps to dig into dishes like leg of beef with Chinese cabbage, turnips, beans and homemade bacon.

Lokal, Linienstrasse 160, 10115 Berlin Germany; +49 30 2844 9500

Schneeweiss

A stone's throw from the heart of Berlin's edgy Friedrichshain club scene, Schneeweiss takes traditional Austrian fare and gives it a twist.

Located in a leafy, quiet corner on the neighborhood's southeast edge, the restaurant's fresh, delicious schnitzel and rotating menu of pared down Austrian staples attracts a mix of attractive young professionals, hipsters and neighborhood regulars.

Schneeweiss' ultra-sleek white decor -- inspired, as the name suggests, by the Snow White fairy tale and the imagery of the German-speaking Alps -- has received both an IF Design Award and a nomination for the German Design Awards.

Schneeweiss, Simplonstrasse 16, 10245 Berlin Germany; +49 30 2904 9704

Anne Blume

In Berlin, brunch can be an all-day undertaking, and the epicenter is lovely, leafy Prenzlauer Berg, the former Eastern workers' district now swarmed by organic markets and stroller-pushing 30-somethings.

If you prefer to skip the all-you-can-eat bloat-ups, the place to go is Anne Blume, a combo cafe and flower shop that serves multi-tiered mini-banquets of imported cheeses, meats, homemade compotes, marmalade and brimming bread baskets.

Cafe Anna Blume, Kollwitzstrasse 83, 10405 Berlin Germany; +49 30 4404 8749

Il Casolare

Known to locals as "anarchist pizzeria," Il Casolare is run by a ragtag collective of languid Italian punks.

At the large, canal-side Kreuzberg institution, service typically ranges from slightly negligent to flamboyantly hostile, and you'll never wait less than 45 minutes.

But hang in there and you won't regret it: thin, hand-tossed, wood-fired crust, generously topped to real-deal Italian perfection.

The "Incredible" is an unlikely but brilliant mix of bresaola, walnuts and pecorino.

Il Casolare, Grimmstrasse 30, 10967 Berlin Germany; +49 30 6950 6610

Knopke's Imbiss

Like this, only better.

In the wrong hands (OK, most hands), currywurst, Berlin's official street food, is as unappetizing as it might sound: steamed pork sausage sliced and seasoned with warm curry ketchup.

But more than 80 years of practice have made Knopke's Imbiss (Imbiss means fast food), located under the tracks at the Eberswalder Strasse U-Bahn station, the best in town.

Still, you'll probably need to suffer through a signature Berlin hangover to really get its appeal.

Konnopke's Imbiss, Schonhauser Allee 44 B, 10435 Berlin Berlin Germany; +49 30 4427 765

Nightlife

Berghain

Widely considered the "best nightclub in the world," Berghain draws a singularly eclectic mix: scenesters, misfits, bondage-clad muscle gays, rich kids, Skrillex-haired lesbians, DJs, drag queens, tourists, old, young, whoever.

The line can take hours to get through, and then you might not make it past the doorman.

But if you do, don't be surprised if you're there till next Monday morning.

Berghain is a bit of a rite of passage for visitors looking for what to do in Berlin.

The sybaritic techno temple is housed in a massive former power plant in the industrial sprawl near Friedrichshain's Ostbahnhof train station.

Berghain, Rudersdorfer Str. 7, 10243 Berlin Germany; +49 30 2936 0210

Paris Bar

Open since the 1940s, the classic brasserie-style Paris Bar in the now-bougey Charlottenburg district was once the hangout for Berlin's beau monde.

It's still popular with local artists and actors and hangers-on.

Though actually a restaurant (with more-than-decent bistro fare), Paris Bar's black-and-white checked floors and red walls lined with paparazzi shots are the perfect setting for sipping Sekt Aperol (Aperol and champagne) into the early hours.

Paris Bar, Berlin Germany; +49 30 3138 052

Club der Visionäre

A club set on wooden piers on a tributary just off the Spree River, Club der Visionäre is ideal for a relaxed afternoon beer -- or a 12-hour binge.

Though the owners had to install railings a couple of years ago when an overly enthusiastic reveler decided to swim home, they also winter-proofed the place for the cold months.

Back when it was still an illegal after-hours spot, CdV was a hub for the then-emerging minimal techno scene -- the now-ubiquitous subgenre still dominates.

Club der Visionaere, Am Flutgraben 2, Berlin Germany; +49 30 6951 8942

Bei Schlawinchen

Open 24 hours, the ultimate Berlin dive is covered floor-to-ceiling with weird German kitsch: misshapen pieces of furniture, old neon signs, a table supported by carved wooden elephants and a giant painting of two sad-eyed babies drinking beer.

Booze is cheap, the music is hilariously horrible, and you can almost always count on seeing someone being forcibly removed.

The place draws a mix of expats, young Berliners, foosball enthusiasts, grizzled old-timers, tourists and dissolute day drinkers.

Bei Schlawinchen, Schonleinstr. 34, 10967 Berlin Germany; +49 30 6932 015

Shopping

Mulackstrasse boutiques

Visitors in search of great mid- to high-end local fashion boutiques should head to Mulackstrasse, a cobbled back alley in Mitte's Schönenviertel (it means "beautiful quarter"), where nearly every facade hides a trove of locally designed swag.

From intricate knitwear and Bedouin-inspired cashmere scarves at Lala Berlin (#7) to accessories at Hecking (#26) or cute, crafty stationery at RSVP (#14), the narrow street is a treasure of riches.

