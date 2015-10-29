Breaking News

5 ways to celebrate National Cat Day

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

Updated 1:42 PM ET, Tue September 26, 2017

This cat, originally named Corey, took social media by storm due to his resemblance to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" star Adam Driver. Within a few days, he was adopted and renamed Kylo Ren, the name of Driver's character in the movie.
This cat, originally named Corey, took social media by storm due to his resemblance to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" star Adam Driver. Within a few days, he was adopted and renamed Kylo Ren, the name of Driver's character in the movie.
Grumpy Cat, also known as Tardar Sauce, is perhaps the most well-known cat on the Internet. Celebrities as diverse as Anderson Cooper and Jennifer Lopez have taken pictures with her.
Grumpy Cat, also known as Tardar Sauce, is perhaps the most well-known cat on the Internet. Celebrities as diverse as Anderson Cooper and Jennifer Lopez have taken pictures with her.
Owner Mike Bridavsky and celebrity cat Lil Bub at the screening of "Lil Bub & Friendz" during the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
Owner Mike Bridavsky and celebrity cat Lil Bub at the screening of "Lil Bub & Friendz" during the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
Misao, 88, and her odd-eyed cat Fukumaru in Japan. Misao found the stray cat when he was little. Misao's granddaughter, photographer Miyoko Ihara, documented the friendship between the Misao and Fukumaru.
Misao, 88, and her odd-eyed cat Fukumaru in Japan. Misao found the stray cat when he was little. Misao's granddaughter, photographer Miyoko Ihara, documented the friendship between the Misao and Fukumaru.
Venus, a cat with unusual genetic traits, appeared on NBC News' "Today" show. Her face is half black, half orange. Her eyes: one blue and one green.
Venus, a cat with unusual genetic traits, appeared on NBC News' "Today" show. Her face is half black, half orange. Her eyes: one blue and one green.
Waffles, a Scottish Fold, next to a portrait of her during the South by Southwest festival at Haus of Bacon on March 13 in Austin, Texas.
Waffles, a Scottish Fold, next to a portrait of her during the South by Southwest festival at Haus of Bacon on March 13 in Austin, Texas.
Keyboard cat is an Internet meme.
Keyboard cat is an Internet meme.
Monty is a rescue cat who was born without a nasal bridge bone. He sneezes a lot because of the birth defect, but otherwise he's quite healthy.
Monty is a rescue cat who was born without a nasal bridge bone. He sneezes a lot because of the birth defect, but otherwise he's quite healthy.
Henri, le Chat Noir, in a scene from the video, "Henri 2, Paw de Deux," by William Braden. The cat video won the Golden Kitty Award at the Walker Art Center's Internet Cat Video Festival in 2012 in Minneapolis.
Henri, le Chat Noir, in a scene from the video, "Henri 2, Paw de Deux," by William Braden. The cat video won the Golden Kitty Award at the Walker Art Center's Internet Cat Video Festival in 2012 in Minneapolis.
Sam the cat has become an Internet sensation because of the two black markings on his head, which make him look like he has eyebrows.
Sam the cat has become an Internet sensation because of the two black markings on his head, which make him look like he has eyebrows.
Colonel Meow at the Internet Cat Super Group holiday event at Capitol Records Tower in 2013 in Los Angeles. A Himalayan-Persian crossbreed, he held the Guinness World Record for cat with the longest fur.
Colonel Meow at the Internet Cat Super Group holiday event at Capitol Records Tower in 2013 in Los Angeles. A Himalayan-Persian crossbreed, he held the Guinness World Record for cat with the longest fur.
Honey Bee is a blind cat from Animals Fiji, an animal veterinary service. Here, Honey Bee rested on the backpack of Jonathan Ursin, husband of Sabrina Ursin, who took the photograph.
Honey Bee is a blind cat from Animals Fiji, an animal veterinary service. Here, Honey Bee rested on the backpack of Jonathan Ursin, husband of Sabrina Ursin, who took the photograph.
Lazarus, a sick and malnourished kitten, was rescued in 2012 from the streets of Johnson City, Tennessee, by a student at East Tennessee State University. He was given to Cindy Chambers, a special education professor and animal lover. With medical attention and care, Lazarus became healthy. His Facebook page was created to raise awareness that animals (and people) with disabilities can be great contributors to people's lives if given the opportunity.
Lazarus, a sick and malnourished kitten, was rescued in 2012 from the streets of Johnson City, Tennessee, by a student at East Tennessee State University. He was given to Cindy Chambers, a special education professor and animal lover. With medical attention and care, Lazarus became healthy. His Facebook page was created to raise awareness that animals (and people) with disabilities can be great contributors to people's lives if given the opportunity.
Cats at the harbor of Aoshima Island in the Miyazaki Prefecture in southern Japan on February 25. On this remote island, felines outnumber humans six to one.
Cats at the harbor of Aoshima Island in the Miyazaki Prefecture in southern Japan on February 25. On this remote island, felines outnumber humans six to one.
Nala Cat, a female Siamese-tabby mix, is a star on Instagram with more than a million followers.
Nala Cat, a female Siamese-tabby mix, is a star on Instagram with more than a million followers.
Hamilton, dubbed the "Hipster Cat," has a white marking under his nose that looks like Salvador Dali's mustache. He was rescued from a shelter by comedian Jay Stowe after being abandoned in San Francisco. The moggie has many followers on Instagram, and landed a T-shirt deal with clothing retailer The Mountain.
Hamilton, dubbed the "Hipster Cat," has a white marking under his nose that looks like Salvador Dali's mustache. He was rescued from a shelter by comedian Jay Stowe after being abandoned in San Francisco. The moggie has many followers on Instagram, and landed a T-shirt deal with clothing retailer The Mountain.
Maru, the cat sensation in Japan with millions of views for nearly 300 videos since 2007, has three books and a calendar, among other swag for sale.
Maru, the cat sensation in Japan with millions of views for nearly 300 videos since 2007, has three books and a calendar, among other swag for sale.
Oskar the Blind Cat, along with other famous Internet cats, starred in a holiday music video "Hard to Be a Cat at Christmas" in 2013.
Oskar the Blind Cat, along with other famous Internet cats, starred in a holiday music video "Hard to Be a Cat at Christmas" in 2013.
Nyan Cat, a YouTube video updated in 2011, has been viewed nearly 200 million times.
Nyan Cat, a YouTube video updated in 2011, has been viewed nearly 200 million times.
Story highlights

