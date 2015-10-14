'House of Cards' star talks politics, Democratic debate

Story highlights Michael Kelly is a Democrat and a strong supporter of President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton

Kelly slammed the National Rifle Association and hailed Clinton and Martin O'Malley's stances on gun control

Washington (CNN) You may know Michael Kelly as the calculating and ruthless Doug Stamper, a top aide for Frank Underwood, in the hit Netflix series "House of Cards."

The actor is a Democrat, a strong supporter of President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as well as an ardent follower of Washington politics.

"It's so funny -- I've been fortunate enough to be invited to the White House Correspondents Dinner every year and I get to talk politics with people I admire, and so many have said to me, 'I know a guy like you (Doug Stamper). Maybe not murder, but I know a guy just like you,' " Kelly said.

Kelly said that he "liked (Clinton) for a long time" and plans to vote for her, citing Clinton's stance on gun control among other factors. Kelly said that while he really "really likes" Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, he is "lighter on gun control."

