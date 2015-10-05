Sailing Yacht A: Is this the ultimate super yacht?

Breaking News

An image of what the $450 million superyacht &quot;A&quot; will look like when building is complete. The 143-meter vessel will boast cutting edge technology and a 54-strong crew to look after those on board.
An image of what the $450 million superyacht "A" will look like when building is complete. The 143-meter vessel will boast cutting edge technology and a 54-strong crew to look after those on board.
The brainchild of Russian billionaire Andrey Milnichenko, who is worth an estimated $9 billion, it was designed by Frenchman Philippe Starck and has a glass observation pod at the base of the vessel.
The brainchild of Russian billionaire Andrey Milnichenko, who is worth an estimated $9 billion, it was designed by Frenchman Philippe Starck and has a glass observation pod at the base of the vessel.
Want to make sure your superyacht is at the front of the shipping register? The alphabetically-aware Melnichenko christened &quot;A&quot; so to make sure no boat could appear in front of it.&lt;br /&gt;
Want to make sure your superyacht is at the front of the shipping register? The alphabetically-aware Melnichenko christened "A" so to make sure no boat could appear in front of it.
&quot;A&quot; is at the vanguard of boat design, following on from the 2013-built Solandge. It features a large covered swimming pool and an outdoor jacuzzi. The are three jet skis, two speedboats and a golden staircase centrally on board.
"A" is at the vanguard of boat design, following on from the 2013-built Solandge. It features a large covered swimming pool and an outdoor jacuzzi. The are three jet skis, two speedboats and a golden staircase centrally on board.
While Solandge has a cinema, Quattroelle houses an art gallery. It also has superyacht staples such as a vast swimming pool, jet skis, a speedboat and a large gym. Oh, and an eight-person spa.
While Solandge has a cinema, Quattroelle houses an art gallery. It also has superyacht staples such as a vast swimming pool, jet skis, a speedboat and a large gym. Oh, and an eight-person spa.
Lit up in the night sky of Nice&#39;s harbour is Katara, owned by the Emir of Qatar. A 124-meter bed of luxury, it is one of the most closely guarded secrets on the seas.
Lit up in the night sky of Nice's harbour is Katara, owned by the Emir of Qatar. A 124-meter bed of luxury, it is one of the most closely guarded secrets on the seas.
A crew of 55 is on board Al Mirqab to look after its 24 guests. Entertainment options include a cinema to more than one outdoor bar, an indoor swimming pool and an outdoor jacuzzi. It belongs to Emir Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, of Qatar.
A crew of 55 is on board Al Mirqab to look after its 24 guests. Entertainment options include a cinema to more than one outdoor bar, an indoor swimming pool and an outdoor jacuzzi. It belongs to Emir Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, of Qatar.
It is a feature of the Monaco Grand Prix for Force India team owner Vijay Mallya&#39;s boat Indian Empress to be moored in the harbor and to host a party or two. There have been rumors Mallya sold the boat but those remained unconfirmed.
It is a feature of the Monaco Grand Prix for Force India team owner Vijay Mallya's boat Indian Empress to be moored in the harbor and to host a party or two. There have been rumors Mallya sold the boat but those remained unconfirmed.
A former World War II frigate, it was most famous as the yacht of Aristotle Onassis who revamped it at a cost of $4m and named it Christina O after his daughter. It underwent a more recent $50m refit and can be hired out.
A former World War II frigate, it was most famous as the yacht of Aristotle Onassis who revamped it at a cost of $4m and named it Christina O after his daughter. It underwent a more recent $50m refit and can be hired out.
Nirvana is built over six decks with a 7.5-meter swimming pool and a helicopter pad on the sundeck. Much smaller than the other yachts, it can host 12 guests in all with a master deck boasting a smaller pool and private deck.
Nirvana is built over six decks with a 7.5-meter swimming pool and a helicopter pad on the sundeck. Much smaller than the other yachts, it can host 12 guests in all with a master deck boasting a smaller pool and private deck.
Eclipse is the motor yacht of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and is a staggering 163.5 meters long. Squeezed into that are two helicopter pads, two swimming pools, a disco, 24 guest cabins and a submarine that can submerge 50 meters.
Eclipse is the motor yacht of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and is a staggering 163.5 meters long. Squeezed into that are two helicopter pads, two swimming pools, a disco, 24 guest cabins and a submarine that can submerge 50 meters.
The first of two entries from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. With a glass-bottom swimming pool, recording studio and submarine it is the height of luxury but is also loaned out for scientific research projects.
The first of two entries from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. With a glass-bottom swimming pool, recording studio and submarine it is the height of luxury but is also loaned out for scientific research projects.
Allen&#39;s second-choice vessel is Tatoosh, a mere snip at $100m when he bought it in 2001. It created headlines when the son of the President of Equatorial Guinea hired it for £400,000 so the rapper Eve could perform for him.
Allen's second-choice vessel is Tatoosh, a mere snip at $100m when he bought it in 2001. It created headlines when the son of the President of Equatorial Guinea hired it for £400,000 so the rapper Eve could perform for him.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, emir of Dubai, owns this 158-meter monster named Dubai. The maximum 24 guests on board can enjoy the cinema, disco, gym, helicopter and submarine should they so desire.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, emir of Dubai, owns this 158-meter monster named Dubai. The maximum 24 guests on board can enjoy the cinema, disco, gym, helicopter and submarine should they so desire.
The ninth largest yacht in the world when built, the Lady Moura has since slipped out of the top 30. Owned by Saudi Arabian businessman Dr Nasser al-Rashid, it houses a pool that can be indoors or out as the weather befits. It famously ran aground at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.
The ninth largest yacht in the world when built, the Lady Moura has since slipped out of the top 30. Owned by Saudi Arabian businessman Dr Nasser al-Rashid, it houses a pool that can be indoors or out as the weather befits. It famously ran aground at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.
The good news is Serene can be hired, the bad news is that apparently cost Bill Gates $5m when he did so. Owned by Russian vodka tycoon Yuri Scheffler, the build cost $330m.
The good news is Serene can be hired, the bad news is that apparently cost Bill Gates $5m when he did so. Owned by Russian vodka tycoon Yuri Scheffler, the build cost $330m.
Built in 1989, this 90-meter boat is in the ownership of the crown prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan. At capacity it requires a staff of 71.
Built in 1989, this 90-meter boat is in the ownership of the crown prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan. At capacity it requires a staff of 71.
Covering eight floors, Topaz is thought to have cost in the region of $500m and stretches to 147m in length. Made in Germany, it&#39;s home is supposedly in the Cayman Islands but boasts owners from the United Arab Emirates.
Covering eight floors, Topaz is thought to have cost in the region of $500m and stretches to 147m in length. Made in Germany, it's home is supposedly in the Cayman Islands but boasts owners from the United Arab Emirates.
Once in the ownership of Oracle boss Larry Ellison, this boat was formerly known as Katana but now boasts the title Enigma and is owned by Aidan Barclay, the son of British billionaire David Barclay, who owns the Daily Telegraph. Enigma has a top speed of 30 knots.
Once in the ownership of Oracle boss Larry Ellison, this boat was formerly known as Katana but now boasts the title Enigma and is owned by Aidan Barclay, the son of British billionaire David Barclay, who owns the Daily Telegraph. Enigma has a top speed of 30 knots.
Story highlights

