Eat Mediterranean diet for a healthier and younger brain, studies say

By Jen Christensen and Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 4:07 PM ET, Wed January 4, 2017

An estimated 47 million people globally have Alzheimer&#39;s disease, and that number is projected to triple by 2050. There is no cure or real treatment, but studies show and according to the Alzheimer&#39;s Association, there are some things you can do to keep memory loss at bay: exercise, education, not smoking, reducing the impact of chronic conditions such as diabetes, getting adequate sleep, staying socially engaged, learning new things, taking care of your mental health and eating a healthy diet. One effort in particular, diet, is getting some renewed interest from scientists.
The Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay, known as the MIND diet, is a brain-friendly eating plan developed by researchers at Rush University in Chicago and Harvard&#39;s School of Public Health in Boston. Since most people experience some kind of memory loss as they age, even if they don&#39;t suffer from Alzheimer&#39;s, it&#39;s not a bad diet for anyone who hopes to live long into old age.
The diet, driven by medical research, is a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH diets, both of which have been shown to have a positive impact on full body and brain health. The MIND diet may be a little bit simpler to follow than the other two as you have to eat less fruit and fish. In an observational study, people who stuck closest to eating the MIND diet &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.rush.edu/news/press-releases/new-mind-diet-may-significantly-protect-against-alzheimers-disease&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;saw a 53% lower risk of developing Alzheimer&#39;s&lt;/a&gt;, even people who ate the MIND diet most (instead of &quot;all&quot;) of the time saw a 35% reduction in developing the disease. It&#39;s a result that is considered &quot;significant.&quot;
The MIND diet suggests eating at least one serving of fish a week. In contrast, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.uhs.wisc.edu/health-topics/healthy-lifestyle/documents/Mediterranean.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Mediterranean diet&lt;/a&gt; suggests eating more like 2-3 servings a week. Salmon, considered a &quot;superfood,&quot; gives you a high dose of omega-3 fatty acids which studies show lower the risk of heart disease and fight inflammation. &lt;a href=&quot;http://researchnews.osu.edu/archive/omega3.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Earlier studies&lt;/a&gt; showed it also reduces anxiety.
Carbs are allowed on this diet, particularly of the whole grain variety. You should have three servings a day. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25559238&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Earlier studies &lt;/a&gt;have shown a connection between high fiber consumption and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/27/health/cereal-long-life/&quot;&gt;living a long life&lt;/a&gt;.
A glass of wine a day is allowed on the MIND diet. Wine is a good source of antioxidants, which is also good for your heart health. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/heart-disease/in-depth/red-wine/art-20048281&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Resveratol in red wine&lt;/a&gt; may also help prevent damage to blood vessels.
Poultry is on the MIND diet menu, two or more servings a week. Stick with baked, grilled or broiled, but skip the fried.
Snacking is allowed on the MIND diet. It suggests eating nuts five times a week. Eating pistachios has been shown to lower blood pressure &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25809855&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in some people&lt;/a&gt;. Peanuts are known to be a good source of resveratrol, a compound with antioxidants that help brain and heart health, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24345046&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;earlier studies show. &lt;/a&gt;
Eat three servings of beans a week. Beans are a good source of fiber which is important for digestion and also help you feel full, meaning you won&#39;t want to eat as much. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23553168&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A study in Japan&lt;/a&gt; found high soy bean consumption was associated with a lower incident of dementia and long life.
You knew leafy greens were on the MIND menu. Try six servings a week. Greens are good for your vascular health, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25261227&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;earlier studies show.&lt;/a&gt; They&#39;re also good for your digestion.
Blueberries, strawberries and other berry family members make the MIND diet with a suggested two servings a week. A &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24117094&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;rich source of antioxidents and flavonoids, blueberries &lt;/a&gt;have been shown to improve memory, cognition and spatial memory, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23723987&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to earlier studies.&lt;/a&gt;
A serving a day of other vegetables is also important. Vegetables provide nutrients your body needs, they are naturally low in fat and are a good source of fiber. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.choosemyplate.gov/food-groups/vegetables-why.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Side benefit&lt;/a&gt;: the vitamin A in vegetables keeps your skin looking healthy and younger.
When you cook your veggies or low fat poultry and fish, try olive oil. It should be your go-to oil. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25961184&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Earlier studies&lt;/a&gt; have shown people have improved cognitive function using it. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24454759&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Considered a healthy fat&lt;/a&gt;, it has antioxidants, and can also reduce the risk of heart disease and has been shown to prevent the spread of cancer cells, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24918476&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;earlier studies show. &lt;/a&gt;
What doesn&#39;t&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;make the MIND diet is dessert, at least of the pastry variety. Sweets are empty calories and while they make you happy for a moment, the fat and sugar is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25809805&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;not good for your health.&lt;/a&gt; Avoid them if possible.
The butter-loving French culture won&#39;t like this news, but butter is &lt;strong&gt;not&lt;/strong&gt; on the MIND diet. You can have a tiny amount a day, but you may want to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19440521&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;replace it with&lt;/a&gt; the healthier fat in olive oil.
Cheese is also on the forbidden list. The MIND diet suggests keeping your cheese habit to once a week, if at all. Low fat cheese may be a better option if you can&#39;t break the habit, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21338538&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to earlier studies&lt;/a&gt;.
Sadly, fast food doesn&#39;t make the MIND diet either, and neither does fried food. Again the empty calories and fat are not worth breaking your healthy diet.
And finally, red meat doesn&#39;t make the MIND diet menu either, but the diet does allow people to eat a serving once a week. A number of studies link red or processed meat consumption with chronic conditions &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26017245&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;and heart problems.&lt;/a&gt;
Story highlights

