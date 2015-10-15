Photos: President John F. Kennedy watches the first race of the 1962 America's Cup off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: In September 1963, CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite interviews Kennedy for his first half-hour nightly news broadcast. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: Kennedy and his son, John Jr., in a rowboat in Newport, Rhode Island. Benjamin C. Bradlee, editor of the Washington Post, and Antoinette Bradlee walk in the background. Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: John Jr. smiles at the wheel of a boat off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: Kennedy at the helm of the U.S. Coast Guard boat Manitou off the coast of Johns Island, Maine. Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: Kennedy reads the newspaper aboard the presidential yacht Honey Fitz off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: President and Mrs. Kennedy observe the America's Cup race off Newport, Rhode Island. Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: Kennedy inspects the Coast Guard barque Eagle. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: Kennedy with daughter Caroline off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: Kennedy sailing aboard the Manitou off the coast of Maine. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: Kennedy steers a golf cart in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, with Jacqueline, Maria Shriver, Sydney Lawford, Tim Shriver and John Jr. Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: Kennedy with Mrs. Hugh D. Auchincloss, John Kerry (far left), Janet Auchincloss in Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island. Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: Kennedy sits with Caroline, brother-in-law Steve Smith and niece, Maria Shriver, aboard the presidential yacht Honey Fitz near Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Hide Caption 13 of 15

Photos: Kennedy and Jacqueline watch the first race of the 1962 America's Cup off Newport, Rhode Island. Hide Caption 14 of 15