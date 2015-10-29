Photos: The model who's made the world her runway Hoover Dam, Nevada (2017) – Show producer and model Jessica Minh Anh has made her name with stunt runway shows at international landmarks including the Grand Canyon, London's Tower Bridge and now the Hoover Dam in Boulder City, Nevada. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: The model who's made the world her runway Hoover Dam, Nevada (2017) – On June 26, Minh Anh will produce the first fashion show to take place on the Hoover Dam. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: The model who's made the world her runway Grand Canyon Skywalk, Arizona (2013) – CNN: What drives your desire to show at these famed landmarks?

Jessica Minh Anh: I'm inspired by art, architecture, culture, and fashion. I believe the most exquisite designs should be showcased at the best of locations. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: The model who's made the world her runway Eiffel Tower, Paris (2014) – How do you choose the locations for your shows?

I constantly search for the most unique venues that will amaze the world. Each of my catwalks is special in its own way. For example, the iconic monuments, such as the Eiffel Tower and London's Tower Bridge, are some of the world's best architectural wonders with great stories behind them. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: The model who's made the world her runway Gemasolar Thermosolar Plant, Seville (2015) – How long does it take to bring one of your shows together?

As each of our shows takes only two to three months to prepare (with the exception of our Winter 2014 show on the sundeck of Costa Atlantica [cruise ship], which took only one and a half months to prepare), we have to work three or four times harder than other event companies. I do not want to cut short any part of the preparation, so we just do everything faster while maintaining accuracy. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: The model who's made the world her runway One World Trade Center, New York (2014) – Which location has been most meaningful to you?

One World Trade Center was a very meaningful project, as I managed to portray the positivity of the new generation of creative leaders at America's new symbol of hope and freedom. It was also an honor to be the first to do so. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: The model who's made the world her runway Gardens by the Bay, Singapore (2013) – Do you ever worry that the novel locations will distract from the clothing?

I believe the extraordinary setting of the catwalk will enhance the stunning fashion collections. At the same time, many designers have been inspired by my catwalk concepts and locations to come up with new designs that reflect the grandness and uniqueness of the show. Having a great set is never a bad idea. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: The model who's made the world her runway Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur (2012) – Are you ever inspired by other production companies or fashion shows?

There are many extravagant shows around the world and I definitely learn a thing or two from them. The best one in my opinion was There are many extravagant shows around the world and I definitely learn a thing or two from them. The best one in my opinion was Fendi's show at the Great Wall of China . I would have done it if they didn't do it first. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: The model who's made the world her runway River Seine, Paris (2015) – Your next show will be staged on a glass-bottom boat on the Seine. Why did you decide to take to the water?

When cruising on the Seine for the first time, I couldn't help but admire the breathtaking scenery of all the monuments and bridges along the river. By having the show on a glass boat and all the VIPs seated facing the glass windows around the boat, Paris architectural wonders, such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, the Louvre, and the 37 famous bridges, become the natural backdrop. I cannot see a better way to showcase the special connection between fashion and Paris. Hide Caption 9 of 10