Halloween costumes you might want to skip this year

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 1:36 PM ET, Fri October 30, 2015

Supermodel Heidi Klum throws a Halloween party every year, and her costumes are famously elaborate. In 2008, Klum dressed as Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction, leading some Hindus to decry her appropriation of an important religious symbol. Click through the gallery for more costume fails.
Rule 1: No blackface. Actress and dancer Julianne Hough learned this rule the hard way when she &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/29/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/julianne-hough-blackface-dwts/&quot;&gt;dressed&lt;/a&gt; as &quot;Orange is the New Black&quot; character &quot;Crazy Eyes&quot; for Halloween in 2013. &quot;It certainly was never my intention to be disrespectful or demeaning to anyone in any way. I realize my costume hurt and offended people and I truly apologize,&quot; Hough said via Twitter.
No whiteface, either! Actor and TV host Nick Cannon dressed up as a character he called &quot;Connor Smallnut&quot; for a series of videos. Tweeters objected that the caricature was &quot;racist&quot; and &quot;hypocritical.&quot;
&quot;Octomom&quot; Nadya Suleman dressed as a pregnant nun and styled her children as little devils one Halloween. Her costume may have held personal significance, but it also had the potential to incite the ire of Catholics.
Paris Hilton attended the Playboy Mansion Halloween Party in 2010 dressed in native American-style regalia. American Indian activists have been vocal in recent years about how offensive it can be to wear native headdresses out of context.
Photos surfaced in 2005 of Britain&#39;s Prince Harry wearing a Nazi uniform at a costume party. Come on, Harry!
This sassy number was advertised as an &quot;Anna Rexia&quot; costume. Get it? Anorexia? Deadly medical conditions are the sexiest ones!
The only thing sexier than anorexia? Ebola. This &quot;Sexy Ebola Containment Suit&quot; was available at brandsonsale.com.
British retailers have removed &quot;mental patient&quot; and &quot;psycho ward&quot; Halloween costumes from their online stores. Schizophrenia isn&#39;t so lighthearted, so maybe remove them from your costume closet, too?
Walmart &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/Riham_Osman/status/527991929624363009/photo/1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;faced criticism&lt;/a&gt; for advertising a &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.walmart.com/ip/Mens-Pashtun-Papa-Costume/40513782&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pashtun Papa&lt;/a&gt;&quot; costume on its website. Just like with blackface and whiteface, it&#39;s a good idea to avoid dressing up as a culture that&#39;s not your own for Halloween.
(CNN)It's hard to keep track of how many times these words have been written: "Please, no blackface."

Yet it keeps happening, again and again.
As Halloween approaches, offensive costumes are coming out in full force, populating social media and turning ill-informed revelers into objects of ridicule.
An elementary school teacher from Decatur, Alabama, apologized for the "error in judgment" in deciding to darken his face for his Kanye West costume at a friend's party last weekend. The photo spread after his wife, dressed as Kim Kardashian, posted it on her Facebook page.
    On Tuesday, a photo surfaced on Twitter of a girl in blackface, body paint, butt padding and a leopard bodysuit for her take on Nicki Minaj. She was standing next to someone dressed as rapper Drake. The photo was deleted, but not before it was picked up by blogs and websites including Gawker, which shared it in a post titled, "Racist Halloween Celebrations Kick Off With Blackface Nicki Minaj Costume."
    Also on Tuesday, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee sent letters to Walmart, Amazon, eBay and Sears Marketplace, asking the retailers to remove "Israeli Soldier Kids Costume" and "Sheik Fagin Nose," billed as "perfect for an Arab Sheik."
    As of Wednesday afternoon, Walmart, eBay and Sears had pulled the offending products from their website. The retailers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
    Celebrities, politicians and newsmakers are popular fodder for Halloween costumes, but they can be tasteless if done the wrong way.
    To mimic Minaj, maybe pick one of her elaborate Video Music Awards get-ups to recreate, rather than opting for body paint? With the right accessories -- sunglasses, gold chains, goatee, "Kanye for President" sign -- Yeezus can be achieved without appropriating racist tropes from another era.
    The Ohio University student group Students Teaching About Racism in Society revived its 2011 &quot;We&#39;re a culture, not a costume&quot; campaign this year with a fresh tagline to drive home their point: &quot;You wear the costume for one night. I wear the stigma for life.&quot;
    The Ohio University student group Students Teaching About Racism in Society revived its 2011 &quot;We&#39;re a culture, not a costume&quot; campaign this year with a fresh tagline to drive home their point: &quot;You wear the costume for one night. I wear the stigma for life.&quot;
    This year&#39;s campaign includes a new image of an &quot;Appalachian stereotype&quot; in response to criticism last year that Caucasian stereotypes were overlooked.
    Ohio University students Taylor See and Leah Woodruff created the images for the campaign, which aims to foster dialogue about the effects of appropriating racial stereotypes as Halloween costumes.
    Another poster features an African stereotype.
    A Muslim stereotype is also featured.
    Ohio University students Taylor See and Leah Woodruff created the images for the campaign, which aims to foster dialogue about the effects of appropriating racial stereotypes as Halloween costumes.
    Along those lines, public service campaigns in previous years have tried to discourage the practice of using cultural stereotypes and marginalized groups as costumes. Despite those efforts, ISIS soldier and suicide bomber continue to be popular choices, along with sexy geisha, Mexican mariachi and Indian princess.
    This year, several retailers began offering Caitlyn Jenner Halloween costumes featuring variations of the ensemble worn by the transgender trailblazer for her iconic Vanity Fair cover. Critics say the costume mocks the transgender community and promotes transphobia by reducing Jenner to a stereotype.
    Costumes you can get away with
    Sexy "Anna Rexia" is another recurring costume that some wish would go away. One of those people is anorexia survivor Jessi Davin, who posted images of herself in the hospital in a blog post about the "real monstrous face" of "Anna Rexia."
    "I almost died from this. I know it's supposed to be funny and s**t and yeah I get that, but seriously. THIS IS NOT FUNNY. Anorexia is nothing to party about or laugh at. It's real, it's deadly, and should not be marketed as a slutty outfit," she said.
    "Want to dress as 'Anna Rexia'? Just go as a Vampire, or a Zombie. Because 1/3 of us are dead."
    "Sexy Cecil the lion" and "lion killer dentist" are new offerings for the 2015 Halloween season, reflecting another popular theme: news and controversies. Like last year's Ebola and Ray Rice costume crazes, using tragic news events as fodder for Halloween costumes is nothing new, but it's often an insensitive choice.
    So, let's try it again: No blackface (or whiteface, for that matter), and perhaps take a pass when it comes to costumes inspired by recent painful events.
