The 50 best bars around the world in 2015

Photos: World's 50 best bars 20. Licoreria Limantour (Mexico City) – A destination bar at the heart of Mexico City's burgeoning cocktail culture, Licoreria Limantour, award-winning head barman Jose Luis Leon regularly plays host to international mixologists. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 19. Le Lion de Paris (Hamburg, Germany) – Le Lion's signature Gin Basil Smash has caused a minor craze, says Drinks International, but that's not the only reason this German institution has made the top 50 list for seven years running. It's also the lavish lounge setting with a golden lion right at the center. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 18. Lobster Bar (Hong Kong) – Servings of seafood give this place in Hong Kong's Central Shangri-La hotel its name. Asian spins on classic cocktails, mixed by bartender Agung Prabowo, provide its reputation. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 17. Imperial Craft (Tel Aviv) – Tel Aviv is, says Drinks International, fast becoming "one of the most exciting breeding grounds of cocktail culture in the world." At the vanguard is Imperial Craft, where a menu initially in hock to the classics has morphed into a platform for experimentation. All in intimate colonial setting. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 16. Buck and Breck (Berlin) – No, there's nothing wrong with your screen, this really is the best image we could come up with of this tiny Berlin speakeasy where stone-cold classics are served in a dark, welcoming room. Buck and Breck has a low-key ambiance that its owner tells us he wants to keep. So now there's a strict no-photos rule. Not even on Google Street View! Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 15. Canon (Seattle) – Much of the attraction at Canon is its 3,500 spirits bottles, from the old to the rare, all on display. Spirits on offer include "radiator distilled" Wahaka Vino de Mezcal, Canoe Club Whiskey from 1898 and Amer Picon from around 1890. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 14. The Broken Shaker (Miami) – What started as Miami's first pop-up cocktail lounge in 2012, The Broken Shaker developed a reputation for serving high-end cocktails at a surprisingly low price. The highlight of the space is a tropical courtyard where strings of globe lights drape over citrus trees and a garden full of mint, rosemary and lavender. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 13. High Five (Tokyo) – First, the bad news. This intimate little bar closed at the end of September. The good news is that Hidetsugu Ueno, Japan's most celebrated bartender, is planning to open a bigger and better incarnation. We can't wait to check it out. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 12. Candelaria (Paris) – Hip Paris haunt Candelaria embraces tacos and South American-inspired cocktails. The venue is split between the taqueria, which has an open kitchen but is otherwise bleached in white, and the bar, which juxtaposes the light with darkness. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 11. Attaboy (New York) – This New York bar is set in the former Milk & Honey. A brighter and more relaxed version of its predecessor, Attaboy offers quality classics and creative interpretations with "Attaboy has no menu, no rules and no pretence," says Drinks International. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 10. Black Pearl (Melbourne, Australia) – Raconteurish bartenders, canonical classics and improbable originals are all specialties at Melbourne's 14-year old Black Pearl. This year the bar, beloved as an after-shift destination for the bartenders of other joints in the neighborhood, is getting an overhaul. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 9. Connaught bar (London) – Located within London's uber posh Mayfair Hotel, Connaught Bar has it all: Ultra-stylish decor, impeccable service and some of the most killer cocktails ever shaken. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 8. Happiness Forgets (London) – A regular haunt for London liquor lovers, Happiness Forgets embraces the classics, twists them up, delivers newbies and gives the staff scope to stray from the path if the customer so desires. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 7. 28 Hongkong Street (Singapore) – Oft credited for helping kickstart Singapore's booming cocktail scene, 28 Hongkong Street opened to let locals experience the kind of bar they had enjoyed on their travels to places like New York. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 6. The Baxter Inn (Sydney) – If you can find this American-style drinking den, tucked away in a basement at the end of an uninviting alleyway, you'll be rewarded with perhaps the best selection of whiskey in Sydney. There are more than 600 bottles to choose from. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 5. American bar (London) – At 126 years old, the American Bar at the Savoy is the longest-surviving of London's American bars -- a style that proliferated with American travel in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 4. Employees Only (New York) – Employees Only is described as a "quintessential" New York bar. A local "that manages to be all things to all people, whether you're on a first date, grabbing pre-dinner cocktails or indulging in late-night revelry." Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 3. Nightjar (London) – Nightjar's themes are Art Deco, swing, prohibition drinks and 1920s glamor -- but it's not ruled by them. This London bar, now in its fifth year, is described as one of the World's 50 Best Bars "all-time achievers." Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: World's 50 best bars 2. Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog (New York) – Named after an Irish-American gang from the mid-19th century, New York's Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog's laidback ground floor features a taproom with beer, whiskey and lunch. "Their interpretation of the 'world's best' has meant revolutionizing the Irish pub experience as well as the notion of what a cocktail bar can be," says Drinks International. Hide Caption 19 of 20