  • National Cat Day is October 29
  • It's a good day for a cat video festival

(CNN)Your kitteh will probably mark the day with a nap, a romp with a paper bag, a nibble of kibble and another nap.

But you can be as ambitious or as low-key as you like with your own National Cat Day celebrations.
This is what your cat is really trying to say

    Watch cat videos in a big way

    Consumption of internet cat videos is bound to spike on National Cat Day. The Internet Cat Video Festival will showcase the best of the best on October 29 at 7:30 at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston.
    The event, which launched in 2012 at the Walker Art Center, is a live showing of a curated collection of about 100 cat clips -- from Vine videos to short films. Admission is $8 in advance and $12 on the day of the event.

    Adopt a feline or treat a cat to something nice

    National Cat Day organizers want cats to find good homes, and the occasion is a fine time to consider adopting a cat from a shelter or pet rescue organization.
    Volunteering at a local shelter or donating blankets, pet food and toys are also nice ways to celebrate the kitties of the world.
    Uber is delivering 15-minute kitten cuddles ($30) to offices in 50 cities, and the kitties in most of the cities are eligible for adoption.

    Have a warm beverage at a cozy cat cafe

    Cat Town Cafe in Oakland, California, is a non-profit rescue operating in partnership with Oakland Animal Services.
    Yep, New York has a cat café
      Yep, New York has a cat café

    The space features a cafe and separate cat zone where between six and 20 adoptable cats roam freely. Food and beverages from the cafe can be brought into the cat zone, where up to 14 people are allowed to get to know the felines each hour.
    Walk-ins are welcome, but Cat Town recommends reservations, which are available with a $10 donation.

