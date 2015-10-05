Story highlights Big name architects given free rein by Chinese businessman to build what they like

Park opened in 2013 with stunning Steven Holl designed futuristic centerpiece

Nominated as Leading Culture Destination in 2015, the museum world's Oscars

Nanjing, China (CNN) In 2003, nearly two dozen of the biggest names in international and Chinese architecture were invited to this bamboo-clad patch of mountain on the outskirts of the ancient Chinese capital of Nanjing.

Their ranks included New York architect Steven Holl, dissident artist Ai Weiwei, Chinese Pritzker prize winner Wang Shu and the UK-based David Adjaye and each drew lots for a rare commission:

The opportunity to design one of 20 buildings within the unique landscape largely free from any pesky client constraints.

The project, now known as the Sifang Art Collective , was conceived and bankrolled by a successful local businessman, Lu Jun, and his art collector son Lu Xun.

Alarmed at the way developers were changing the face of Chinese cities by building cheap and repetitive architecture, they wanted to "break the mold" of China's rush to urbanize and allow people to experience the very best of contemporary architecture, design and art.