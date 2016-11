Sailing Yacht A: Is this the ultimate super yacht?

With three masts all taller than the Statue of Liberty and as long as one-and-a-half American football fields, the latest boat from Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko looks set to make waves.

The A helpfully ensures the vessel is first alphabetically in boating registers.

Italian-based shipbuilders, G-Yachts, will have three superyachts on show, including the 37-meter Harun (pictured). The lavish vessel features two jacuzzis and can accommodate 12 guests.

Dubbed the "Lady in Red" by promoters, the Baltic 116 Doryan harks back to a classic sailboat design. At over 35 meters long, the elegant vessel can accommodate 12 guests.

There will be 500 exhibitors in Monaco, including Italian shipbuilders San Lorenzo who have been creating luxury yachts since the 1950s. Today, their hefty range of superyachts are able to traverse the planet's most extreme environments.Italy has the largest number of shipyards taking part in the show, with 43% of all yachts hailing from the country.

This will be the 25th edition of the boat show, with 121 superyachts on display, and over 33,000 visitors expected over three days.

As the name suggests, the Monaco Yacht Show isn't just about state-of-the-art water toys. This is where some of the biggest -- and most expensive -- yachts in the world go on show to prospective buyers.

This submersible comes in a wide range of models -- from one to five person vessels, able to plunge anywhere between 100 meters and 300 meters below the water's surface.A heavy duty research sub is also available which is able to dive 1,700 meters underwater and includes increased space for scientific equipment.

It's difficult to pin down what exactly the Kormaran is -- with the flick of a switch it can transform into a monohull, katamaran, trimaran, and even bathing platform for swimming.

Less of a toy, this is more a serious deep sea exploration machine. In 2013 the Triton Submarine captured a giant squid on camera, during an expedition to the bottom of the ocean.Available in 11 different models, the sub can plunge anywhere between 300 meters and 11,000 meters under water -- with prices ranging between $2.35 million and $4.89 million.

The fun needn't stop on land, with this eye-catching speedboat able to "walk" out of the water thanks to its two hydraulic "legs."The Iguana Yacht can travel for around 800 meters on dry land and is intended for entering and exiting waterfront properties, rather than extended road journeys.

For the superyacht owner willing to spend tens of millions of dollars on their luxury vessel, the question arises -- why stop with the boat?As the Monaco Yacht Show launches this week, we take a look at the increasing number of high-tech water toys being offered alongside opulent superyachts.From personal submarines, to walking speedboats, these techy toys will line up beside the mammoth yachts at the prestigious boat show, running from September 23 to September 26. Here are some of the best.It might appear like a futuristic racing car, but the Deepflight Dragon (pictured) is a two-person electric submersible able to plunge 120 meters beneath the waves.And it could be yours -- for a mere $1.5 million.

French designer Philippe Starck, who also designed former Apple boss Steve Jobs' yacht Venus, has overseen this secretive project.

Only two computer-generated images of Sailing Yacht were given to CNN, with any further information remaining tightly under wraps while work continues.

A spokesman for Melnichenko, whose wife Aleksandra is a former Serbian model and pop star, told British newspaper the Daily Mail : "The project was a considerable financial risk for him as he had to fund massive research and development to see if he could achieve his vision.

"But he is a man to always push the boundaries and to challenge the industries he works with to think out of the box so he can achieve something new and exciting as well as beautiful. Sailing Yacht A is a monument to invention."

Among the innovations on board is a glass hull so guests can view the ocean below, which has been tested at depths of up to 120 meters to ensure it can withstand the necessary water pressure.

There is helicopter landing pad on the sixth floor and the whole system for the boat is operated from the bridge on the floor above. It will need a crew of 54 when the work is complete and it is fully operational.

Built in Nobiskrug in Germany, the design work, rig and keel were done by Dutch-based Dykstra Naval Architects , with the masts constructed by British firm Magma Structures and the sails by Doyle Sails in the United States.

All three companies have been sworn to secrecy on the project.

