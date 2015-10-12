Football movies that score every time

Photos: Our favorite football movies To honor the kickoff of fall football season, let's take a look at the plot lines of our favorite gridiron-related movies. In the 2005 remake "The Longest Yard," Adam Sandler (center, in the old Burt Reynolds role) leads a team of prison inmates in a game against their guards. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies Based on a true story, the 1993 tearjerker "Rudy" follows a runty kid (Sean Astin, left) whose unlikely dream is to play football for Notre Dame. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies Black and white high-schoolers play football together on the same team for the first time under the tutelage of a coach played by Denzel Washington in 2000's "Remember the Titans." The plot is based on a true story from the early 1970s. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies Tom Cruise is a big-shot sports agent, until he's not, in "Jerry Maguire." Cuba Gooding Jr. won an Oscar for his role as a flamboyant football player in the 1996 movie. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies The 2004 film "Friday Night Lights" follows a team of Texas high school football heroes. Based on a book by Buzz Bissinger, it spawned a critically praised TV series. Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies "Varsity Blues" is another dramatization of Texas high school football. Here, coach Jon Voight faces off with quarterback James Van Der Beek. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies Director Oliver Stone's 1999 take on the ins and outs of pro football, "Any Given Sunday," features Al Pacino as a coach and Jamie Foxx as a player. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies The 1971 made-for-TV movie "Brian's Song" tells the story of the friendship between real-life players Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers. The emotional crux of the movie is Piccolo's diagnosis with terminal cancer. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies Anthony Michael Hall, front left, plays a star high school quarterback who agonizes over which college to pick in 1988's "Johnny Be Good." Yes, that's Robert Downey Jr. as his teammate. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies In the 1983 drama "All the Right Moves," Tom Cruise plays a high-schooler looking to leave his dying Pennsylvania small town by way of a football scholarship. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies Dennis Quaid and John Goodman ham it up in the 1988 movie "Everybody's All-American." Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her role as a mom who takes in a homeless teen (played by Quinton Aaron) in 2009's "The Blind Side." That real-life teen, Michael Oher, became a star lineman at Ole Miss and joined the NFL. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies Receiver Nick Nolte talks to quarterback Mac Davis while sitting in a whirpool bath in a scene from the 1979 film "North Dallas Forty." It took a cynical look at pro football. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies Matthew McConaughey, left, plays a coach in the inspirational 2006 movie "We Are Marshall." The film explores the rebuilding of the Marshall University football program after many of its players and coaches were killed in a 1970 plane crash. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies In the 1932 Marx Brothers comedy "Horse Feathers," a university president hires a couple of ringers to help his football team beat the school's rivals. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies In 1968's "Paper Lion," sportswriter George Plimpton poses as a new Detroit Lions quarterback for a Sports Illustrated article. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies Keanu Reeves and Gene Hackman star in 2000's "The Replacements," about a football team staffed by "scabs" after the players go on strike. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies The 1993 flick "The Program" follows a college team whose players are dealing with a range of issues, including extreme stress and drug abuse. Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: Our favorite football movies What happens when a college football program must cobble a team from its existing student body and can't offer scholarships? The 1991 farce "Necessary Roughness" offers a look at the ragtag team that could result. Hide Caption 19 of 20