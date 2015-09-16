Breaking News

Tom Brady endorses Donald Trump

By Deena Zaru, CNN

Updated 9:35 PM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

Washington (CNN)Tom Brady is not only Donald Trump's golfing buddy. The New England Patriot endorsed The Donald for president Wednesday.

When Brady was asked about a "Make American Great Again" hat that was previously spotted in his locker, he said the hat is a "nice keepsake" and that it would be "great" if Trump won the election.
When asked if Trump has a shot at winning the general election, Brady said, "I hope so. That would be great. There'd be a putting green on the White House lawn. I know that."
When asked if he has any advice to Trump before the CNN Republican debate tonight, Brady simply said, "No."
    Trump has been a longtime ally of Brady and fiercely defended him during the "Deflategate" scandal.
