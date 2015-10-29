5 ways to celebrate National Cat Day

(CNN) Your kitteh will probably mark the day with a nap, a romp with a paper bag, a nibble of kibble and another nap.

Watch cat videos in a big way

The event, which launched in 2012 at the Walker Art Center, is a live showing of a curated collection of about 100 cat clips -- from Vine videos to short films. Admission is $8 in advance and $12 on the day of the event.

Adopt a feline or treat a cat to something nice

National Cat Day organizers want cats to find good homes, and the occasion is a fine time to consider adopting a cat from a shelter or pet rescue organization.

Volunteering at a local shelter or donating blankets, pet food and toys are also nice ways to celebrate the kitties of the world

Uber is delivering 15-minute kitten cuddles ($30) to offices in 50 cities, and the kitties in most of the cities are eligible for adoption.

Have a warm beverage at a cozy cat cafe

Cat Town Cafe in Oakland, California, is a non-profit rescue operating in partnership with Oakland Animal Services.

The space features a cafe and separate cat zone where between six and 20 adoptable cats roam freely. Food and beverages from the cafe can be brought into the cat zone, where up to 14 people are allowed to get to know the felines each hour.

Walk-ins are welcome, but Cat Town recommends reservations, which are available with a $10 donation.

Curl up on the couch

Photos: The art of the kitty Photos: The art of the kitty Cats, with their languid yet assertive personalities, seem a natural companion for artists. After all, cats are independent -- though not above hopping on pianos or typewriter keys to attract attention -- making them purr-fect friends for an artist's unusual hours. A new book, "Artists and Their Cats" (Chronicle), collects photographs of artists with their favorite felines. Director Agnes Varda, for example, featured cats in her films and even made a video about a favorite, Zgougou. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: The art of the kitty Children's book illustrator Arthur Rackham, famed for his pen-and-ink drawings, was known to make room for cats in his books -- he created a Cheshire Cat for "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" -- and on his shoulders.

Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: The art of the kitty Androgynous photographer Claude Cahun played with gender roles, championed surrealism, fought against the Nazis -- and was quite fond of cats. (One neighbor remembers her walking a leashed cat on a beach.) She even called a late-'40s series of photographs, "The Way of Cats." Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: The art of the kitty Edward Gorey, the author of the amusingly macabre "Gashlycrumb Tinies" and other works, was as fond of drawing cats as he was of owning them. The real-life cats were as quirky as their artist friend: One of them, observes "Artists and Their Cats," "didn't learn to purr until she was 10 years old." He usually kept six cats in his Cape Cod house because, he said, "seven cats is too many cats." Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: The art of the kitty The Surrealists apparently had a thing for cats. (Besides Cahun, Frida Kahlo, Marcel Duchamp and Salvador Dali liked felines.) Florence Henri, whose offbeat photography has been compared to her contemporary Man Ray, fit right in, as you can tell from the furball in her arms in this photograph. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: The art of the kitty Painter Georgia O'Keeffe may have lived in the spartan American Southwest, but she (and her husband, photographer Alfred Stiglitz) were never far from feline friends. They kept a few in their New Mexico house. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: The art of the kitty Henri Matisse, known for such works as "The Dance," kept several cats, including Coussi, la Puce and Minouche. They also popped up in his paintings, including "Girl with a Black Cat." The cat in the picture looks quite relaxed; apparently Matisse was the same way around his pets. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: The art of the kitty Experimental composer John Cage once created a piece called "4'33" (Four Minutes, Thirty-Three Seconds)" -- one in which the musicians don't play a note. But the idea isn't silence; it's to listen to the performance space. One imagines Cage's many cats created their own music, perhaps just as random as Cage's. His pals included Skookum, a black cat, and the energetic Losa. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: The art of the kitty British portrait artist Philip Burne-Jones was a noted cat lover from his childhood days -- his father, a famous artist in his own right, made sketches of his son and a cat. Burne-Jones illustrated a travel book with a picture of a cat on the streets of New York. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: The art of the kitty OK, so Salvador Dali wasn't a cat lover, per se. He did, however, like members of the cat family -- including his pet ocelot, Babou. The ocelot regularly accompanied Dali to such places as restaurants and autograph signings. Not that Dali was above other felines -- just check out the photo he did for Philippe Halsman's "Jump Book." Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: The art of the kitty You knew Wanda Gag was a cat lover from her best-selling 1928 book, "Millions of Cats," which won the Newbery Medal for children's literature. Her intricate drawings, some of which have the eerie dreamlike quality of M.C. Escher's, often feature the feline. Gag herself had many cats at her homes, first in New York's Greenwich Village, and later in New Jersey and New England. Hide Caption 11 of 11

Revel in your role as warm furniture as you and your feline peruse cat books together.

Take some inspiration from "Artists and Their Cats," featuring human-kitty pairings, including Salvador Dali with his pet ocelot Babou and Matisse with sleek black stunner la Puce (the flea).

Then dive into the hard-hitting "Cats on the Job," which profiles felines who don't have time to lounge around looking at cat books.

While your cozy companion is sleeping, tune in to DVRed episodes of "My Cat From Hell" on Animal Planet and catch up with the Internet's most famous felines.

Take a nap

It's been a busy day. Rest up.