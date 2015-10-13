Oprah to T.I.: 'Honey child, hush your mouth!'

Washington (CNN) Billionaire businesswoman Oprah Winfrey has a message for Grammy Award-winning rapper T.I. after he said that neither Hillary Clinton nor Carly Fiorina have what it takes to be president: "Honey child, hush your mouth!"

"I don't buy it, you know it's not true. I think people just like to talk," Winfrey said.

But on Monday, T.I. said, "Not to be sexist, I can't vote for the leader of the free world to be a woman."

T.I. also suggested that women are not consistent enough in their decision-making to lead America.

"And I sure would hate to set off a nuke," he said. "You ain't gonna be able to negotiate the right kind of foreign policy. The world ain't ready yet."

T.I. -- born Clifford Harris, Jr. -- said he believes a make believe creature could get to the White House before a woman.

"I think you might be able to get the Loch Ness Monster elected before you could (a woman). It's not right, but I'm just saying I don't think," he said.

T.I.'s wife Tameka Cottle, commonly known as "Tiny," told TMZ that her husband is "sometimes" sexist.

"I think it was not tasteful. I definitely think I'm not disrespected (by his comments) because I know the man he is ... but you know, he just lives, you know, in the old men take care of woman, chivalry type thing," she said.

Tiny added that she hopes her husband was joking.

Shortly after the interview aired, T.I. apologized for his remarks on Twitter.

"My comments about women running for president were unequivocally insensitive and wrong. I sincerely apologize to everyone I offended," he tweeted.

T.I. also said GOP front-runner Donald Trump would be the best candidate to improve the economy.

"I feel he is the best showman of them all," he said. "And I do feel that if he is sincerely concerned about the economy of America and the working public, he would be the best person to flip the money that we have, take it and flip it."

However, T.I. said he can't fully support Trump because of racist remarks.

"His racist remarks, all of his off-color statements, it makes it impossible to be like completely supportive of him," he said. "But just knowing what he's done for business, for himself, if he intends to do that for America, I think it would be beneficial. But I can't cast no vote for him."