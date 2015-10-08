Selena Gomez's disease: What is lupus?

Story highlights Lupus is an autoimmune disease that attacks healthy organs in the body

(CNN) Lupus is a chronic illness with symptoms that can come and go, and flare ups that can be painful and prolonged. Just this week, pop star Selena Gomez announced she's taking time off to deal with issues stemming from her lupus. The 24-year-old singer also canceled tour dates in 2013 to deal with her disease.

"I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges," Gomez said in a statement to CNN. "I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off."

Gomez kicked off her Revival Tour in May and toured throughout the summer. Her representatives have not said whether she plans to cancel or reschedule future performances.

Gomez has revealed in Billboard that her diagnosis with the autoimmune disease lupus was behind a recent hiatus from the spotlight.

"I was diagnosed with lupus, and I've been through chemotherapy. That's what my break was really about. I could've had a stroke," Gomez told the magazine in a cover story published last year.

