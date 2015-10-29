Breaking News

Show producer and model Jessica Minh Anh has made her name with stunt runway shows at international landmarks including the Grand Canyon, London's Tower Bridge and now the Hoover Dam in Boulder City, Nevada.
CNN: What drives your desire to show at these famed landmarks?
Jessica Minh Anh: I'm inspired by art, architecture, culture, and fashion. I believe the most exquisite designs should be showcased at the best of locations.
How do you choose the locations for your shows?
I constantly search for the most unique venues that will amaze the world. Each of my catwalks is special in its own way. For example, the iconic monuments, such as the Eiffel Tower and London's Tower Bridge, are some of the world's best architectural wonders with great stories behind them.
How long does it take to bring one of your shows together?
As each of our shows takes only two to three months to prepare (with the exception of our Winter 2014 show on the sundeck of Costa Atlantica [cruise ship], which took only one and a half months to prepare), we have to work three or four times harder than other event companies. I do not want to cut short any part of the preparation, so we just do everything faster while maintaining accuracy.
Which location has been most meaningful to you?
One World Trade Center was a very meaningful project, as I managed to portray the positivity of the new generation of creative leaders at America's new symbol of hope and freedom. It was also an honor to be the first to do so.
Do you ever worry that the novel locations will distract from the clothing?
I believe the extraordinary setting of the catwalk will enhance the stunning fashion collections. At the same time, many designers have been inspired by my catwalk concepts and locations to come up with new designs that reflect the grandness and uniqueness of the show. Having a great set is never a bad idea.
Are you ever inspired by other production companies or fashion shows?
There are many extravagant shows around the world and I definitely learn a thing or two from them. The best one in my opinion was Fendi's show at the Great Wall of China. I would have done it if they didn't do it first.
Your next show will be staged on a glass-bottom boat on the Seine. Why did you decide to take to the water?
When cruising on the Seine for the first time, I couldn't help but admire the breathtaking scenery of all the monuments and bridges along the river. By having the show on a glass boat and all the VIPs seated facing the glass windows around the boat, Paris architectural wonders, such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, the Louvre, and the 37 famous bridges, become the natural backdrop. I cannot see a better way to showcase the special connection between fashion and Paris.
What is your dream place to stage a show?
I've been passionate about one particular venue for the past few years and I'm currently working on it. It plays a great role in economics and politics. I want it to be a surprise.
(CNN)For over six years, Vietnamese model and show producer Jessica Minh Anh has been turning the world's most visited landmarks into her personal runway.

In recent years, she has staged -- and starred in -- large-scale productions at the Eiffel Tower and London's Tower Bridge, along with the new One World Trade Center building in New York and a glass bridge 4,000 ft above the Grand Canyon.
Jessica Minh Anh in Ani Alvarez Calderon
Jessica Minh Anh in Ani Alvarez Calderon
Her shows feature the collections of lesser known fashion designers from around the world (recent collaborators include emerging Lebanese brand Rouba.G and Peruvian designer Ani Álvarez Calderón), and involve as many as 50 models and crew members.
"I believe the most exquisite designs should be showcased at the best locations," she previously told CNN.
"I constantly search for the most unique venues that will amaze the world."
Scroll through the gallery at the top to hear what drives Anh's vision and which location has meant most to her.