The Chuck Norris-Mike Huckabee bromance is alive and well

Story highlights Like Huckabee, Norris is a devout Christian and a social conservative

Back in 2008 the "Walker, Texas Ranger" star formally endorsed Huckabee in a one-minute "Chuck Norris Approved" ad

Washington (CNN) Mike Huckabee and his wife spent Sunday on Chuck Norris' ranch, the latest in many moments that the former Arkansas governor has spent near the martial arts aficionado and actor.

Having a great day in #Texas w/ Chuck Norris! Thankful to have his wife & him on our team. #ImWithHuck pic.twitter.com/ekxYwJnRPo — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 28, 2015

"Having a great day in #Texas w/ Chuck Norris! Thankful to have his wife & him on our team. #ImWithHuck," Huckabee tweeted.

Like Huckabee, Norris is a devout Christian and a social conservative, and he also gave the presidential candidate his endorsement in 2008. He shared a photo of the ranch gathering on Facebook, writing, "We spent the day at our ranch with family & friends, including Governor Mike Huckabee & his wife Janet. Thanks for a great time y'all. God bless, Chuck & Gena Norris."

We spent the day at our ranch with family & friends, including Governor Mike Huckabee & his wife Janet. Thanks for a great time y'all. God bless, Chuck & Gena Norris. Posted by Chuck Norris on Sunday, September 27, 2015

The day Huckabee announced his second presidential bid for the presidency in May, Norris told the New York Times, "I still believe Mike Huckabee is the most qualified. He has the moral clarity and experience to lead our great country forward."

Back in 2008, the "Walker, Texas Ranger" star formally endorsed Huckabee in a one-minute "Chuck Norris Approved" ad, where Norris said "Mike Huckabee is a life-long hunter, who will protect our Second Amendment rights," adding that "Mike Huckabee wants to put the IRS out of business."

Read More