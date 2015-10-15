Breaking News

JFK and family on New England coast

Updated 1:56 PM ET, Fri February 5, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President John F. Kennedy watches the first race of the 1962 America&#39;s Cup off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island.
Photos:
President John F. Kennedy watches the first race of the 1962 America's Cup off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
In September 1963, CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite interviews Kennedy for his first half-hour nightly news broadcast.
Photos:
In September 1963, CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite interviews Kennedy for his first half-hour nightly news broadcast.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Kennedy and his son, John Jr., in a rowboat in Newport, Rhode Island. Benjamin C. Bradlee, editor of the Washington Post, and Antoinette Bradlee walk in the background.
Photos:
Kennedy and his son, John Jr., in a rowboat in Newport, Rhode Island. Benjamin C. Bradlee, editor of the Washington Post, and Antoinette Bradlee walk in the background.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
John Jr. smiles at the wheel of a boat off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Photos:
John Jr. smiles at the wheel of a boat off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Kennedy at the helm of the U.S. Coast Guard boat Manitou off the coast of Johns Island, Maine.
Photos:
Kennedy at the helm of the U.S. Coast Guard boat Manitou off the coast of Johns Island, Maine.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Kennedy reads the newspaper aboard the presidential yacht Honey Fitz off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Photos:
Kennedy reads the newspaper aboard the presidential yacht Honey Fitz off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
President and Mrs. Kennedy observe the America&#39;s Cup race off Newport, Rhode Island.
Photos:
President and Mrs. Kennedy observe the America's Cup race off Newport, Rhode Island.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Kennedy inspects the Coast Guard barque Eagle.
Photos:
Kennedy inspects the Coast Guard barque Eagle.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Kennedy with daughter Caroline off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Photos:
Kennedy with daughter Caroline off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Kennedy sailing aboard the Manitou off the coast of Maine.
Photos:
Kennedy sailing aboard the Manitou off the coast of Maine.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Kennedy steers a golf cart in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, with Jacqueline, Maria Shriver, Sydney Lawford, Tim Shriver and John Jr.
Photos:
Kennedy steers a golf cart in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, with Jacqueline, Maria Shriver, Sydney Lawford, Tim Shriver and John Jr.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Kennedy with Mrs. Hugh D. Auchincloss, John Kerry (far left), Janet Auchincloss in Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island.
Photos:
Kennedy with Mrs. Hugh D. Auchincloss, John Kerry (far left), Janet Auchincloss in Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Kennedy sits with Caroline, brother-in-law Steve Smith and niece, Maria Shriver, aboard the presidential yacht Honey Fitz near Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Photos:
Kennedy sits with Caroline, brother-in-law Steve Smith and niece, Maria Shriver, aboard the presidential yacht Honey Fitz near Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Kennedy and Jacqueline watch the first race of the 1962 America&#39;s Cup off Newport, Rhode Island.
Photos:
Kennedy and Jacqueline watch the first race of the 1962 America's Cup off Newport, Rhode Island.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Kennedy on the Manitou in Narragansett Bay.
Photos:
Kennedy on the Manitou in Narragansett Bay.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
kennedy 15kennedy 12kennedy 7kennedy 10kennedy 1kennedy 2kennedy 3kennedy 4kennedy 5kennedy 9kennedy 6kennedy 8kennedy 11kennedy 13kennedy 14