President John F. Kennedy watches the first race of the 1962 America's Cup off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island.
In September 1963, CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite interviews Kennedy for his first half-hour nightly news broadcast.
Kennedy and his son, John Jr., in a rowboat in Newport, Rhode Island. Benjamin C. Bradlee, editor of the Washington Post, and Antoinette Bradlee walk in the background.
John Jr. smiles at the wheel of a boat off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Kennedy at the helm of the U.S. Coast Guard boat Manitou off the coast of Johns Island, Maine.
Kennedy reads the newspaper aboard the presidential yacht Honey Fitz off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
President and Mrs. Kennedy observe the America's Cup race off Newport, Rhode Island.
Kennedy inspects the Coast Guard barque Eagle.
Kennedy with daughter Caroline off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Kennedy sailing aboard the Manitou off the coast of Maine.
Kennedy steers a golf cart in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, with Jacqueline, Maria Shriver, Sydney Lawford, Tim Shriver and John Jr.
Kennedy with Mrs. Hugh D. Auchincloss, John Kerry (far left), Janet Auchincloss in Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island.
Kennedy sits with Caroline, brother-in-law Steve Smith and niece, Maria Shriver, aboard the presidential yacht Honey Fitz near Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Kennedy and Jacqueline watch the first race of the 1962 America's Cup off Newport, Rhode Island.
Kennedy on the Manitou in Narragansett Bay.