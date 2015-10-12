Football movies that score every time

Our favorite football movies
To honor the kickoff of fall football season, let's take a look at the plot lines of our favorite gridiron-related movies. In the 2005 remake "The Longest Yard," Adam Sandler (center, in the old Burt Reynolds role) leads a team of prison inmates in a game against their guards.
Our favorite football movies
Based on a true story, the 1993 tearjerker "Rudy" follows a runty kid (Sean Astin, left) whose unlikely dream is to play football for Notre Dame.
Our favorite football movies
Black and white high-schoolers play football together on the same team for the first time under the tutelage of a coach played by Denzel Washington in 2000's "Remember the Titans." The plot is based on a true story from the early 1970s.
Our favorite football movies
Tom Cruise is a big-shot sports agent, until he's not, in "Jerry Maguire." Cuba Gooding Jr. won an Oscar for his role as a flamboyant football player in the 1996 movie.
Our favorite football movies
The 2004 film "Friday Night Lights" follows a team of Texas high school football heroes. Based on a book by Buzz Bissinger, it spawned a critically praised TV series.
Our favorite football movies
"Varsity Blues" is another dramatization of Texas high school football. Here, coach Jon Voight faces off with quarterback James Van Der Beek.
Our favorite football movies
Director Oliver Stone's 1999 take on the ins and outs of pro football, "Any Given Sunday," features Al Pacino as a coach and Jamie Foxx as a player.
Our favorite football movies
The 1971 made-for-TV movie "Brian's Song" tells the story of the friendship between real-life players Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers. The emotional crux of the movie is Piccolo's diagnosis with terminal cancer.
Our favorite football movies
Anthony Michael Hall, front left, plays a star high school quarterback who agonizes over which college to pick in 1988's "Johnny Be Good." Yes, that's Robert Downey Jr. as his teammate.
Our favorite football movies
In the 1983 drama "All the Right Moves," Tom Cruise plays a high-schooler looking to leave his dying Pennsylvania small town by way of a football scholarship.
Our favorite football movies
Dennis Quaid and John Goodman ham it up in the 1988 movie "Everybody's All-American."
Our favorite football movies
Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her role as a mom who takes in a homeless teen (played by Quinton Aaron) in 2009's "The Blind Side." That real-life teen, Michael Oher, became a star lineman at Ole Miss and joined the NFL.
Our favorite football movies
Receiver Nick Nolte talks to quarterback Mac Davis while sitting in a whirpool bath in a scene from the 1979 film "North Dallas Forty." It took a cynical look at pro football.
Our favorite football movies
Matthew McConaughey, left, plays a coach in the inspirational 2006 movie "We Are Marshall." The film explores the rebuilding of the Marshall University football program after many of its players and coaches were killed in a 1970 plane crash.
Our favorite football movies
In the 1932 Marx Brothers comedy "Horse Feathers," a university president hires a couple of ringers to help his football team beat the school's rivals.
Our favorite football movies
In 1968's "Paper Lion," sportswriter George Plimpton poses as a new Detroit Lions quarterback for a Sports Illustrated article.
Our favorite football movies
Keanu Reeves and Gene Hackman star in 2000's "The Replacements," about a football team staffed by "scabs" after the players go on strike.
Our favorite football movies
The 1993 flick "The Program" follows a college team whose players are dealing with a range of issues, including extreme stress and drug abuse.
Our favorite football movies
What happens when a college football program must cobble a team from its existing student body and can't offer scholarships? The 1991 farce "Necessary Roughness" offers a look at the ragtag team that could result.
Our favorite football movies
The 1940 biopic "Knute Rockne, All-American" tells the story of the revered Notre Dame football player and coach. It stars future president Ronald Reagan as the ill-fated George "Gipper" Gip.