    Curl up on the couch

    The art of the kitty
    Cats, with their languid yet assertive personalities, seem a natural companion for artists. After all, cats are independent -- though not above hopping on pianos or typewriter keys to attract attention -- making them purr-fect friends for an artist's unusual hours. A new book, "Artists and Their Cats" (Chronicle), collects photographs of artists with their favorite felines. Director Agnes Varda, for example, featured cats in her films and even made a video about a favorite, Zgougou.
    Cats, with their languid yet assertive personalities, seem a natural companion for artists. After all, cats are independent -- though not above hopping on pianos or typewriter keys to attract attention -- making them purr-fect friends for an artist's unusual hours. A new book, "Artists and Their Cats" (Chronicle), collects photographs of artists with their favorite felines. Director Agnes Varda, for example, featured cats in her films and even made a video about a favorite, Zgougou.
    Children's book illustrator Arthur Rackham, famed for his pen-and-ink drawings, was known to make room for cats in his books -- he created a Cheshire Cat for "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" -- and on his shoulders.
    Children's book illustrator Arthur Rackham, famed for his pen-and-ink drawings, was known to make room for cats in his books -- he created a Cheshire Cat for "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" -- and on his shoulders.
    Androgynous photographer Claude Cahun played with gender roles, championed surrealism, fought against the Nazis -- and was quite fond of cats. (One neighbor remembers her walking a leashed cat on a beach.) She even called a late-'40s series of photographs, "The Way of Cats."
    Androgynous photographer Claude Cahun played with gender roles, championed surrealism, fought against the Nazis -- and was quite fond of cats. (One neighbor remembers her walking a leashed cat on a beach.) She even called a late-'40s series of photographs, "The Way of Cats."
    Edward Gorey, the author of the amusingly macabre "Gashlycrumb Tinies" and other works, was as fond of drawing cats as he was of owning them. The real-life cats were as quirky as their artist friend: One of them, observes "Artists and Their Cats," "didn't learn to purr until she was 10 years old." He usually kept six cats in his Cape Cod house because, he said, "seven cats is too many cats."
    Edward Gorey, the author of the amusingly macabre "Gashlycrumb Tinies" and other works, was as fond of drawing cats as he was of owning them. The real-life cats were as quirky as their artist friend: One of them, observes "Artists and Their Cats," "didn't learn to purr until she was 10 years old." He usually kept six cats in his Cape Cod house because, he said, "seven cats is too many cats."
    The Surrealists apparently had a thing for cats. (Besides Cahun, Frida Kahlo, Marcel Duchamp and Salvador Dali liked felines.) Florence Henri, whose offbeat photography has been compared to her contemporary Man Ray, fit right in, as you can tell from the furball in her arms in this photograph.
    The Surrealists apparently had a thing for cats. (Besides Cahun, Frida Kahlo, Marcel Duchamp and Salvador Dali liked felines.) Florence Henri, whose offbeat photography has been compared to her contemporary Man Ray, fit right in, as you can tell from the furball in her arms in this photograph.
    Painter Georgia O&#39;Keeffe may have lived in the spartan American Southwest, but she (and her husband, photographer Alfred Stiglitz) were never far from feline friends. They kept a few in their New Mexico house.
    Painter Georgia O'Keeffe may have lived in the spartan American Southwest, but she (and her husband, photographer Alfred Stiglitz) were never far from feline friends. They kept a few in their New Mexico house.
    Henri Matisse, known for such works as "The Dance," kept several cats, including Coussi, la Puce and Minouche. They also popped up in his paintings, including "Girl with a Black Cat." The cat in the picture looks quite relaxed; apparently Matisse was the same way around his pets.
    Henri Matisse, known for such works as "The Dance," kept several cats, including Coussi, la Puce and Minouche. They also popped up in his paintings, including "Girl with a Black Cat." The cat in the picture looks quite relaxed; apparently Matisse was the same way around his pets.
    Experimental composer John Cage once created a piece called "4'33" (Four Minutes, Thirty-Three Seconds)" -- one in which the musicians don't play a note. But the idea isn't silence; it's to listen to the performance space. One imagines Cage's many cats created their own music, perhaps just as random as Cage's. His pals included Skookum, a black cat, and the energetic Losa.
    Experimental composer John Cage once created a piece called "4'33" (Four Minutes, Thirty-Three Seconds)" -- one in which the musicians don't play a note. But the idea isn't silence; it's to listen to the performance space. One imagines Cage's many cats created their own music, perhaps just as random as Cage's. His pals included Skookum, a black cat, and the energetic Losa.
    British portrait artist Philip Burne-Jones was a noted cat lover from his childhood days -- his father, a famous artist in his own right, made sketches of his son and a cat. Burne-Jones illustrated a travel book with a picture of a cat on the streets of New York.
    British portrait artist Philip Burne-Jones was a noted cat lover from his childhood days -- his father, a famous artist in his own right, made sketches of his son and a cat. Burne-Jones illustrated a travel book with a picture of a cat on the streets of New York.
    OK, so Salvador Dali wasn't a cat lover, per se. He did, however, like members of the cat family -- including his pet ocelot, Babou. The ocelot regularly accompanied Dali to such places as restaurants and autograph signings. Not that Dali was above other felines -- just check out the photo he did for Philippe Halsman's "Jump Book."
    OK, so Salvador Dali wasn't a cat lover, per se. He did, however, like members of the cat family -- including his pet ocelot, Babou. The ocelot regularly accompanied Dali to such places as restaurants and autograph signings. Not that Dali was above other felines -- just check out the photo he did for Philippe Halsman's "Jump Book."
    You knew Wanda Gag was a cat lover from her best-selling 1928 book, "Millions of Cats," which won the Newbery Medal for children's literature. Her intricate drawings, some of which have the eerie dreamlike quality of M.C. Escher's, often feature the feline. Gag herself had many cats at her homes, first in New York's Greenwich Village, and later in New Jersey and New England.
    You knew Wanda Gag was a cat lover from her best-selling 1928 book, "Millions of Cats," which won the Newbery Medal for children's literature. Her intricate drawings, some of which have the eerie dreamlike quality of M.C. Escher's, often feature the feline. Gag herself had many cats at her homes, first in New York's Greenwich Village, and later in New Jersey and New England.
    Revel in your role as warm furniture as you and your feline peruse cat books together.
    Take some inspiration from "Artists and Their Cats," featuring human-kitty pairings, including Salvador Dali with his pet ocelot Babou and Matisse with sleek black stunner la Puce (the flea).
    Then dive into the hard-hitting "Cats on the Job," which profiles felines who don't have time to lounge around looking at cat books.
    While your cozy companion is sleeping, tune in to DVRed episodes of "My Cat From Hell" on Animal Planet and catch up with the Internet's most famous felines.

    Take a nap

    It's been a busy day. Rest up.