  • Russian billionaire has spent $450m creating arguably the most cutting-edge super yacht
  • His last creation split opinion, described as "a cruiser for Darth Vadar's navy"

(CNN)Is this the ultimate super yacht?

With three masts all taller than the Statue of Liberty and as long as one-and-a-half American football fields, the latest boat from Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko looks set to make waves.
    Ranked just outside the world's top 100 richest men by Forbes magazine with an estimated fortune of $9.2 billion, the 43-year-old Melnichenko is a Russian industrialist with businesses in the fields of coal and fertilizers and has used a reported $450 million to fund the building of "Sailing Yacht A."
    The A helpfully ensures the vessel is first alphabetically in boating registers.
    Monaco Yacht Show 2015: Must-have toys and showstopper superyachts
    French designer Philippe Starck, who also designed former Apple boss Steve Jobs' yacht Venus, has overseen this secretive project.
    Only two computer-generated images of Sailing Yacht were given to CNN, with any further information remaining tightly under wraps while work continues.
    A spokesman for Melnichenko, whose wife Aleksandra is a former Serbian model and pop star, told British newspaper the Daily Mail: "The project was a considerable financial risk for him as he had to fund massive research and development to see if he could achieve his vision.
    "But he is a man to always push the boundaries and to challenge the industries he works with to think out of the box so he can achieve something new and exciting as well as beautiful. Sailing Yacht A is a monument to invention."
    Among the innovations on board is a glass hull so guests can view the ocean below, which has been tested at depths of up to 120 meters to ensure it can withstand the necessary water pressure.
    There is helicopter landing pad on the sixth floor and the whole system for the boat is operated from the bridge on the floor above. It will need a crew of 54 when the work is complete and it is fully operational.
    Built in Nobiskrug in Germany, the design work, rig and keel were done by Dutch-based Dykstra Naval Architects, with the masts constructed by British firm Magma Structures and the sails by Doyle Sails in the United States.
    All three companies have been sworn to secrecy on the project.
    Monaco Yacht Show 2015: Forget the boat, here&#39;s the island you can sail
    The 143-meter vessel, with masts towering 100m above the water, will have an estimated top speed of 21 knots (39 km/h) and is likely to cause a divide opinion within the boating world when it is launched.
    The last time Starck and Melnichenko joined forces for Motor Yacht A, which cost $300m, the vessel was ridiculed by some in the boating world with one pundit saying it was more akin to "a cruiser for Darth Vader's navy than a family pleasure boat for the Mediterranean."
    British yacht designer Donald Starkey said: "It is aggressive, like a giant finger pointing at you. It seems to have nothing to do with the whole idea of yachting, which is about cruising around at a leisurely pace, and enjoying your friends and the sea." Meanwhile another sailing expert Peter Mello called it "one of the most hideous vessels ever to sail the seas."
    Like Motor Yacht A, it is expected to be very costly to run on top of the considerable initial outlay. Motor Yacht A costs $500,000 to refuel which for Sailing Yacht A has to be done every 5,320 nautical miles.
    There are bigger and more expensive super yachts out there but Boat International said it was the cutting-edge design and Melnichenko's "insatiable appetite to drive change" which sets it apart.
    The magazine wrote: "Andrey Melnichenko is a man with exceptional vision. Where other yacht owners like to blend into the background, he wants his superyachts to push the boundaries of design, creativity and technology as well as make a statement."