But it's fairly safe to say that nothing comes close to

Perhaps most unbelievable of all, is that Kokomo is not beyond the realms of reality. In fact its designers,

The world of yacht design has seen some pretty out-there concepts in recent years -- from boats inspired by Lego , to space-age ships resembling a Concorde jet on water.But it's fairly safe to say that nothing comes close to Kokomo Ailand -- the 80-meter-tall private floating island featuring a waterfall, shark feeding station, and two beach clubs.Perhaps most unbelievable of all, is that Kokomo is not beyond the realms of reality. In fact its designers, Migaloo , will be showcasing their plans at the Monaco Yacht Show this week, and have apparently already received "very strong" expressions of interest from clients across the world.We take a closer look at the jaw-dropping design.

So what kind of person would actually buy a vessel like this?

"An open-minded, visionary owner, who wants to stick out of the mass with his unique design," said Migaloo's Managing Director, Christian Gumpold.

When it comes to superyachts -- and their multimillionaire owners -- is there ever such a thing as "over-the-top?" Gumpold thinks not.

"Clients always demand the extraordinary design, and we as designers try to fulfill their dreams," he said.

"Large waterfalls, living plants -- these are an upcoming trend on megayachts. We just took these features to another level."

"Clients always demand the extraordinary design, and we as designers try to fulfill their dreams," he said.

"Large waterfalls, living plants -- these are an upcoming trend on megayachts. We just took these features to another level." Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Designers unveil concept for private floating island Water views – To the untrained eye the vessel might bear a passing resemblance to an upmarket oil rig -- albeit one that is a lot more luxurious.

The futuristic floating island features a penthouse perched 80 meters above sea level, two elevators, and a jacuzzi with a glass bottom.

Should you wish to move the hefty vessel, expect to take your time, with speeds of eight knots.

"It is more or less a piece of floating land," explained Gumpold. "It can be supported by custom-designed support vessels, as is a trend in the yachting industry right now.

"Living on and with the sea will be a future mega trend -- and the island can be a first step to adapt to this new way of living," explained Gumpold.

"We've noticed a strong trend towards individualization in the current superyacht market, so we wanted to create something completely new."

"We've noticed a strong trend towards individualization in the current superyacht market, so we wanted to create something completely new."

"The design of the island is inspired by nature," said Gumpold of the vessel which includes a helipad and underwater dining saloon.

"It's features reflect the beauty of a secret hideaway -- but we interpreted everything in a modern architectural way, without simply trying to copy it."

And what floating island is complete without an extravagant underwater toy to accompany it?

The company's submersible yacht concept (pictured) comes in a range of sizes, from 72 meters, up to 283 meters. Gumpold explains that the floating yacht would act as a "mothership," from which this sleek underwater vessels zips you across the ocean.

The company's submersible yacht concept (pictured) comes in a range of sizes, from 72 meters, up to 283 meters. Gumpold explains that the floating yacht would act as a "mothership," from which this sleek underwater vessels zips you across the ocean.

Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Designers unveil concept for private floating island Privacy max – But in what ways is a submersible yacht such as this, different from a submarine?

"It's way more stable on the surface than a conventional submarine and offers extraordinary large interior spaces," said Gumpold.

"And all features of a superyacht, like helipads, beach clubs, side balconies, terraces and pools can be added without loosing the ability to dive."

Because sometimes, having just one helipad on your floating island, just isn't enough.

The 143-meter vessel, with masts towering 100m above the water, will have an estimated top speed of 21 knots (39 km/h) and is likely to cause a divide opinion within the boating world when it is launched.

British yacht designer Donald Starkey said: "It is aggressive, like a giant finger pointing at you. It seems to have nothing to do with the whole idea of yachting, which is about cruising around at a leisurely pace, and enjoying your friends and the sea." Meanwhile another sailing expert Peter Mello called it "one of the most hideous vessels ever to sail the seas."

Like Motor Yacht A, it is expected to be very costly to run on top of the considerable initial outlay. Motor Yacht A costs $500,000 to refuel which for Sailing Yacht A has to be done every 5,320 nautical miles.

There are bigger and more expensive super yachts out there but Boat International said it was the cutting-edge design and Melnichenko's "insatiable appetite to drive change" which sets it apart.

The magazine wrote: "Andrey Melnichenko is a man with exceptional vision. Where other yacht owners like to blend into the background, he wants his superyachts to push the boundaries of design, creativity and technology as well as make a statement."