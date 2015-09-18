Why hot car death trial must be open

Story highlights Philip Holloway: Justin Ross Harris, suspect in murder, wanted courtroom closed, but First Amendment lets us see governmental actions

Philip Holloway, a CNN legal analyst, is a criminal defense lawyer who heads his own firm in Cobb County, Georgia. A former prosecutor and adjunct professor of criminal justice, he is former president of the Cobb County Bar Association's criminal law section. Follow him on Twitter: @PhilHollowayEsq Megan W. Grout, who is of counsel to Holloway's law office, contributed to this article. The opinions expressed in this commentary are theirs.

(CNN) My mother used to tell me that sunlight is the best disinfectant. When you shut the doors to a courtroom, you shut out the sunlight that keeps our judicial system clean and honest. Americans should be deeply concerned at any effort to bar the public -- which includes the media - from knowing what's going on inside the courts.

This is true even if a defendant himself wants to close the courtroom. Even if he is willing to waive his right to a public trial, he is not automatically entitled to close the doors and keep the public out. Just such a scenario played out this month when Justin Ross Harris, accused of murder, tried to close his courtroom in Cobb County, Georgia.

Harris is charged with intentionally leaving his 22-month-old son in a hot car to die. The defense filed pretrial motions asking the judge to exclude some evidence from the trial. The defense also asked that the public and media be barred from the courtroom during pretrial arguments. It suggested that Harris has already been "condemned" by sensational media coverage. It further argued that if the public were to hear about the evidence it was trying to exclude, the defendant would not be able to get an impartial jury.

At first glance, closing the courtroom might seem reasonable: Many people correctly believe that a citizen's right to a fair trial is more important than the public's right to see what goes on in a courtroom.

But displeasure at the defense's request was swift and vocal. Local and national media outlets, including CNN, objected. An attorney for Atlanta's largest newspaper, the Journal-Constitution, correctly pointed out that a defendant is not entitled to a jury that knows nothing about a case. After hearing from all sides, the judge noted that much of the evidence in question had already been discussed in the media, and ruled to keep the courtroom open.

