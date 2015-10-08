Okinawa: The Japan you might not know

(CNN) If you've ever had the urge to hit up Google with the phrase "Where is Okinawa?," you're not alone.

Despite being the site of a major World War II battle and an incredibly popular Japanese beach resort destination, many international travelers know little about the country's southernmost prefecture.

Which is where we come in, starting with a little geography lesson.

Where is Okinawa?

Okinawa has an area of 1,200 square kilometers and is made up of a few dozen small islands in the southern half of the Nansei Shoto island chain, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers from Japan's Kyushu island to Taiwan.