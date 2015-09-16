Tom Brady endorses Donald Trump

Washington (CNN) Tom Brady is not only Donald Trump's golfing buddy. The New England Patriot endorsed The Donald for president Wednesday.

When Brady was asked about a "Make American Great Again" hat that was previously spotted in his locker, he said the hat is a "nice keepsake" and that it would be "great" if Trump won the election.

When asked if Trump has a shot at winning the general election, Brady said, "I hope so. That would be great. There'd be a putting green on the White House lawn. I know that."

When asked if he has any advice to Trump before the CNN Republican debate tonight, Brady simply said, "No."

Trump has been a longtime ally of Brady and fiercely defended him during the "Deflategate" scandal.