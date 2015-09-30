Kanye West to perform at DNC fundraiser in October

Washington (CNN) Kanye West will be performing at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Oct. 10 in San Francisco, California, and President Barack Obama is expected to be in the audience.

Obama is also scheduled to speak at the fundraiser, according to the event's website.

He also famously slammed President George W. Bush during the aftermath of hurricane Katrina in 2005 by declaring that "George Bush doesn't care about black people," and recently, West attended a fundraiser in August for Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton.

Clinton posted a selfie with the rapper and hip-hop mogul and his reality star wife Kim Kardashian, with the caption "new friends" on the night of the first Republican debate.

I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident pic.twitter.com/zGpdcGSZBD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 7, 2015

West recently stood by his own plans to run for president in 2020 in a Vanity Fair interview published last week, saying that a presidential bid is still possible.

When asked about West's potential plans for run for president by "Extra" host Mario Lopez, Clinton said, "Well, if I'm going for my second term, (I would ask him) to wait four years, but if I'm not ... be sure he has comfortable shoes because there's a lot of walking involved."

West also turned some heads when he called Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson a "brilliant guy."

"As soon as I heard Carson speak, I tried for three weeks to get on the phone with him. I was like this is the most brilliant guy. And I think all the people running right now have something that each of the others needs," West told Vanity Fair.

He added that "this gladiator battle takes away from the main focus that the world needs help and the world needs all the people in a position of power or influence to come together."

Carson told reporters in a New Hampshire press conference on Wednesday that he did eventually speak with West by phone, saying West "just wanted to talk."

Carson said the two spoke about a range of issues, including ways for West and "his colleagues in the rap arena" to address social problems in the black community.