Sailing Yacht A: Is this the ultimate super yacht?

An image of what the $450 million superyacht "A" will look like when building is complete. The 143-meter vessel will boast cutting edge technology and a 54-strong crew to look after those on board.

The brainchild of Russian billionaire Andrey Milnichenko, who is worth an estimated $9 billion, it was designed by Frenchman Philippe Starck and has a glass observation pod at the base of the vessel.

Want to make sure your superyacht is at the front of the shipping register? The alphabetically-aware Melnichenko christened "A" so to make sure no boat could appear in front of it.

Hide Caption 3 of 19

"A" is at the vanguard of boat design, following on from the 2013-built Solandge. It features a large covered swimming pool and an outdoor jacuzzi. The are three jet skis, two speedboats and a golden staircase centrally on board.

While Solandge has a cinema, Quattroelle houses an art gallery. It also has superyacht staples such as a vast swimming pool, jet skis, a speedboat and a large gym. Oh, and an eight-person spa.

Lit up in the night sky of Nice's harbour is Katara, owned by the Emir of Qatar. A 124-meter bed of luxury, it is one of the most closely guarded secrets on the seas.

A crew of 55 is on board Al Mirqab to look after its 24 guests. Entertainment options include a cinema to more than one outdoor bar, an indoor swimming pool and an outdoor jacuzzi. It belongs to Emir Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, of Qatar.

It is a feature of the Monaco Grand Prix for Force India team owner Vijay Mallya's boat Indian Empress to be moored in the harbor and to host a party or two. There have been rumors Mallya sold the boat but those remained unconfirmed.

A former World War II frigate, it was most famous as the yacht of Aristotle Onassis who revamped it at a cost of $4m and named it Christina O after his daughter. It underwent a more recent $50m refit and can be hired out.

Nirvana is built over six decks with a 7.5-meter swimming pool and a helicopter pad on the sundeck. Much smaller than the other yachts, it can host 12 guests in all with a master deck boasting a smaller pool and private deck.

Eclipse is the motor yacht of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and is a staggering 163.5 meters long. Squeezed into that are two helicopter pads, two swimming pools, a disco, 24 guest cabins and a submarine that can submerge 50 meters.

The first of two entries from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. With a glass-bottom swimming pool, recording studio and submarine it is the height of luxury but is also loaned out for scientific research projects.

Allen's second-choice vessel is Tatoosh, a mere snip at $100m when he bought it in 2001. It created headlines when the son of the President of Equatorial Guinea hired it for £400,000 so the rapper Eve could perform for him.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, emir of Dubai, owns this 158-meter monster named Dubai. The maximum 24 guests on board can enjoy the cinema, disco, gym, helicopter and submarine should they so desire.

The ninth largest yacht in the world when built, the Lady Moura has since slipped out of the top 30. Owned by Saudi Arabian businessman Dr Nasser al-Rashid, it houses a pool that can be indoors or out as the weather befits. It famously ran aground at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.

The good news is Serene can be hired, the bad news is that apparently cost Bill Gates $5m when he did so. Owned by Russian vodka tycoon Yuri Scheffler, the build cost $330m.

Built in 1989, this 90-meter boat is in the ownership of the crown prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan. At capacity it requires a staff of 71.

Covering eight floors, Topaz is thought to have cost in the region of $500m and stretches to 147m in length. Made in Germany, it's home is supposedly in the Cayman Islands but boasts owners from the United Arab Emirates.