  • Another new study seems to confirm that the Mediterranean diet can have lasting benefits for brain health
  • Researchers scanned brains to compare their relative health

(CNN)As we age, our brains naturally shrink and our risk of having a stroke, dementia or Alzheimer's rise, and almost everyone experiences some kind of memory loss.

Scientists know that people who exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet, avoid smoking and keep mentally stimulated generally have healthier brains than people who aren't as careful about diet and exercise.
    What is the Mediterranean diet?
    Now, a new study seems to confirm that eating an easy-to-follow Mediterranean diet can have lasting benefits for brain health. The study was published Wednesday in the journal Neurology.
    For the study, researchers analyzed the diets of about 400 adults, 73 to 76 years old, in Scotland over a three-year period. During this same time, the researchers took MRI scans of the participants to analyze their overall brain volume and thickness of the brain's cortex.
    The researchers found that those who closely followed a Mediterranean-like diet were less likely to lose brain volume as they aged, compared with those who didn't follow such a diet.
    However, more research is needed to determine an association between a Mediterranean diet and a specific effect on risk for degenerative brain diseases, such as dementia.
    A 2015 study from the journal Neurology also suggests that a Mediterranean diet (which includes wine!) may help make your brain about five years younger.
    Researchers figured this out by looking at the brains of 674 people with an average age of 80. They asked these elderly people to fill out food surveys about what they ate in the past year, and researchers scanned their brains. The group that ate a Mediterranean diet had heavier brains with more gray and white matter.
    "The previous study only measured brain volume at a single time point, whereas we had longitudinal measurements: two measurements three years apart," said Michelle Luciano, a lecturer of psychology at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and lead author of the latest study.
    "The previous study was therefore not looking at brain volume change over time but differences in brain volumes at a single time point," she said. "We also looked at two components of the diet, meat consumption and fish consumption, and neither of these had an individual effect on brain volume loss. It might be that the diet as a whole is beneficial, and it is the combination of the foods and nutrients that protects against, for example, vascular disease and inflammation, which can cause brain atrophy," or volume loss.
    The Mediterranean diet is relatively simple to follow. It involves eating meals made up mostly of plants: vegetables, fruit, beans and cereals. You can eat fish and poultry at least twice a week. You don't have to keep away from carbs; in fact, you should have three servings of those a day, particularly of the whole grain variety.
    A glass of wine a day is perfectly fine, too. What you do typically have to limit is the amount of meat, dairy and saturated fat you eat. Cook more with olive oil, as opposed to butter.
    In the 2015 study, a higher consumption of fish was associated with keeping your brain young. But if you don't really like fish, scientists at Harvard and Rush University in Chicago created the MIND diet, a combination of the Mediterranean and DASH diets that may be a little bit easier to follow, as it requires you to eat less fish and fruit.
    People who ate a diet close to the MIND diet saw a 53% lower risk of developing Alzheimer's. Even people who ate the MIND diet "most" (as opposed to "all") of the time saw a 35% reduced chance of developing the disease. This is considered a significant result.
    This latest Mediterranean diet research builds on other evidence that the diet is likely the way to go. It has also been shown as a key to helping you live longer. It helps you manage your weight better and can lower your risk for cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.
    Bottom line: you'll likely be physically and mentally healthier long into old age if you stick with this diet.