Exclusive tours offer behind-the-scenes access to world's busiest attractions

Or ogling the Sistine Chapel after every other tourist has been kicked out for the night.

This type of unimaginable access to global treasures is what Greg Sacks orchestrates for a living.

"We've privatized the Sagrada Família in Barcelona, a couple of Michelin-starred restaurants in Andalusia and several museums in Florence and Paris," he explains.

"What you need is a big enough group or a big enough budget to make it happen."

Sacks says the price tag for such privileged access can range from $9,000 to $40,000 -- but don't expect to find any of this information online.

"It's not something they put out there formally to the tourist trade," he explains. "But informally it can often be done."

VIP access doesn't always come with such stratospheric costs or back-door deals.

Luxury travel outfits often include private tours as an incentive for travelers to book their trips, while other forms of insider access might entail a simple mix of know-how and foresight.

Meanwhile, hotel brand St. Regis' Aficionado program gives guests exclusive access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, many of which include private tours of famed landmarks and museums.

If you're wanting to visit the world's cultural wonders without the crowds, here's a sample of places that can make it happen.

Stonehenge (UK)

It's every traveler's nightmare: You finally make it to one of the wonders of the world only to find a horde of other tourists already there tarnishing your view.

But there's an alternative if you don't want your perfect shot of Stonehenge ruined.

Stonehenge Tours inked a special arrangement with preservation agency English Heritage to offer privileged access to the Stone Circle at dawn and dusk when the site is closed to the general public.

Of course, there's a slight catch.

Demand for VIP access far exceeds the sporadic supply, and the £97 ($122) tours are often sold out months in advance.

Stonehenge , Amesbury, Salisbury SP4 7DE

Museum of Modern Art (New York)

New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has six floors full of everything from displays featuring contemporary paintings to performance art, cinema, photography, architecture and design.

But good luck elbowing your way around to get to your favorite artists.

This bastion of Midtown Manhattan is one the world's most trafficked museums with more than 3 million annual visitors, making a private access tour either before it opens to the general public or after it closes one of the most alluring VIP deals New York has to offer.

MoMA runs a select number of one-hour private guided tours conducted by a museum lecturer starting at $63 per person with a minimum requirement of 10 people to seal the deal.

Reservations should be made at least two weeks in advance through the website

Shu Fang Zhai Palace (Beijing)

The Forbidden City may not be as forbidden as it was a century ago, but within this sprawling Beijing complex lies Shu Fang Zhai Palace, an architectural marvel that remains very much off-limits to the general public.

Those interested in a look inside, however, can obtain private access to the palace by booking select tours like Peregrine Travel's China Elite Tour ($6,687 for an 11-day journey from Beijing to Shanghai).

Built in the 15th century, the Shu Fang Zhai was used as a study by Emperor Qianlong, one of the most celebrated leaders of the Qing dynasty.

Forbidden City, 4 Jingshan Front St, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China

The Sistine Chapel (Vatican City)

The Sistine Chapel may be one of the most serene spots on earth, but it doesn't carry the same magnetism when tour-loads of schoolchildren come bounding through and guards grumble "No photo!" like an unending mantra.

Those who want smaller crowds and more time (at least 30 minutes) to gape at Michelangelo's fantastical interpretation of The Last Judgment on the chapel's ceiling can get VIP access to the Vatican on a private after-hours tour from Italy With Us (350 euroes /$375).

Tours start with a Vatican security guard unlocking the doors and end with exclusive access to Raphael's Rooms and the maze of treasures that is the Vatican Museums.

Along the way, Italy With Us ensures an unhurried look at the Vatican's humbling beauty -- one so sought after it's booked out months in advance.

Sistine Chapel, 00120 Vatican City

Faraway Bay Aboriginal Rock Art (Australia)

Faraway Bay is home to one of Australia's most comprehensive collections of Aboriginal rock art.

Aptly named Faraway Bay -- a fly-in wilderness area in the remote Kimberley region of Western Australia -- is home to one of Australia's most comprehensive collections of Aboriginal rock art.

Yet one of the only ways for the general public to visit these inaccessible galleries is on a "rock art retreat" guided by Aboriginal elder Ju Ju "Buriwee" Wilson.

Wilson, along with archeologist Lee Scott-Virtue, has been recording and cataloging the rock art of Faraway Bay since 1998, helping to paint a picture of what Scott-Virtue claims was "a mecca for Ice Age artists."

The chance to hop on a boat and head out to these spectacular open-air galleries with Wilson comes just once a year.

The next outing runs from May 22-26, 2017, and costs A$6,010 ($4,517) per person, all-inclusive.