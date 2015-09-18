Rapper slams 'Islamophobia' in clock arrest of Texas teen

Art often reflects the political pulse of society and the issues that people care about. Throughout the 2016 election cycle, CNN Politics will be profiling various influential and politically conscious artists in the "Get political" series.

Washington (CNN) The arrest of a Texas teenager over a homemade clock he brought to school provided a stark reminder to New York rapper Himanshu Suri that it is tough to be a Muslim in post-9/11 America.

On Monday, 14-year-old Ahmed Mohamed, a Sudanese-American Muslim, was arrested after he showed his project to a teacher at his high school in Irvine, Texas. The freshman told WFAA this week that police told him he had "committed the crime of a hoax bomb, a fake bomb," but authorities later announced he would not be charged.

Suri, known by his stage name Heems, told CNN he was not surprised by the incident.

"The thing is it could have happened anywhere, any day. This is news to others, but it is not news to me," Heems told CNN in a phone interview Wednesday. "This could have happened any day in the last 10 years. This could have been me .... or any of my little cousins."

"it is perpetuated by a culture of fear that has defined the mindset since 9/11," he added.

