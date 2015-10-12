What 'ruin porn' tells us about ruins -- and porn

Breaking News

By Siobhan Lyons, The Conversation

Updated 2:08 AM ET, Mon May 16, 2016

Chicago-based urban exploration photographer Eric Holubow has traveled across America photographing abandoned and forgotten sites.

The Uptown Theater in Chicago, Illinois
His 2014 book, Abandoned: America's Vanishing Landscape, features 100 forgotten sites, from churches to prisons.

Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Though most of Holubow's photos are of America's Rust Belt (the former industry states around the north-east), he has photographed towns and cities around the country.

Brew house at the Schlitz Industrial Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Many of Holubow's photos come with detailed descriptions about the history and current status of the sites depicted. (This hospital, for example, may be demolished by its current owner, the University of Chicago, to make way for hotels.)

Doctors Hospital in Chicago, Illinois
Photography duo Yves Marchand & Romain Meffre are best known for their award-winning series The Ruins of Detroit documenting the decay of the city's once-proud structures.

Waiting Hall, Michigan Central Station, 2008 (Detroit, Michigan)
The photos, taken between 2005 and 2010, speak to a larger story about the death of industry and the impact of changing economies.

Michigan Central Station, 2007 (Detroit, Michigan)
"[Detroit's] splendid decaying monuments are, no less than the Pyramids of Egypt, the Coliseum [sic] of Rome, or the Acropolis in Athens, remnants of the passing of a great Empire," the photographers write on their website.

Ballroom, Lee Plaza Hotel, 2006 (Detroit, Michigan)
Their next exhibition, a series of abandoned American cinemas called Theatres, will run from October 10, 2015 to January 3, 2016 at the Cultuurcentrum Caermersklooster in Gent, Belgium.

United Artists Theater, 2005 (Detroit, Michigan)
Dutch photographer Niki Feijen has been photographing desolate places -- from abandoned European castles to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine -- since 2007.

Dining room in an abandoned luxury hotel
Since then, Feijen has published two books of his work: 2013's Disciple of Decay and 2014's Frozen, the first of which sold out within months.

Golden Theater - Abandoned Art Deco theater
Feijen is typically reticent to disclose the location of the buildings he shoots out of fear that they'll attract graffiti artists, vandals and thieves.

Chambre du Commerce
In November, Feijin will present at Hamburg's Affordable Art Fair.

Speculum - An abandoned school
Ohio photojournalist Johnny Joo may only be 25, but he's already well known for his ruins photography.

St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Joo says he's been involved with urban exploration (visiting abandoned sites in cities) since he was 16.

Warner & Swasey Observatory in Cleveland, Ohio
He now blogs extensively about his experiences and photography projects on his website, Architectural Afterlife.

East Central Station in Buffalo, New York
Last year, Joo released Empty Spaces: Photojournalism through the Rust Belt, a collection of some of his greatest photos.

J.N. Adam Memorial Hospital for Tuberculosis in Perrysburg, New York
Londoner Rebecca Bathory worked as a fashion photographer before turning her lens to abandoned buildings in 2012.

Symphony of Silence
She rose to prominence in 2014 with Soviet Ghosts, a book of buildings abandoned after the collapse of the USSR.

Blue Christ Church in Belgium
Unlike other photographers featured here, Bathory also stages photo shoots with models in abandoned buildings.

Abandoned Victorian Manor
Bathory, who has an MA in fashion photography, is currently completing a PhD in visual anthropology at Roehampton University in London.

The Ark - An abandoned synagogue in the UK
British photographer and Pentex ambassador Matt Emmett, who runs a site called Forgotten Heritage, has been shooting abandoned spaces for the last four years.

Back Stage Pass - A Belgian power plant that shuttered in 2007
He also highlights historic sites that at risk of being forgotten.

Patient Records - An asylum in Northern Italy
For Emmett, there's a strange beauty in the derelict.

"The textures and colors present in different forms of decay make for beautiful imagery," says Emmett of this photo.

Extreme Decay: A townhouse in Belgium
His first book, Forgotten Heritage Vol. 1, is set to be published next year.

Italian Villa - Abandoned villa in northern Italy
Story highlights

  • Ruined buildings have become popular subjects for photographers
  • Critics claim the term trivializes the causes of destruction and urban decay
  • It can also be understood as a bleak, if beautiful, reminder of the impermanence

Siobhan Lyons is a tutor in Media and Cultural Studies at Macquarie University. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(CNN)Ah, porn. Few words come with as many pre-loaded connotations and assumptions -- the promise of titillation, the thrill of taboo, the inherent air of seediness. Think poverty porn. Think food porn. Think good-old fashioned porn-porn. So what are we to make of "ruin porn", the work of photographers and artists who aim to communicate the romantic frisson -- as they see it -- of run-down buildings?

