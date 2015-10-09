Carrie Fisher Fast Facts

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Margot Robbie will portray Batman villain (and the Joker's paramour) Harley Quinn in the eagerly awaited film "Suicide Squad." Hide Caption 1 of 26

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Former "Glee" star Melissa Benoist (also seen in the Oscar-nominated "Whiplash") plays Supergirl in the CBS series of the same name. Here are a few more sci-fi female action heroines (with some fantasy thrown in).

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Krysten Ritter stars as "Jessica Jones" in the Netflix series based on Marvel Comics' "Alias," about a semi-retired superhero-turned-private eye.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman from "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" was unveiled at 2014's San Diego Comic-Con, and her first onscreen appearance in a trailer the following year. Her solo movie is due out in 2017.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Jennifer Lawrence is back as archer and freedom fighter Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1" and coming soon, the final film, "Part 2."

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Zoe Saldana stars in not one but three major sci-fi movie franchises. She's Lt. Nyota Uhura in the rebooted "Star Trek" movies, stars as former assassin Gamora in the Marvel hit "Guardians of the Galaxy" and is Neytiri in "Avatar" and its planned sequels.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Nichelle Nichols played Lt. Uhura, the communications officer on the Starship Enterprise, in the original "Star Trek" TV series and films. In the recent movie reboots, her role was played by Zoe Saldana.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Set in the post-World War II years, the new series "Marvel's Agent Carter" follows the continuing adventures of Peggy Carter, after the presumed death of her boyfriend Steve Rogers (a.k.a. Captain America).

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Scarlett Johansson stole the movie in her first scene in "The Avengers" -- not an easy thing to do. Black Widow was pretty kickass in the film.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi "Lucy" seems to have boosted Johansson's action movie cred. The actress is reportedly starring in the live-action remake of "Ghost In The Shell."

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Buffy Summers, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, was vampires' worst nightmare in the beloved TV series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Lucy Lawless found fame on TV as the force of nature that was "Xena, Warrior Princess."

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Sigourney Weaver faced off with aliens not once, but four times in the "Alien" films and became the very model of the modern sci-fi heroine.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Blasting her way out of the Death Star, we knew fairly quickly that Leia was not one to be trifled with in the "Star Wars" films. Carrie Fisher played the role.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Linda Hamilton (pictured) was the best known Sarah, but we look forward to seeing how Emilia Clarke takes on the Terminator in the upcoming reboot.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity was the first main character we saw in the "Matrix" and immediately, we were hooked.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Tatiana Maslany's "clone club" brings new meaning to the term "girl power" on the critically-acclaimed BBC America series "Orphan Black." Maslany plays Sarah Manning on the show.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi She may not have "wanted to believe" like her partner Fox Mulder, but Gillian Anderson as Scully on "The X-Files" was one of the best sci-fi characters of the past 20 years.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi It's hard to choose a favorite Lois as there's been so many over the years, but we'll go with Margot Kidder's tough as nails reporter from the Christopher Reeve "Superman" movie series.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi They switched genders on us with this character in the 2000s reboot, and casting Katee Sackhoff as Starbuck in "Battlestar Galactica" was a stroke of genius.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi We didn't even see her face but when she used her katana to slice through zombies at the end of season two, we knew we really liked Michonne, actress Danai Gurira, from "The Walking Dead" right away.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Emma Watson's Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" movies always knew just the right spell to get out of any situation.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi We'd rather not remember Halle Berry's take on the seductive thief, Catwoman, but Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, Lee Meriwether and Anne Hathaway were all splendid in the role. But for our money, Michelle Pfeiffer (pictured) in "Batman Returns" is the Catwoman to beat.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Leela, the pilot of the Planet Express ship, often acts as the voice of reason between Fry, Professor Farnsworth and the others in her crew on "Futurama." Katey Sagal is the voice of Leela.

Photos: Badass women of sci-fi Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones" is so tough that she will literally walk through fire.