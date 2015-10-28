Breaking News

5 bizarre but tasty chocolate facts

By CNN Staff, CNN

Updated 1:40 PM ET, Tue September 26, 2017

So you think you know chocolate? You probably do, but studying up might be the most delicious thing you do all day. Here are some facts about varieties of chocolate, from &lt;a href=&quot;http://eatocracy.cnn.com/2014/02/12/chocolate-guide/&quot;&gt;America&#39;s Test Kitchen&lt;/a&gt;.
12 kinds of chocolate to knowUnsweetened Chocolate -- An aptly named man, James Baker, began manufacturing unsweetened chocolate in Massachusetts in 1765; his Baker's Unsweetened Chocolate is still sold today. For every ounce of unsweetened chocolate called for in a recipe, you can substitute 1 1/2 ounces of bittersweet or semisweet chocolate and subtract 1 tablespoon of sugar.
12 kinds of chocolate to knowMilk Chocolate -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration maintains that milk chocolate must contain at least 12% milk solids. It's usually sweeter than dark chocolate, although manufacturers today are making deeper, darker milk chocolates. Store all chocolate in a cool, dry place to prevent "bloom," a harmless but unsightly gray coating.
12 kinds of chocolate to knowDark Chocolate -- This has a higher cocoa percentage and less sugar than milk chocolate, which produces deeper, more complex flavor. Labels may say either "bittersweet" or "semisweet," but the FDA doesn't distinguish between them, so look for the cocoa content: Dark chocolate must contain at least 35 percent.
12 kinds of chocolate to knowWhite Chocolate -- Because it contains no cocoa, white chocolate is not actually chocolate. It's made from cocoa butter (the fat from the bean), sugar, vanilla, and milk solids. You can use white chocolate to add creaminess and structure in some surprising places, such as vanilla ice cream.
12 kinds of chocolate to knowChocolate Chips -- In the 1930s, an innkeeper at the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts, chopped up a chocolate bar to mix into butter cookies and made cookie history. Some time later, she struck a deal with Nestlé, which soon began manufacturing chips. These chips have less cocoa butter than bar chocolate, so they retain their shape in baked goods.
12 kinds of chocolate to knowCacao Nibs -- These cracked bits of roasted cacao beans—the raw material for bar chocolate and cocoa powder—are unsweetened, giving them a bitter, earthy but not unpleasant flavor. Cacao nibs add intense flavor and crunch to granola and many baked goods. You'll find them in natural foods stores.
12 kinds of chocolate to knowGianduia -- You may know the flavor of gianduia from Nutella, the popular hazelnut and chocolate spread. Gianduia also comes in bars for baking and as candies called gianduiotti, which are popular in Torino, Italy—gianduia's birthplace. Hazelnut paste gives this (milk or dark) chocolate its nutty flavor and soft, fudgy texture.
12 kinds of chocolate to knowChocolate Extract -- Vanilla extract is a staple in every baker's pantry, so why not chocolate extract? Like vanilla, chocolate extract uses alcohol to draw out the bean's flavor. Try substituting chocolate extract for half of the vanilla in recipes for chocolate cake or brownies.
12 kinds of chocolate to knowMexican Chocolate -- Much Mexican chocolate is stone-ground in the traditional manner, which accounts for its gritty texture. Sweetened Mexican chocolate (which is often ground with cinnamon) tastes of molasses, dried fruit, and/or coffee. In the U.S., look for Taza, Abuelita, or Ibarra brands.
  • Wednesday is National Chocolate Day
  • The world's biggest chocolate bar weighed more than 12,770 pounds

(CNN)It's hard to find someone who doesn't like chocolate.

From the Aztecs to Willie Wonka to comic-strip Cathy, the confection has been seducing taste buds for centuries. There are few treats -- from fondue to mousse to s'mores to milk shakes -- that can't be made better with chocolate.
In honor of National Chocolate Day, here's a quick roundup of strange but tasty facts about the intoxicating fruit of the cacao bean.

    1. You can pay $260 for a chocolate bar

    In the pantheon of fine chocolates, there are gourmet boxes, handmade bonbons and now: a $260 handcrafted bar that you eat with wooden tongs. It's from To'ak Chocolate, and it's handcrafted from Ecuadorian cacao beans.
    It also is the most expensive chocolate in the world, according to To'ak Chocolate co-founder Jerry Toth. But why the tongs?
    "Our fingers have their own smell and natural oils," Toth says. "We don't want anything sullying or altering the smell and taste of the chocolate before you eat it."

    2. M&M's are a snack staple for NASA astronauts

    First packed on the space shuttle in 1981, M&M's have now flown in space more than 130 times. NASA, which does not endorse commercial products, calls them "candy coated chocolates." M&M's have shown an ability to stay in one piece in very extreme conditions and are a favorite for "acrobatic microgravity dining feats," NASA says.

    3. The chocolate chip cookie is the official state cookie of Massachusetts

    Recognizing that the cookie was invented at the Toll House restaurant in Whitman, Massachusetts, in 1930, the state designated it as its official cookie in 1997. Massachusetts is one of only three states with official state cookies -- the others being New Mexico and Michigan, whose Michigan Treasure Cookie also contains chocolate chips.

    4. The Aztecs considered chocolate to be an aphrodisiac

    Their emperor Montezuma reportedly consumed some 50 cups of xocolatl, a chocolate beverage, every day to help fuel his sexual trysts.

    5. Someone once made a chocolate bar that weighed 6 tons

    Thorntons, a Derbyshire, United Kingdom, candy company, created a chocolate bar in 2011 that weighed more than 12,770 pounds and set a Guinness World Record. It took workers 10 hours to pour liquid chocolate into a mold that measured some 13 feet long.
    Afterward, it was smashed into pieces and sold to raise money for charity.