Olivier Rousteing: 'When you lose the love of your biological mother... you're not scared of anything'

This month, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing joins CNN Style as guest editor. He's commissioning a series of features on the theme of #diversity -- going beyond fashion to explore issues around politics, gender, family, race and culture.

Paris (CNN) I was adopted from an orphanage when I was around a year old. It was 1985 in France, I was a young black child, they were a white couple — they were pushing boundaries when they chose me. I think that's a beautiful act of love.

I don't know my biological parents and I don't know why they abandoned me but, I think it's what makes me strong today. When you lose the love of your biological mother, in a way, you feel like you're not scared of anything. You have to just push through, believe in you, and not be afraid.

Sometimes the fashion crowd think they're really modern and avant-garde, but I think the system can also be quite old fashioned.

As part of my guest editorship, I want to talk about different backgrounds, diversity and childhood. Topics that are very important to me and the world that we inhabit today.

My adoptive parents loved me and made me believe in myself, but I realized at around 11 years old that I was different when I was being bullied at school — kids would say things like "you're a bastard, your mom is a prostitute, your dad is not your dad."

Fashion helped me; it was like therapy. With fashion, I could identify myself to something. When you get dressed, you try to play a character --- and I played this character so much when I was a kid.

