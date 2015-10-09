The 50 best bars around the world in 2015

Story highlights
- Every year, Drinks International calls on experts to compile its world's 50 best bars list
- This year's list includes bars from 27 cities in 19 countries
- London kept the top spot with Artesian named "World's Best Bar" for the fourth consecutive year
(CNN)It's a great feeling to know that whichever corner of the world you find yourself in, from Melbourne to Cyprus to Puerto Rico, there might be a classy bar nearby capable of serving up a perfectly executed drink.
Sure, you might be able to stumble across a fantastic new bar by chance.
When luck fails and the need for bourbon-based salvation persists, there's the 2015 list of the world's 50 best bars.
Announced by Drinks International magazine during a recent ceremony in London, the list is based on the votes of more than 400 international industry experts.
The 2015 winners include bars from 27 cities in 19 countries.
Europe remains the "king of the regions," says Drinks International, with 23 of its bars included within the 50 best list.
Drinking spots from the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, Cyprus, Russia, Italy and Spain are honored this year.
For the fourth year in a row, London's Artesian has been named "world's best bar."
In fact, the UK capital has nine bars on the list, more than any other city. These include Happiness Forgets and The American Bar at The Savoy, which join Artesian in the top 10.
Across the Atlantic, bars from New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami and Seattle are all present.
Fourteen of the 2015 list are in the U.S., which Drinks International says is "testament to the strength and depth of the American bar landscape."
The Asian scene is building, with five bars making the top 50.
The highest placed is Singapore's 28 Hongkong Street, voted the seventh best bar in the world. The other showings were from Tokyo and Hong Kong.
Australia, meanwhile, has four bars included -- all based in Melbourne and Sydney.
Latin America saw two make the list, with Mexico's Licoreria Limantour finishing 20th, and a one to watch from last year -- La Factoria in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico -- appearing in 45th place.
Finally, the Middle East was represented by Imperial Craft in Tel Aviv (at number 17) and Dubai's Zuma Dubai, which squeezed in just ahead of La Factoria at number 44.
Here's the full list of the 2015 world's 50 best bars. For more details on the top 20, check out the gallery above.
1. The Artesian, London
2. Dead Rabbit, New York
3. Nightjar, London
4. Employees Only, New York
5. American Bar, London
6. The Baxter Inn, Sydney
7. 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore
8. Happiness Forgets, London
9. Connaught Bar, London
10. Black Pearl, Melbourne
11. Attaboy, New York
12. Candelaria, Paris
13. High Five, Tokyo
14. Broken Shaker, Miami
15. Canon, Seattle
16. Buck & Breck, Berlin
17. Imperial Craft, Tel Aviv
18. Lobster Bar, Hong Kong
19. Le Lion Bar de Paris, Hamburg, Germany
20. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City
21. The Jerry Thomas Project, Rome
22. The Clumsies, Athens
23. Maison Premiere, New York
24. Elephant Bar, NoMad Hotel, New York
25. The Everleigh, Melbourne
26. White Lyan, London
27. Beaufort Bar, London
28. Bulletin Place, Sydney
29. Aviary, Chicago
30. Tales & Spirits, Amsterdam
31. Smuggler's Cove, San Francisco
32. Delicatessen, Moscow
33. Door 74, Amsterdam
34. Ruby, Copenhagen
35. Manhattan, Singapore
36. NoMad Bar, NoMad Hotel, New York
37. PDT, New York
38. Mace, New York
39. Quinary, Hong Kong
40. Trick Dog, San Francisco
41. 69 Colebrooke Row, London
42. Dry Martini, Barcelona
43. Schumann's, Munich
44. Zuma Dubai, Dubai
45. La Factoria, Old San Juan
46. Nottingham Forest, Milan, Italy
47. Tommy's, San Francisco
48. Lost & Found, Cyprus
49. Little Red Door, Paris
50. Dandelyan, London