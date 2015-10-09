Discover the 'origami-inspired' car made out of cardboard

Story highlights London-based LaserCut Works and Scales & Models have created a life-size cardboard replica of a sedan

The car has 1,700 laser-cut cardboard pieces

It is mounted on an aluminium frame and has an electric motor

(CNN) Japanese carmaker Lexus has exhibited a life-sized replica of its IS sedan, created from 1,700 laser-cut cardboard sheets.

"The seats took a few attempts to get just right and the wheels required a lot of refining," explained Ruben Marcos, of Scales & Models.

"Once we could see the physical pieces taking shape, we could identify where we needed to make improvements -- as with anything, there were some elements of trial and error, but as we had all the resources we needed in-house, this made the changes easier to produce."

The modelers used a digital 3D model of the IS, provided by Lexus, which was then divided into a series of parts, such as the main body, dashboard, seats and wheels.