Mulackstrasse between Alte Schönhauser Strasse and Gormannstrasse; budget to expensive

In addition to fashions, Voo sells books, magazines, cosmetics and art and design pieces.

Mulackstrasse between Alte Schönhauser Strasse and Gormannstrasse

Voo

In an easy-to-miss courtyard just off Kreuzberg's lively, largely Turkish Oranienstrasse, Voo offers a distinctly Berlin (i.e. hip, yet unpretentious) approach to high-end designer shopping.

Located in a sprawling former locksmith shop and staffed by stylish youngsters, the store sells home goods and books, but its focus is on an impressive selection of cutting-edge fashion from brands like Acne, Opening Ceremony and Kenzo.

In typical Kreuzberg fashion, the store doubles as a venue that hosts rotating performances, readings and art exhibitions.

Voo, Oranienstrasse 24; +49 30 6165 1119

Andreas Murkudis

In 2011, heads turned west when Andreas Murkudis' chasmal concept store opened in a former newspaper printing press in the emerging Potsdamer Strasse gallery district.

A bellwether of the Mitte retail scene since setting up three boutiques there in the early 2000s, Murkudis filled his sleek new 1,000-square-meter digs with an expertly edited range of items, from leather Neri tote bags to a Nynphenburg porcelain skull to a metalized ascot by Uncommon Matters.

The space also hosts exhibitions and special events.

Andreas Murkudis, Potsdamer Strasse 81E; +49 30 6807 98306

The Happy Shop

You don't have to be happy to wear this stuff, but it sure helps.

You don't have to be happy to wear this stuff, but it sure helps.

If there's anything that defines Berlin style, it's eccentricity.

Despite being the capital of a famously restrained country, Berlin's fashion-conscious have always veered towards the bold, the colorful and the strange -- hence the Happy Shop, a clothing store that, as the name implies, focuses on bright clothing that will stand out in a crowd.

Located in a multi-purpose light-flooded pavilion designed by Berlin architects Fingerle & Woeste, it features eclectic, colorfully patterned dresses, shirts and jackets from an assortment of hard-to-pronounce brands like Miharayasuhiro, Minä Perhonen and Smeilinener.

The Happy Shop, Torstrasse 67; +49 30 2900 9501

Turkish Market

Ready for takeoff.

Berlin is home to an estimated 500,000 people of Turkish origin, and the teeming market that spreads along the south side of the Landwehrkanal between Kreuzberg and Neukölln on Tuesdays and Thursdays is a great place to take in the culture.

From noon till 6 p.m., local farmers, merchants and craftsmen line up along the swan-flecked canal under the willow trees to sell a vast and colorful miscellany of produce, spices, meats, textiles, clothing and household items.

Turkish Market, Maybachufer, Berlin Germany;

Attractions

Pergamon

Museum on an island.

Part of Berlin's Museum Island complex (set on an actual island), the Pergamon draws more than a million people a year with its extraordinary assemblage of reconstructed, original-size monuments sourced from Turkey and the Middle East.

Among them are the Pergamon Altar and Ishtar Gate, which led to the inner city of Babylon.

The museum also houses an antiquity collection, Middle East museum and museum of Islamic art, all of which contain wonders of their own.

Pergamon Museum, Bodestrasse 1-3, 10178 Berlin Germany; +49 30 2090 5577

Sammlung Boros

In 2003, advertising magnate Christian Boros purchased a 3,000-square-meter concrete Nazi air raid shelter to house his extensive private art collection.

With works by Olafur Eliasson, Damien Hirst, Terence Koh and Elizabeth Peyton, it's easily one of the best in the city.

After a five-year renovation that installed a glass atrium into the center of the cement cube, Boros and his wife moved into the penthouse and opened the bunker to the public in 2008.

There's sometimes a four-month waiting list to see it, but the Boros Collection shouldn't be missed.

Sammlung Boros - Boros Bunker - Boros Collection, Reinhardtstrasse 20 (Oranienburger Tor), 10117 Berlin Germany;

The Great Outdoors

A lot of first-time visitors are surprised to find that Berlin is one of the greenest cities in Europe. Here are two great ways to commune with "Natur."

By boat

Perfect reflection of Berliners' love of nature.

With more bridges than Venice, Berlin is veined by a vast system of waterways.

While the Wall stood, many of Berlin's rivers, lakes and canals became border-zone wastelands.

In the years since reunification, however, the banks have been developed and droves of Berliners are taking to the water by boat.

Self-propelled watercraft are available from the Rent-a-Boat office in Treptower Park (Abtei Bridge; +49 177 2993 262).

Reederei Riedel, Nalepastrasse 10-16, 12459 Berlin Germany; +49 30 6165 7930

By Bike

There are now fewer walls in front of wheels.

Since reunification, Berlin has invested approximately €5 million per year into the city's bicycle infrastructure and programs -- and it shows.

This, plus the fact that the city is fairly flat and relatively spread out, makes the city perfect for two-wheeled exploration.

Tiergarten is optimal for biking -- it's a former royal hunting ground and one of Europe's largest and most beautiful urban parks.

From East Side Gallery you can bike along the largest remaining stretch of the Berlin Wall.

Many bike shops, tour companies and youth hostels provide rental services.

Popular options include Mietradmitte (Linienstrasse 58; +49 30 2809 6600), Radlager (Dieffenbachstr. 35; +49 30 6951 9772) and Lila Bike (Schönhauser Allee 41; +49 176 611 24 909).