The term has cropped up with increasing regularity in the last few years. The ruins of Chernobyl, the Holocaust, Detroit's urban decay, and even abandoned amusement parks have become havens for "ruin photographers".
    In his recent book The Cambridge Introduction to Postmodernism (2015), US theorist Brian McHale claims that artist Robert Smithson's work acts as a precursor to ruin porn. He argues that the photographic documentation of ruin "arguably begins with Smithson's deadpan photographs of modern industrial wastelands in his conceptual-art project A Tour of the Monuments of Passaic, New Jersey."
    This, he argues, has since proliferated into "an abundant photographic record of urban decay and ruin in the wake of the deindustrialisation of North American 'Rust Belt' cities". These ruins, he notes, are self-inflicted, rather than the result of warfare and international conflict, as with 9/11. The fascination with Detroit's urban decay is the direct result of economic failure, specifically the downturn of the motor industry in the 1970s.
    Its ruins have since been the subject of much obsession, including numerous articles, photographic essays and online galleries.
    The allure of ruin remains prominent in tourism and popular culture, including abandoned amusement parks such as Sydney's Magic Kingdom park, Germany's Cold War-era Spreepark, and Japan's Takakanonuma Greenland in the Fukushima district. Photographers who capture these sites have a name: "urban explorers", and many keep diaries of their discoveries on social media platforms.
    These images represent not only economic failure, but ideological failure, representing a break with modernized conceptions of cultural innocence and everyday enjoyment.
    The term "ruin porn" has been met with great criticism for its exploitative nature and use in trivializing the causes of destruction and urban decay. In 2013, art critic Richard B. Woodward argued that:
    "Ruin Porn is a phrase so immature and gawky it isn't sure how seriously to take itself. Like its linguistic relatives 'animal porn,' 'shoe porn,' 'food porn,' 'real estate porn,' and 'fill-in-the-blank porn,' it's a smirking neologism that may or may not aspire to be a social critique."
    This celebration of ruin and destruction was evidenced in the 2014 exhibition Ruin Lust at London's Tate Gallery, which featured art works from the seventeenth century to today, all of which engaged in imagery of ruin, war, or apocalypse.
    There were photographs of decayed Nazi bunkers and artist JMW Turner's sketches of decayed abbeys. The exhibition sought to chronicle society's continued obsession with "the ruin" within the inevitable narrative of decay.
    While giving the exhibition a good review, Jonathan Jones at The Guardian stated that the term "lust" was essentially misleading:
    "So many things vanish. Yet ruins remain in the landscape, reassuring the mind that death might not be the end. Is it "lust" to linger in those places? The joy this exhibition insists on may in reality be more of a sweet sorrow."
    In 2013, Kate Abbey-Lambertz of the Huffington Post wrote:
    "Some have expressed frustration at the way decline is glamorized or exploited -- it's called ruin porn for a reason -- rather than seen as part of the city's larger ills. While some think iconic buildings should be preserved for their historical significance, others [see] them as eyesores, havens for crime or obstacles to the city's renewal."
    Criticisms of ruin porn stem from the suggestion that these photographs are bereft of any sort of socio-economic context regarding their cause and aftermath, and are dismissive of the broader failures of modern economic life. Yet as Dora Apel writes in her recent book Beautiful Terrible Ruins: Detroit and the Anxiety of Decline (2015):
    "Even if we take the term 'ruin porn' at face value and see the objective of ruin imagery as the production of pleasure or arousal, to condemn the massive proliferation of ruin images on this basis leads to no new insight or knowledge. The more productive questions are how ruins images please, move, or arouse and what purpose this serves."
    For Apel, part of the allure of these sites and the "deindustrial sublime" stems from the act of "tempering the anxiety of decline". Jones, moreover, notes that our fascination is more to do with the concept of time.
    Indeed, ruin sites provide something of a realistic glimpse into post-apocalyptic life for humanity, and hence provoke our engagement with ruin while we are still alive. Toronto-based academic Tong Lam, in his 2013 book Abandoned Futures: A Journey to the Posthuman World, argues: "in a way, we are already post-apocalyptic."
    Ruins appear to confront society's faith in anthropological endurance. Decaying buildings signify the inevitable process of history, to which we, too, will eventually succumb. Essentially, 'ruin porn' is a kind of time travel to the future within the present.
    As US academic Jason McGrath wrote in his 2014 paper Apocalypse, or, the Logic of Late Anthropocene Ruins:
    "The posthuman gaze at modernist ruins reminds us that, no matter how many new objects we produce, consume, and discard, those objects will in many cases far outlive us and the purposes to which we put them."
    But the discrepancy between melancholic fascination with ruins and actual arousal ought to be made clear. Kate Brown, in her book Dispatches from Dystopia: Histories of Places Not Yet Forgotten (2015), shrewdly distinguishes between ruin porn and what she calls "rustalgia".
    Noting that there are those who find beauty in decay but also danger for those who inhabit it, she argues, in a similar manner to Jones:
    "Some will be fascinated from the outside, producing more ruin porn. Others will speak in mournful tones of what is lost, what I call rustalgia. As opposed to ruin porn, rustalgia can help show how sketchy is the longstanding faith in the necessity of perpetual economic growth."
    For certain people, ruin remains a concept, not a reality. While ruin porn greatly trivializes the social and psychological implications of decay, it can be understood more broadly as something of an antidote to the bleak reality of inevitable, complete destruction, something more depressing than beautiful.
